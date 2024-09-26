The best bulbs for scent – start planting now for a fabulously fragranced garden in 2025

A rose, by any other name, would smell as sweet – but the best bulbs for scent definitely give Shakespeare's favourite flower a run for its money in the perfume stakes!

If you're wondering when to plant spring bulbs, now is the time; they tend to bloom all the brighter and stronger if they're settled into still-warm autumn soil. And, once you've mastered how to plant spring bulbs, all that's left to do is decide which ones you'll be gracing your garden with.

Personally, this writer likes to employ sensory garden ideas into her outdoor space wherever she can, as it adds a certain je ne sais quoi to even the smallest and shaded spots. Scent, of course, is a huge part of making that work.

'As autumn begins, it’s time to start planning spring bulb planting – so be sure to choose some with fragrance to really bring your garden alive next spring,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

With that in mind, then, here's our pick of the best bulbs for scent.

1. Hyacinths

(Image credit: Crocus)

Frequently touted as one of the very best bulbs for scent, hyacinths are beloved for their sweet perfume, not to mention their big fluffy blooms – perfect for popping right in the middle of a bulb lasagne.

'Hyacinths are always the top of the charts for well recognised spring bulb fragrance,' agrees Morris. 'There are so many colours to choose from including peach, pink, yellow, white, bright pink and the more classic purple blueish hyacinth. Plant in a sunny position in well drained soil at about 10cm deep.'

Where to buy hyacinth bulbs:

Crocus : lots of hyacinth bulbs to choose from (but we rate the Hyacinthus orientalis 'Fondant' seen above)

: lots of hyacinth bulbs to choose from (but we rate the Hyacinthus orientalis 'Fondant' seen above) Sarah Raven : try the Bright & Rich Hyacinth Collection

: try the Bright & Rich Hyacinth Collection Thompson & Morgan: so many hyacinth varieties to fall in love with

2. Pheasant's Eye

(Image credit: Crocus)

Also known as Narcissus Recurvus, this unusual daffodil is sure to make a striking addition to your garden come springtime.

'Daffodils have a lovely aroma, making them one of the best bulbs for scent,' says Morris. 'The white petals and red centre of this variety are stunning and will flower later in spring, prolonging the spring garden. Plant in full sun to part shade at about 12cm deep.'

Where to buy Pheasant's Eye daffodil bulbs:

Crocus : pick up the Narcissus poeticus var. recurvus seen above

: pick up the Narcissus poeticus var. recurvus seen above Sarah Raven: try the Pheasant's Eye Narcissus Collection

3. Lily of the Valley

(Image credit: Crocus)

One of our favourite tiny flowered perennials, Lily of the Valley is another of those springtime blooms that's counted among the best bulbs for scent.

'Convallaria majalis (aka Lily of the Valley) grows from rhizomes which are planted just like bulbs,' says Morris.

'These should be planted about 4cm deep in a shady area with moist well drained soil. Growing to about 25cm tall, the white flowers are bell shaped and wonderfully fragrant.'

Where to buy Lily of the Valley bulbs:

Crocus : buy the Convallaria majalis seen above in pots or as bare root plants

: buy the Convallaria majalis seen above in pots or as bare root plants Sarah Raven : pick up the Convallaria majalis (Lily of the Valley) as pips or rhizomes

: pick up the Convallaria majalis (Lily of the Valley) as pips or rhizomes Thompson & Morgan: try the Lily of the Valley Collection for a flush of bell-shaped blooms in white and pink

4. Tulip 'Ballerina'

(Image credit: Crocus)

Perfect for tardy gardeners everywhere, tulip bulbs can be planted right up until Christmas, which means you have a little more time to play with to get these best bulbs for scent sorted.

'Tulip 'Ballerina' is a bright orange/red Tulip with elegant shaped flowers orange flowers which are full of sweet, heady fragrance especially when flowering in warm sunshine. Plant 15 to 20cm deep in well drained soil,' advises Morris.

Where to buy Tulip 'Ballerina':

Crocus : buy the opulent Tulip 'Ballerina' seen above

: buy the opulent Tulip 'Ballerina' seen above Thompson & Morgan : the Tulip 'Ballerina' can be found as part of the Tulip 'Super Scented Collection'

: the Tulip 'Ballerina' can be found as part of the Tulip 'Super Scented Collection' Sarah Raven: bulk buy your Tulip 'Ballerina' bulbs

5. Muscari

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Also one of the best spring bulbs for shade, Muscari (or grape hyacinths, if you prefer) are every bit as beautiful to sniff as they are to look at.

'Muscari is another spring flowering bulb that easily spreads and covers ground. Blue/purple is the better recognised but there is also a lovely yellow and purple variety called Golden Fragrance,' says Morris.

'The hint is in the name! It smells fantastic. Plant in spring at about 8cm deep in well drained soil.'

Where to buy muscari bulbs:

Crocus : a gorgeous bouquet of muscari to choose from

: a gorgeous bouquet of muscari to choose from Sarah Raven : plenty of pretty muscari varieties to browse

: plenty of pretty muscari varieties to browse Thompson & Morgan: opt for the Muscari 'Grape Ice' if you fancy a little extra drama

FAQs

What bulbs are fragrant?

If you're wondering what bulbs are fragrant, Christopher O'Donoghue of Gardens Revived advises planting perfumed flowers such as hyacinths, daffodils, tulips, freesias, and lilies.

'Muscari and snowdrops are also a brilliant choice if you're looking for something with a sweet, more delicate scent,' he adds.

What is the most fragrant spring flower?

The most fragrant spring flower is, without a doubt, the not-so-humble hyacinth. With notes of rose and jasmine, these flowers let off a powerfully sweet and slightly spicy aroma.

For something a little lighter, then, opt for daffodils; their honey-like perfume is synonymous with springtime for a reason.

Now that you know the best bulbs for scent, it's time to get planting your perfumed garden in earnest. We can't wait to enjoy all of those wonderful floral aromas come spring...