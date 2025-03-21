Where is the best place to put a spider plant in a house? Houseplant experts reveal the perfect spots
The perfect placement is the key to helping this houseplant must-have to thrive
Figuring out where is the best place to put a spider plant might seem daunting –especially if your plant is unhappy in its current location.
But thankfully, choosing the best place to put a spider plant isn't too difficult – the key considerations are light levels, humidity and room temperature. Get it right – alongside other elements of spider plant care like watering – and your spider plant will thrive.
'The popular Chlorophytum comosum, commonly known as the spider plant is an easy-to-care-for houseplant. It is native to South Africa so thrives in bright, humid conditions. For best results, position this houseplant in a warm sunny spot, out of direct sunlight so as not to scorch its leaves,' says Claire Bishop Senior Houseplant Buyer at Dobbies.
The best place to put a spider plant is a bathroom or kitchen – they are amongst the best houseplant ideas for these rooms. However, they can survive in pretty much any room that receives natural light and is a consistent temperature.
'Bathrooms and kitchens work well for the humidity-loving spider plant,' says Claire Bishop, senior houseplant buyer at Dobbies. 'If you prefer to style a spider plant elsewhere in your home though, ensure you treat it to a regular misting to keep it hydrated and healthy.'
If putting your spider plant in a bedroom or living room, then a plant mister like this from Amazon is a must.
Should a spider plant be in a window?
Yes, you can place a spider plant in a window – in fact, if you get the right window, then it can be the best place to put a spider plant.
'Spider plants thrive in areas with bright, indirect sunlight or partial shade to prevent leaf scorching,' says Andy Little, houseplant buyer at British Garden Centres.
'Ideal locations include near windows with indirect light. Spider plants prefer moderate temperatures between 13°C to 27°C and should be protected from extreme temperature changes or drafts to prevent stress. Adequate ventilation and avoiding cramped spaces are also essential for promoting healthy growth,' adds Andy.
Abiding by the best place to put a spider plant is particularly important when hoping to grow spider plant babies.
While these are often termed unkillable houseplants, they will not thrive if placed in a south-facing window. 'Avoid exposing spider plants to direct sunlight, which can scorch their leaves,' explains Natalie Bourn, shop manager of Between Two Thorns. 'Pale or yellowing leaves can result from overexposure to direct sunlight, nutrient deficiencies, or improper watering. Adjust light levels, fertilization, and watering to address these issues.'
If you are placing your spider plant in the window, be careful that you aren't exposing it to draughts. 'Spider plants don’t like being cold, so keep yours away from draughts or chilly rooms that don’t get much sunlight,' says Morag Hill, Co-Founder of The Little Botanical. You should ensure that the spider plant doesn't get shut between the window and curtain during the night as, due to the insulating properties of some curtains, this space can be colder than the rest of the room.
Do spider plants like bathrooms?
Spider plants do like bathrooms – it can be the best place to put a spider plant, as they thrive in the humid and warm conditions that a bathroom provides. After all, spider plants are one of the best bathroom plant ideas. 'Spider Plants enjoy warm temperatures, so position it somewhere bright and sunny, being careful to keep it out of direct sunlight,' advises Morag Hill, co-founder of The Little Botanical.
Natalie Bourn, shop manager of Between Two Thorns seconds this: 'Spider plants can thrive in bathrooms with bright, indirect light and occasional humidity. Just ensure the bathroom receives enough light for their growth needs.'
Is it OK to have spider plant in bedroom?
Spider plants are one of the best plants for the bedroom but you need to be aware of humidity. A lack of humidity or watering is one of the reasons why your spider plant is turning brown.
'Spider plants appreciate higher humidity levels, but they can adapt to average indoor humidity. If you notice browning leaf tips, consider increasing humidity by spraying with a mist.' Natalie Bourn, shop manager of Between Two Thorns.
Alternatively, consider houseplants like Snake plants – such as this from Crocus –for a lower-maintenance choice for the bedroom.
Do spider plants survive in low light?
While spider plants are houseplants that survive in low-light spaces, but it is not the best place to put a spider plant. 'Spider plants can tolerate lower light conditions, but their growth may slow down,' says Natalie Bourn, shop manager of Between Two Thorns. Instead, spider plants prefer bright, indirect light, like that from an east-facing window.
Morag Hill, co-founder of The Little Botanical also notes that 'not enough light will also slow down growth and potentially fade the striking stripes on its leaves.' If you notice the colours of your spider plant starting to fade, move the plant to a brighter location.
Is your spider plant currently in the right spot? Or is it overdue a relocation?
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Holly is one of Ideal Home’s content editors. Starting her career in 2018 as a feature writer and sub-editor for Period Living magazine, she has continued this role also adding regular features for Country Homes & Interiors and the Ideal Home website to her roster. Holly has a passion for traditional and country-inspired interiors – especially kitchen design – and is happiest when exploring the countryside and hills of the Lake District. A keen gardener, she is a strong believer that you can never have too many houseplants.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
4 things that annoy me about my cast iron pans and the fixes I use to get around them
Cast iron is still my go-to, but it's not without its downsides
By Molly Cleary
-
Cher’s headboard is the most striking I’ve ever seen – and it’s part of a bigger bedroom trend for 2025 that you can achieve easily at home
Cher has been rocking the patterned headboard trend for years – now the interiors world has caught up with her
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Farrow & Ball's 'Skimming Stone' is the ultimate neutral paint shade – 3 beautiful ways to use it in a kitchen
Choosing the perfect neutral paint has never been simpler
By Holly Cockburn