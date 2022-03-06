Hot tub decking ideas: pool surrounds to elevate your garden

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Having a hot tub in your garden is the ultimate luxury. Imagine being able to enjoy your very own spa session after a long day at work, where you can feel the stress of the day melt away as you soak in the warm bubbly water (glass of wine recommended but not compulsory!). The hot tub is the first component, but choosing the perfect decking setup is the finishing touch. The right hot tub decking ideas will not only make it easier to get in and out of your hot tub, it’ll also add to the aesthetic, creating a relaxing wooden sanctuary in the heart of your garden.

Hot tub decking ideas

Before installing your decking, think about the best place for it – do you want it in a sunny spot or do you want to make good use of that shaded corner that nobody ever sits in? Consider the view from the tub, accessibility and how it’ll work with the rest of your garden for the perfect balance of practicality and style.

Here are 10 hot tub decking ideas to inspire your pool surround and to help you make that all-important decision work for your garden idea.

1. Build your deck around existing trees and shrubbery

Adding a hot tub and new decking to your garden shouldn’t mean you have to sacrifice what’s already there. Build your hot tub decking idea around existing trees, bushes and plants so that they can continue to grow where they are. This will give your hot tub surround a tropical feel, with greenery galore!

Add a selection of jute pouffes to complement the natural aesthetic, for you to lounge on after a dreamy soak in the tub.

2. Make the most of unused corners

Hot tubs don’t necessarily need to be in sunny spots, so why not deck the part of your garden that doesn’t get much sun? Turn that wasted corner into one of the most popular areas of the garden and save the suntraps for sunbathing!

Building a raised deck creates a feature of the hot tub.Installing wooden stepping stone garden path idea adds a graceful, fairytale-inspired approach.

3. Keep it coherent with matching wood on the hot tub, decking and fence

This garden has gone fully Scandinavian, with the same pale wood with a natural finish used for the decking, the fence and to adorn the hot tub. The result is a chic, rustic and natural looking space that screams wellness.

Install an outdoor shower to complete this oasis, with bamboo plants and linen towels for the ultimate spa-like feel.

4. Build a wooden bench around your hot tub

A wooden bench surrounding your hot tub not only makes getting in and out of the tub that bit easier, it also creates space for you to lounge between soaks.

In this stunning Scandinavian garden, a hexagonal wooden bench has been built on top of the decking, around the hot tub, along with subtle and stylish fencing for privacy and to create a secluded zone. A round woven rug, lanterns and neutral-toned cushions complete the look.

5. Step up in style

Add an air of anticipation as you and your guests ascend to the hot tub, with steps cleverly built into the decking. In this garden, the steps have been built as part of a neat square-shaped decking in the corner of the garden. With trees providing shade and a comfortable seating area just next door, this is the ideal setup for entertaining! Did someone say barbecue?!

6. Create the perfect evening bolthole

After a busy day – especially if you’re working from home – a change of scenery is just what the doctor ordered. Creating a special zone in your garden with tiered hot tub decking, a statement gazebo and a TV to catch up with your favourite shows will give you somewhere to escape to as you relax and unwind. We love the variety of golden shades used to stain the wood in this decking.

7. Position with a view

Your garden might not have quite the same views as can be seen here, with an outlook across a lake and into forests beyond, but no matter what you’re working with, try to position your hot tub for optimum views.

Before installing your hot tub decking, think about your options and take the time to experiment with what the view would be from each area. Consider adding extra plants, garden mirror ideas, trellises, water features or garden sculptures to make the view from your hot tub as inspiring as possible.

8. Create the ultimate summer party vibe

Nothing says summer party like a hot tub in the garden. Except perhaps a swimming pool AND hot tub! The dark, grey-tinged shade of wood used for the hot tub decking is reflected in the colour of the sun loungers and other garden furniture, with white cushions added for a sophisticated garden setup that would fit right in at a spa hotel.

The finishing touch? A garden bar area for mixing up your favourite cocktails. Hostess with the mostess status coming right up!

9. Keep decking to one side

Strictly speaking, the hot tub is sat on the patio rather than the decking in this garden, but we couldn’t resist including this idea given that it ticks so many boxes! Tiered decking complete with sun loungers? Check. A lounging area with an electric fireplace and TV? Check. A pergola for added shade? Check. Curtains for a splash of colour as well as privacy when desired? Check? The list goes on, but we’ll leave it there for now.

10. Enclose the pool area with a dreamy white picket fence

Give your garden the all-American feel with hot tub decking surrounded by a white picket fence. By sinking your hot tub to deck height and leaving a gap in the fence where the hot tub sits, you’ll also create the feeling of an infinity pool in your very own garden! Add a lounger, a parasol and a jug of homemade ice tea and that’s your weekend sorted.

Can you put a hot tub on decking?

‘Yes you can,’ say the experts at The Hot Tub and Swim Spa Company, ‘however it is very important to ensure that the decking has been properly reinforced in order to take both the weight of the hot tub and the weight of the water. Please ensure that you get professional advice before you place a hot tub on existing decking. A reputable company will ensure a site survey is carried out before your hot tub installation takes place.’

‘Putting a hot tub on decking is a fantastic way to raise the hot tub off the ground and prevent some of that heat loss that happens when a hot tub is placed on a cold hard surface,’ say the experts at Lay-Z-Spa.

How big of a deck do you need for a hot tub?

‘Ensure you allow enough space for the hot tub, cover and steps if you choose to have some,’ says the team at The Hot Tub and Swim Spa Company. ‘Allow for plenty of space around the hot tub for you to step out and onto a secure footing. Often our clients will leave 5-10cm on three sides plus enough space on the fourth side for steps.’