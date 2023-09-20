Bulb lasagnes are a big garden trend this autumn, and wait, what?!

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Bulb lasagnes. Bulb lasagnes. Bulb lasagnes...

Yep, it doesn't matter how you say it, this is one of those garden ideas that sounds a little out there. In all honesty, though, it's actually one of the smartest garden trends we've seen in a while.

And, as it's all to do with planting spring bulbs, it couldn't be more timely, either.

So, what is a bulb lasagne?

The term 'bulb lasagne' has steadily been growing traction on TikTok this month, but it's actually been popular with gardening experts for a while.

'A bulb lasagne involves planting layers of spring flowers – daffodil bulbs, tulip bulbs, grape hyacinth bulbs, you name it! – in a single container or garden bed to create a beautiful layered display of blooms,' explains Christopher O'Donoghue, one of the co-directors of Gardens Revived.

Christopher O'Donoghue Social Links Navigation Co-director at Gardens Revived A gardener with over a decade of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. Together, they have worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, flower shows and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a technique that Zoe Claymore, who recently won a gold medal at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, is very fond of.

'Now is a great time to start making a pot bulb lasagne,' she says, adding that gardeners can get a 6-month display if they go about the planting process correctly.

Zoe Claymore Social Links Navigation Garden designer Zoe Claymore is a multi award winning garden designer based in London. She focuses on creating outdoor places with emotional connection and ecological integrity, for her private and commercial clients.

So, how does one go about making a bulb lasagne?

'Get a container and plant the bottom with spring bulbs in layers, such as tulips, daffodils, and crocuses,' says Zoe.

'Top this off with a potted plant mix of things like ivy, skimmia, cyclamen, pansies and santolina for a vibrant colour display.'

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie Gale)

To break things down a little further for you, we've pulled together an easy how-to guide to planting a bulb lasagne.

It's going to be bellissimo!

What you will need:

To create an effective bulb lasagne, you'll need to source the following:

Step-by-step:

Now you've sourced your tools (and are surrounded by what feels like hundreds of bulbs), it's time to get cracking with our bulb lasagne – ideally before that all-important autumn date and its big weather shift rolls around.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ready, set, go...

1. Choose the right setting

You need to make sure your container has drainage holes, or your chosen garden bed has good soil drainage. We won't bore you again with our warnings about overwatering your plants, but you get the picture: you don't want your bulbs to sit soggy.

2. Get layering

As the name bulb lasagne suggests, you want to plant your bulbs in layers (just imagine them as pasta sheets, we guess), with a couple of inches of compost between each layer.

'Plant large bulbs that require deep planting, like tulips and daffodils, at the deepest level,' says Christopher. 'This should be around 8-10 inches deep.'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Next, you want a layer of bulbs that require a medium planting depth.

'That's your hyacinths and your crocuses,' says Christopher, noting these should sit at around 5-7 inches deep.

'Finally, you want your top layer to be your shallowest bubs, such as grape hyacinths. Keep these close to the surface, around 2-4 inches deep'

3. Water and mulch

You'll definitely want to water your bulbs after planting, to settle the soil and promote good root growth.

Christopher also advises applying a layer of mulch to help regulate soil temperatures and conserve moisture over the winter.

4. Top it off

Finally, so long as you adhere to the specific planting instructions around your bulbs and plants in terms of spacing and timing, Zoe says you should top them with a few potted plants for added interest: aim for a mix of winter flowers and foliage.

And just like that, we're craving Italian food every bit as much as we're dreaming about spring flowers blooming in the new year. We're off to source a snack...

FAQs

What is a bulb lasagne? A bulb lasagne is a planting technique that involves layering spring bulbs in a container or garden bed, to create a vibrant and colourful display that spans several months. While many aim for a three-layered bulb lasagne, you can drop it down to two layers if you need to.

What bulbs to use in a bulb lasagne? The best bulbs to use in a bulb lasagne are a mix of large bulbs (such as daffodils and tulips), medium bulbs (hyacinths and crocuses), and shallow bulbs (grape hyacinths and snowdrops).