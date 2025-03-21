Where is the best place to put a spider plant in a house? Houseplant experts reveal the perfect spots

Figuring out where is the best place to put a spider plant might seem daunting –especially if your plant is unhappy in its current location.

But thankfully, choosing the best place to put a spider plant isn't too difficult – the key considerations are light levels, humidity and room temperature. Get it right – alongside other elements of spider plant care like watering – and your spider plant will thrive.

'The popular Chlorophytum comosum, commonly known as the spider plant is an easy-to-care-for houseplant . It is native to South Africa so thrives in bright, humid conditions. For best results, position this houseplant in a warm sunny spot, out of direct sunlight so as not to scorch its leaves,' says Claire Bishop Senior Houseplant Buyer at Dobbies.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

The best place to put a spider plant is a bathroom or kitchen – they are amongst the best houseplant ideas for these rooms. However, they can survive in pretty much any room that receives natural light and is a consistent temperature.

'Bathrooms and kitchens work well for the humidity-loving spider plant,' says Claire Bishop, senior houseplant buyer at Dobbies. 'If you prefer to style a spider plant elsewhere in your home though, ensure you treat it to a regular misting to keep it hydrated and healthy.'

If putting your spider plant in a bedroom or living room, then a plant mister like this from Amazon is a must.

Should a spider plant be in a window?

Yes, you can place a spider plant in a window – in fact, if you get the right window, then it can be the best place to put a spider plant.

'Spider plants thrive in areas with bright, indirect sunlight or partial shade to prevent leaf scorching,' says Andy Little, houseplant buyer at British Garden Centres.

'Ideal locations include near windows with indirect light. Spider plants prefer moderate temperatures between 13°C to 27°C and should be protected from extreme temperature changes or drafts to prevent stress. Adequate ventilation and avoiding cramped spaces are also essential for promoting healthy growth,' adds Andy.

Abiding by the best place to put a spider plant is particularly important when hoping to grow spider plant babies .

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

While these are often termed unkillable houseplants , they will not thrive if placed in a south-facing window. 'Avoid exposing spider plants to direct sunlight, which can scorch their leaves,' explains Natalie Bourn, shop manager of Between Two Thorns. 'Pale or yellowing leaves can result from overexposure to direct sunlight, nutrient deficiencies, or improper watering. Adjust light levels, fertilization, and watering to address these issues.'

If you are placing your spider plant in the window, be careful that you aren't exposing it to draughts. 'Spider plants don’t like being cold, so keep yours away from draughts or chilly rooms that don’t get much sunlight,' says Morag Hill, Co-Founder of The Little Botanical. You should ensure that the spider plant doesn't get shut between the window and curtain during the night as, due to the insulating properties of some curtains, this space can be colder than the rest of the room.

(Image credit: Crocus)

Do spider plants like bathrooms?

Spider plants do like bathrooms – it can be the best place to put a spider plant, as they thrive in the humid and warm conditions that a bathroom provides. After all, spider plants are one of the best bathroom plant ideas. 'Spider Plants enjoy warm temperatures, so position it somewhere bright and sunny, being careful to keep it out of direct sunlight,' advises Morag Hill, co-founder of The Little Botanical.

Natalie Bourn, shop manager of Between Two Thorns seconds this: 'Spider plants can thrive in bathrooms with bright, indirect light and occasional humidity. Just ensure the bathroom receives enough light for their growth needs.'

(Image credit: Alamy)

Is it OK to have spider plant in bedroom?

Spider plants are one of the best plants for the bedroom but you need to be aware of humidity. A lack of humidity or watering is one of the reasons why your spider plant is turning brown.

'Spider plants appreciate higher humidity levels, but they can adapt to average indoor humidity. If you notice browning leaf tips, consider increasing humidity by spraying with a mist.' Natalie Bourn, shop manager of Between Two Thorns.

Alternatively, consider houseplants like Snake plants – such as this from Crocus –for a lower-maintenance choice for the bedroom.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Do spider plants survive in low light?

While spider plants are houseplants that survive in low-light spaces , but it is not the best place to put a spider plant. 'Spider plants can tolerate lower light conditions, but their growth may slow down,' says Natalie Bourn, shop manager of Between Two Thorns. Instead, spider plants prefer bright, indirect light, like that from an east-facing window.

Morag Hill, co-founder of The Little Botanical also notes that 'not enough light will also slow down growth and potentially fade the striking stripes on its leaves.' If you notice the colours of your spider plant starting to fade, move the plant to a brighter location.

Is your spider plant currently in the right spot? Or is it overdue a relocation?