Can a houseplant change your luck? This is what Feng Shui has to say, according to the experts

Houseplants have become a wildly popular addition to homes in recent years, with many of us enjoying their low-maintenance vibe, and the pretty pop of greenery they bring to our space. While there are plenty of houseplant ideas for embracing greenery, did you know that some plants are actually said to bring luck into our homes, too?

The ancient art of Feng Shui suggests that, according to tradition, certain plants can bring good health, prosperity, and overall positivity into our lives. And we reckon, if you’re going to put a plant in your home, it might as well be one that has the potential for all of that goodness!

So which plant (or plants) should you be adding to your home if you want to maximise your chances of enjoying a bit of good luck?

The luckiest houseplants according to Feng Shui

Though there are a few contenders for luckiest houseplant, PA Casino (opens in new tab) conducted a study and concluded that the most popular plant (with over 5 million Instagram hashtags) for bringing luck to your home, is the orchid.

According to the principles of Feng Shui, placing different coloured orchids around your home could bring you good fortune, particularly in the ‘love and partnerships’ arena. It's also claimed that putting purple orchids by your window could offer you better luck in your business or career.

'Orchids do have a rich history of symbolism and cultural significance, which could make them lucky for some,' Philip Crowther, says houseplant expert and business development director of Prestige Flowers (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'In many cultures, orchids are associated with love, beauty, and luxury,' he continues. 'In Feng Shui, orchids are said to represent fertility and abundance, making them a popular choice for those looking to attract love and prosperity into their lives.'

However, the orchid isn’t the only plant with the possibility of bringing good fortune. The jade plant – again, according to Feng Shui – is also traditionally considered to bring luck in the form of financial prosperity, due to its round leaves, signalling abundance. Handily, it's also one of the easiest houseplants to care for!

Then, there’s the snake plant. While it might sound scary, its long green leaves are said to provide protection for the home, and can bring in good luck personally and financially. And aside from its symbolic meaning, it can also help to filter the air in your home, effectively removing toxins like formaldehyde and benzene.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

As well as these choices, Philip explains that 'in terms of symbolism, one of the luckiest houseplants is the money tree (Pachira aquatica).' It certainly sounds good, but why is it considered lucky?

'The money tree is often associated with wealth, prosperity, and good luck, and it is believed to bring financial success to those who keep it in their homes or offices,' he said. 'Its symbolism originates from its braided trunk, which is said to resemble a bundle of money.

'Additionally, the five leaves on each stem of the plant are said to represent the five elements of Feng Shui: wood, water, earth, metal, and fire. According to its principles, having all five elements in balance can bring good luck and harmony to a space.'

(Image credit: Dobbies)

But whether you follow these traditional principles or not, by now, we're all well aware of the positive health benefits real houseplants (if you're debating whether fresh vs faux houseplants are better) can absolutely bring, both physically and mentally.

'Studies have shown that indoor plants can improve air quality, reduce stress levels, and even boost productivity in work environments,' Philip tells us. 'In this sense, it is possible that having houseplants in our homes or workplaces could contribute to an overall sense of positivity and well-being – which may be seen as "luck" by some people.'

So why not give those living room houseplant ideas a try?