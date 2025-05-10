Do you have grey garden furniture? Experts advise against pairing it with this one colour of outdoor cushions

Grey garden furniture is among the most common colours, usually made with synthetic rattan or metal. So if you, too, have got yourself a grey garden furniture set in the past or recently, there is one rule that experts recommend going by when styling it – and that’s to avoid going for grey outdoor cushions. But you might be wondering why you shouldn’t pair grey outdoor cushions with grey garden furniture…

I must say that this year, the high street is filled with some of the best outdoor cushion designs I’ve ever seen – and there are plenty of colours, patterns, motifs, shapes and textures to choose from and help you create a stylish garden or patio. So avoiding grey outdoor cushions should be fairly easy, especially since grey is generally the colour going out of style in 2025 pretty much in every area and aspect of the home.

But before we get into the cushion colours to pair with your best garden furniture instead of grey, let’s back up and hear from Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox, why she recommends avoiding this grey on grey situation.

‘If you have grey on your outdoor furniture, avoid grey cushions as grey can look purple, pink and sometimes yellow when placed next to other grey,’ she explains before adding, ‘Unless they are exactly the same fabric or textured and patterned.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

What outdoor cushion colours work with grey garden furniture

This is not to say that your outdoor cushions can’t have any grey in them – especially if they are patterned or textured as Danielle at Cox & Cox has pointed out. And Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist, agrees.

‘I would advise varying the textures with chunky knit or linen-look cushions and adding a touch of contrast with piping or a delicate pattern like pinstripes or chevron to prevent it from feeling too flat or cold, especially under the usually overcast UK skies,’ she suggests.

But there are plenty of other colours that will work with your grey outdoor furniture better than more grey, especially since grey is a perfect neutral, base colour – and accessories like scatter cushions are the ideal opportunity to inject pops of colour into any space, indoor or outdoor.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

1. Blues

Opting for blue shades on your outdoor cushions is one of the best and most complementary colourful garden furniture ideas.

‘The most common undertone colour and base thread colour in grey is blue, so it’s best to stick with cooler tones like blue that echo the tones in your furniture, uniting a garden scheme perfectly,’ Danielle at Cox & Cox says.

2. Ochre or mustard yellow

Yellow shades with warm undertones are among the most popular colours to be paired with grey. And the outdoor space is no exception.

‘You have a lot of options because grey is a fantastic neutral base. For warmth, I like to combine it with mustard or ochre,’ Sam at Flitch says.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

3. Sage green

Green is especially fitting as it’s the perfect biophilic design idea that will link the outdoor seating and/or dining area to the surrounding greenery of the garden.

‘Combine grey with sage green for a crisp, botanical vibe that goes well with a green garden palette,’ Sam at Flitch advises.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

4. Earthy rust or brick red

And last but not least, warm, earthy tones of terracotta, rust and brick red - all of which are among the biggest colour trends for 2025 - pair beautifully with grey outdoor furniture.

‘Brick red or rust can produce a dramatic contrast without clashing,’ Sam at Flitch concludes.

My top outdoor cushion picks for grey garden furniture

Which colour are you thinking of pairing with your best rattan garden furniture in grey? Just please don’t say grey!