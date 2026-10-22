I just found the easiest way to spread topsoil on a lawn – it’s a simple, time-saving tool that I wish I’d found sooner

If you’re working on your lawn this autumn, I’d like to introduce you to one tool in particular: a compost spreader.

The Outsunny Compost Spreader, which is currently £57.99 at B&Q, was an absolute game-changer in our lawn project, evenly spreading lawn seeding soil in a fraction of the time it would usually take. It’s such a simple piece of kit – a rolling cage that you push along the lawn to lay topsoil and compost – and it’s ideal if you’re reseeding your lawn and need a fresh, even base for grass seed.

Here’s a little bit more about the Outsunny Compost Spreader in action – and why it’s a must-have for lawn renovation projects.

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Outsunny Compost Spreader £57.99 at B&Q Simple but genius, this compost spreader is ideal for laying topsoil, compost and peat moss.

Whether you’re sowing grass seed on a blank canvas or hoping to fill in bare patches before overseeding your lawn, topsoil is an essential part of a lawn renovation regime. You could spread the soil by hand, straight out of the bag, of course – but that can be tiring and time-consuming.

When my partner spotted a compost spreader online, it went straight on our wish list. First of all, it looked really satisfying to use – watching the lawn get coated with even layers of soil was very pleasing to the eye – but it also looked like a much more efficient way of doing it.

Well, I can confirm that the Outsunny Compost Spreader lived up to our expectations. The huge mesh basket has a 75L capacity, so there’s room for plenty of topsoil (we used Westland’s Lawn Seeding Soil, which you can order from Marshalls Garden) – and that means you can cover more ground between refills.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

Once you’ve filled the basket with soil, you simply close the hinged door, lock it with the double locking clamps and start pushing the spreader to roll the basket along your lawn. It takes a bit of welly, depending on how much soil you’ve loaded, but it gets easier once you build some momentum.

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What followed was a thin, even layer of lawn seeding soil distributed smoothly over our lawn. It almost looked as though the garden was dusted with fresh soil – and we barely had to level our lawn once we’d finished. From there, we used the Miracle-Gro Drop Spreader to evenly sow grass seed.

We also loved the fact that you don’t need to turn the spreader around every time you complete a lap of your lawn – you just flip the handle to the other side of the roller, wiggle it slightly, and carry on in the opposite direction of your last lap.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

The Outsunny Compost Spreader needs to be assembled before you use it, but it was easy enough to put together – a few clips, pins and bolts, and we’d attached the U-shaped handle to the cage. It’s also made from rust-proof, corrosion-resistant metal, so it’ll withstand the elements during the colder months. The only downside is that the basket collects larger pieces of bark and debris, so you'll need to empty it between refills.

All in all, the Outsunny Compost Spreader proved to be an invaluable tool for preparing our lawn ahead of seeding. It's simple but really good at what it does – and it saves so much time if you're preparing your lawn for autumn and winter.

Autumn lawn essentials

If you’re after a time-saving tool that spreads topsoil or compost evenly over your garden, the Outsunny Compost Spreader is an absolute must.