Where to place a jade plant – 5 best spots according to feng shui and plant experts

The humble jade plant – also known as the money plant – is a great choice to add a dose of green to any home. It can thrive all year round and in a number of conditions, but where should you put it in your home to look and grow it's very best?

One of the easiest to care for houseplants, jade plants are also some of the luckiest, according to feng shui, with them ‘being cherished not only for their aesthetic appeal, but also for the positive energy they are believed to attract,’ says Fantastic Gardeners’ Gardening and Tree Health Expert, Petar Ivanov.

If you’re wondering where should jade plants be placed in a house, these are the top spots to bear in mind, both in terms of keeping the plant happy and enhancing and improving the flow of energy and good fortune in your home.

1. In a southeast corner or easterly position

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to the most auspicious area for the placement of a jade plant, Feng Shui Consultant and Master Practitioner, Glynis Dinsdale and many of the experts agree that the southeast corner of your home or a room is the number one spot to place a jade plant.

Known as the ‘wealth corner,’ this ‘area of any room or your entire home is thought to attract financial abundance and prosperity, and placing a jade plant in this corner is believed to enhance this energy,’ explains Luke Dejahang, Plant Expert and CEO of Crown Pavilions . While an easterly position, more generally, is said to promote family harmony and health.

‘This is because the eastern area is associated with and guided by the wood element, which supports growth,’ Luke continues. And ‘since the sun symbolically rises in the east, it symbolises growth, rejuvenation, and the promise of a fresh start,’ making it a prime spot to house a jade plant.

2. In a south or west-facing window

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

Alternatively, if you don’t happen to have an east or southeast-facing window, placing them in a south or west facing position means that they will get plenty of consistent sunlight throughout the day.

While it might not be as lucky as some other positions in your home, it will allow the small houseplant to thrive all year round.

3. By your front door

‘Placing a jade plant either by your front door or the main entrance of your home welcomes positive energy and opportunities,’ Luke suggests. It makes a great addition to your hallway ideas because it is thought to attract wealth, luck and wisdom into your home. And thus, ‘having a plant on each side of the door is thought to create a powerful entryway,’ according to Graham Smith MCIHort, Gardening Expert at LBS Horticulture.

The jade plant is ‘also said to act as a guardian, keeping out negative energy and inviting prosperity,’ Luke continues, making it a great choice for either inside or outside your home, depending on where you have the most space for the potted plant or plants.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Blackmore Photography Limited)

4. In your home office

A jade plant is perfectly placed as part of your home office ideas or as part of a workspace set up in your home, ‘a jade plant on your desk or near your workspace is said to enhance your focus, productivity, and concentration,’ Luke says. It’s also thought to bring a calming energy, and on days when our concentration is waning or on a particularly long workday, this is certainly appreciated.

And you can boost the feng shui properties simply by ‘placing a jade plant in the southeast corner of the office or desk, as this is thought to attract business success and opportunities, while enhancing financial luck and abundance,’ Peter adds.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

5. In a conservatory or sunroom

If you happen to be lucky enough to have a conservatory or sunroom, they are ‘another excellent option, as these spaces often mimic the jade plant's natural habitat, providing consistent bright light throughout the day,’ affirms Josh Novell, House Plant Expert and Owner of Polhill Garden Centre.

Not only do they ‘have lots of light from windows all around and a temperature ideal for jade plants, but placing one on a table as a centrepiece or in a light corner on a high stand will make it stand out and be a feature in the room,’ Morris Hankinson, Founder and Managing Director of Hopes Grove Nurseries, proposes.

FAQs

Why is the jade plant not kept in a bedroom?

When it comes to where should jade plants be placed in a house, according to feng shui practices and ‘Vastu Shastra – the ancient Hindu system of design and architecture which balances and harmonizes energy flow – it is not advisable to have a jade plant in your bedroom,’ reveals MyJobQuote.co.uk Plant Expert, Fiona Jenkins.

‘According to this system, jade will interfere with rest and relaxation. As a result, it is not considered auspicious for the Vastu of your home to have this plant in the bedroom,’ she continues. While Glynnis concurs that ‘the jade plant is a generator of luck and prosperity, which is better in the living areas rather than in the quiet “yin” area of the bedroom.’

‘There are also plants that absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen even at night, however the Jade plant isn’t one of them,’ Morris says. ‘Therefore, it offers no particular benefit with this factor in mind and often bedrooms aren’t as light and bright as other rooms in the house.’

When it comes to the best plants for the bedroom, try something like aloe vera, a snake plant or peace lily instead.

Do jade plants need direct sunlight?

The experts all agree that jade plants do best with 4 to 6 hours of bright, indirect sunlight each day. This is because ‘although jade plants do need a lot of light to grow, direct sunlight is too harsh and may lead to the leaves of the plant shrivelling or burning,’ Graham warns. Often midday or afternoon sun can be that bit too strong, whereas morning sun is preferable, if you’re able to position the plant in such a way.

On the other hand, too much shade can also be detrimental to jade plants, as it may cause them to grow or become leggy. And ‘leggy growth can make the plant weak or topple over,’ Graham concludes.

But in most cases, ‘young plants benefit from indirect sunlight most, while established specimens can handle more direct sunlight,’ Fiona declares.