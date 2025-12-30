Kitchen trends feel like they evolve slowly year by year, but when you look back over the last 10 years, the way our cooking spaces looked is almost unrecognisable from what homeowners are choosing today.

While we often look forward to new kitchen trends, there's a lot that can be learnt from the past. It was stylish back then for a reason, and trend cycles always come back around eventually. I've flicked back through the archives of Ideal Home kitchens from the 2010s to remind us of the biggest trends that could inspire our spaces today.

Or maybe not, but I'll let you be the judge...

1. All white colour schemes

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sussie Bell)

As I write this, I'm sat in my family home which features this exact trend - a white gloss kitchen that was fitted in 2015. I can vouch for this being a huge trend exactly 10 years ago, and as much as I find deep nostalgia in this design, every time I return home I'm reminded that it's a trend that hasn't endured.

So why did we all covet white kitchens 10 years ago? And what is so different today?

'Cast your mind back to 2015 and UK kitchens were dominated with all-white schemes widely seen as the safest and most aspirational choice, from high-gloss cabinetry to pale worktops and splashbacks that promised brightness and a sense of order, even if they often felt stark in reality,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

Today, kitchen colour schemes are all about earthy, inviting palettes. But perhaps white will shortly come back around.

2. Chrome finishes

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Parmiter)

While bright white isn't a kitchen trend in 2026, this next revival from the 2010s certainly is. Chrome is easily set to replace brushed brass as the most desired metal finish in our cooking spaces, with an enduring appeal that makes for a worthy trend to invest in.

'Chrome hardware and taps were the default finish, prized for their neutrality and ability to blend seamlessly into these pared-back spaces, while handle styles were slim and linear, reinforcing the appetite for clean lines and a very polished, almost showroom-perfect look,' Richard continues.

While chrome is certainly making a comeback, handles will be more ornate and antique-looking to reflect the changing desires in handcrafted kitchens with vintage appeal.

3. Unfussy cabinetry

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Slab and integrated handle kitchen doors were huge in the 2010s. This trend goes hand in hand with gloss, white kitchen designs, all adding up to create a super pared-back layout that is as inconspicuous as possible.

Shaker kitchen ideas have happily replaced this pared-back cabinetry trend, reflecting our desires for timber kitchens that feel classic and handmade.

However, if you lean more towards contemporary design and Shaker cabinetry doesn't quite fit your home or style, then fear not. Slab doors are still in the mainsteam, but with a fresh Scandi influence. Think simple plywood doors and colourful painted cabinetry from the likes of Husk. It will provide the same minimal look with a trendy twist to suit 2026.

While trends inevitably come back around, the kitchen trends of the 2010s are a real mixed bag. We're seeing the influence in clean, contemporary designs in 2026, mixed in with warm, colourful palettes and handcrafted Shaker doors.

It's the best of both worlds - a touch of nostalgic 2010s style adapted to meet the needs of life in 2026.