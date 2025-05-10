Do you have grey garden furniture? Experts advise against pairing it with this one colour of outdoor cushions

This is why you shouldn’t pair grey outdoor cushions with grey garden furniture – and what shades to go for instead

A rattan-effect set of outdoor sofa and chair in grey with grey seat cushions and colourful scatter outdoor cushions
(Image credit: Future PLC/Fiona Walker Arnott)
Jump to category:
Sara Hesikova's avatar
By
published

Grey garden furniture is among the most common colours, usually made with synthetic rattan or metal. So if you, too, have got yourself a grey garden furniture set in the past or recently, there is one rule that experts recommend going by when styling it – and that’s to avoid going for grey outdoor cushions. But you might be wondering why you shouldn’t pair grey outdoor cushions with grey garden furniture…

I must say that this year, the high street is filled with some of the best outdoor cushion designs I’ve ever seen – and there are plenty of colours, patterns, motifs, shapes and textures to choose from and help you create a stylish garden or patio. So avoiding grey outdoor cushions should be fairly easy, especially since grey is generally the colour going out of style in 2025 pretty much in every area and aspect of the home.

But before we get into the cushion colours to pair with your best garden furniture instead of grey, let’s back up and hear from Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox, why she recommends avoiding this grey on grey situation.

‘If you have grey on your outdoor furniture, avoid grey cushions as grey can look purple, pink and sometimes yellow when placed next to other grey,’ she explains before adding, ‘Unless they are exactly the same fabric or textured and patterned.’

A blooming garden with a corner outdoor sofa in grey rattan effect with grey seat cushions and blue-green outdoor scatter cushions

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

What outdoor cushion colours work with grey garden furniture

This is not to say that your outdoor cushions can’t have any grey in them – especially if they are patterned or textured as Danielle at Cox & Cox has pointed out. And Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist, agrees.

‘I would advise varying the textures with chunky knit or linen-look cushions and adding a touch of contrast with piping or a delicate pattern like pinstripes or chevron to prevent it from feeling too flat or cold, especially under the usually overcast UK skies,’ she suggests.

But there are plenty of other colours that will work with your grey outdoor furniture better than more grey, especially since grey is a perfect neutral, base colour – and accessories like scatter cushions are the ideal opportunity to inject pops of colour into any space, indoor or outdoor.

A patio with a built-in corner bench seating with grey seat cushions and scatter cushions in ochre yellows and terracotta shades

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

1. Blues

Opting for blue shades on your outdoor cushions is one of the best and most complementary colourful garden furniture ideas.

‘The most common undertone colour and base thread colour in grey is blue, so it’s best to stick with cooler tones like blue that echo the tones in your furniture, uniting a garden scheme perfectly,’ Danielle at Cox & Cox says.

2. Ochre or mustard yellow

Yellow shades with warm undertones are among the most popular colours to be paired with grey. And the outdoor space is no exception.

‘You have a lot of options because grey is a fantastic neutral base. For warmth, I like to combine it with mustard or ochre,’ Sam at Flitch says.

A patio with a Scandi-style outdoor 3-seater sofa with light grey seat cushions and woven dark grey back paired with ochre scatter outdoor cushions

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

3. Sage green

Green is especially fitting as it’s the perfect biophilic design idea that will link the outdoor seating and/or dining area to the surrounding greenery of the garden.

‘Combine grey with sage green for a crisp, botanical vibe that goes well with a green garden palette,’ Sam at Flitch advises.

A garden with a corner outdoor sofa with grey cushions and a matching coffee table

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

4. Earthy rust or brick red

And last but not least, warm, earthy tones of terracotta, rust and brick red - all of which are among the biggest colour trends for 2025 - pair beautifully with grey outdoor furniture.

‘Brick red or rust can produce a dramatic contrast without clashing,’ Sam at Flitch concludes.

My top outdoor cushion picks for grey garden furniture

John Lewis x Sanderson Stripe Indoor Outdoor Cushion, Red
John Lewis x Sanderson
Stripe Indoor/Outdoor Cushion in Red

Part of the recently launched collaboration between John Lewis and Sanderson, this outdoor cushion (which can also be used indoors) is the perfect blend of earthy terracotta shades to inject some warmth into a grey piece of furniture.

M&S Set of 2 Scallop Outdoor Cushions
M&S
Set of 2 Scallop Outdoor Cushions

Scalloped edges have been trending for the past couple of years - and it's a trend that shows no signs of slowing. On the contrary, it's spreading into our outdoor spaces, too, with the likes of outdoor cushions like this one, designed in a beautiful sky blue.

Drift Green Alda Outdoor Filled Cushion
Drift
Alda Outdoor Filled Cushion in Green

Not only is this Drift cushion a lovely sage green shade which will work well with both your garden and the grey garden furniture, but it also provides ample amount of texture and fun boho vibes.

furn. Folk Flora Outdoor Cushion
furn.
Folk Flora Outdoor Cushion

Why not enjoy a little bit of flowering folk aesthetic into your garden, as well as a warm yellow tone to complement your grey outdoor furniture? This furn. outdoor cushion has got it all.

Habitat Stripe Outdoor Cushion
Habitat
Stripe Outdoor Cushion in Pink

This striped outdoor cushion is currently the number one bestseller on the Habitat website. And I'm not surprised as I would happily bag one, too. Available for a bargain price of £8, this design beautifully blends an earthy, dark red tone with soft pink.

John Lewis Inka Indoor Outdoor Cushion, Navy
John Lewis
Inka Indoor/Outdoor Cushion in Navy

It's not just light or vibrant blues that work with grey - dark and navy blue goes well, too. As does a bit of pattern like the South American-inspired motif of this John Lewis outdoor cushion which is currently enjoying much popularity among the retailer's customers.

Which colour are you thinking of pairing with your best rattan garden furniture in grey? Just please don’t say grey!

Sara Hesikova
Sara Hesikova
Content Editor

Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.

Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸