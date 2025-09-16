The rookie bulb planting mistakes I was making - and what I now do instead to achieve brilliant spring blooms

Autumn’s the time when I start thinking about next year’s garden, and planting spring bulbs is first on my ‘to-do’ list. But while spring flowers are fairly easy to grow from bulbs, my first attempts were pretty disappointing thanks to the list of rookie bulb planting mistakes I was making.

Timing is easy to get wrong. While the window between mid-September and the end of October is the best time to start planting bulbs for spring, it’s a mistake to think that everything can go in the ground at the same time. When to plant daffodil bulbs differs from when to plant other types of bulbs, so getting the timings right is a must.

Avoiding the most common bulb-planting mistakes and following expert advice on how to plant and when to buy spring bulbs has seen my springtime displays flourish, so here’s what I won’t be doing when planting up bulbs this autumn (and what I will be doing instead).

1. Planting bulbs too early (or too late)

(Image credit: Alamy)

While it can be tempting to plant all your spring bulbs at once as soon as autumn arrives, this can be a mistake, as soil temperature will affect how bulbs grow. While some prefer the ground to be warmer, others will grow better when it is colder.

‘Early autumn, until the end of September, is the ideal time to plant spring bulbs such as daffodils, hyacinths and crocuses,’ says Charlotte McGrattan, HNS Buyer at Hillier Garden Centres. ‘The soil remains warm for root establishment, but the cooler air reduces stress on the bulbs.’

When to plant allium bulbs for best results can be a little later, with mid-October being the perfect time before the first frosts arrive, allowing the roots ample time to establish over winter.

An exception to the early planting rule is when to plant tulips. November, when the weather is cooler, is the perfect time of year, as the cold helps prevent a fungal disease called tulip fire. You can even plant bulbs as late as December, though you will have a later show of blooms.

2. Planting bulbs the wrong way up

(Image credit: Future / Nicola Stocken)

This may seem a ridiculous thing to get wrong when it comes to how to plant bulbs, but believe me, I’ve done it!

The textbook advice is to always plant bulbs with the smooth, pointed growing tip facing upwards (the shoots and leaves will emerge from here), and the flatter, rougher base of the bulb positioned downwards in the planting hole (the base may feel hairy or have roots already protruding).

While it is fairly obvious which is the right way up with bigger bulbs, with some smaller bulbs, this isn’t always the case. If you do get stuck, the trick is to position the bulb on its side, and the shoots will then find their own way up, although it may take a little longer.

3. Using poor quality bulbs

(Image credit: Alamy)

It can be really disappointing when your lovingly-planted bulbs don’t flower come springtime. Old, damaged or poor-quality bulbs can result in poor growth or no growth at all, so it pays to make sure bulbs are in good condition before you plant them.

If buying bulbs online, you obviously can’t handle them first, so the best places to buy spring bulbs are from a reputable supplier so you know the quality is guaranteed.

When I’m buying bulbs in store, I’ll always check them over to make sure the bulbs aren’t small and shrivelled and there are no signs of mould or rot. Give them a firm squeeze too, they should feel plump and firm rather than soft and squishy.

With your own lifted bulbs that have been stored over winter, check these too, discarding any with signs of damage or rot.

4. Planting bulbs at the wrong depth

(Image credit: Future / Nicola Stocken)

Getting the planting depth of bulbs right is a must to ensure they have enough warmth, moisture and light to help them grow properly.

Plant bulbs too deep and you risk bulb rot, late blooming, stunted growth and sometimes bulbs not emerging at all. Plant them too shallow and it can expose your bulbs to frost or being disturbed by pests.

Individual bulb packets should advise the recommended depth for the particular bulb, but the general rule is that smaller bulbs, such as crocuses and snowdrops, should be planted closer to the surface, roughly two to three times the height of the bulb. Plant daffodil bulbs three times the height of the bulb, and plant larger bulbs like tulips and alliums, three to four times the bulb height deep.

5. Getting the spacing wrong

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bulb spacing is all-important, especially when it comes to the look you want to create in your flower beds and borders. The first time I planted daffodils, I followed the spacing advice to the letter, positioning the bulbs exactly 10cm apart in rows. They ended up looking quite regimented, which wasn’t the effect I was after, so now I prefer to plant them randomly for a more natural look.

Planting daffodils in clumps can create a meadow-like appearance that looks quite lovely, or you can try scattering bulbs across the area you want them and planting the bulbs where they land for an informal look.

For a denser, more impactful display, try planting bulbs closer together, around one to two times their own width apart. Just avoid overcrowding, as bulbs will fight for nutrition, and your blooms might be smaller.

6. Not protecting bulbs from pests

(Image credit: Future / Lisa Fazzani)

One of the most annoying mistakes I made when planting out my first lot of bulbs was not realising that the local squirrels were onto me, who then pretty quickly dug all the bulbs up. I’d figured that as the bulbs were underground and there was nothing to see, the pests wouldn’t realise they were there.

But as it’s the smell of the bulbs that squirrels are attracted to - particularly tulips and crocus bulbs - finding them isn’t a problem. Disguising the smell of your bulbs can put pests off the scent if you're after ways to stop squirrels from digging up bulbs. Natural remedies like chilli powder, black pepper, garlic powder or coffee grounds sprinkled around on the top soil can help cover up the scent so that the squirrels bypass them.

I’ve found that a covering of chicken wire over the bulbs works best in my garden, leaving it in place until the shoots are a few inches tall in the spring, when they’re less attractive to squirrels. I just wrap short pieces around any spring bulbs planted in pots or lay longer lengths of chicken wire in place in the borders using metal pegs to keep them secure.

Protect your bulbs from pests

Are there any bulb-planting mistakes that you've been making...or planting tips that you swear by? Let us know below!