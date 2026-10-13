Lidl is selling an electric leaf blower for under £30 that blows, vacuums and shreds – it’s perfect for tidying up autumn gardens on a budget

If fallen leaves are making a mess of your garden right now, you may be interested in the fact that Lidl is dropping an affordable leaf blower in stores this week - it’s less than £30.

Gardeners say owning one of the best leaf blowers instead of a rake is like owning a vacuum cleaner instead of a broom. In short, it makes garden maintenance faster and easier, saving you time and effort in the long run.

If you’ve been looking for a leaf blower to remove leaves from your lawn , at £26.99, Lidl’s Parkside Leaf Blower is one of the most affordable I’ve spotted.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

It’s true that some of the best lawn mowers can also collect leaves as you mow, even turning them into mulch (one of the best ways to reuse fallen leaves ), but this isn’t always handy when leaves have fallen *everywhere* in your garden. And this is when you’ll benefit from a leaf blower.

The Lidl Parkside Leaf Blower offers three-in-one functions. It’s a blower and vacuum and has an integrated shredding function. It holds up to 34L of leaves, and the shredding function means leaf volume is reduced.

It claims to have quick and easy leaf collection due to the blower’s high suction volume of up to 12 m³ per minute. It also has a two-stage rotation speed control, offering speeds up to 270 km per hour. What this means is that you will have a clear, tidy garden in minimal time and effort compared to if you were using a standard rake.

(Image credit: Lidl)

At £26.99, what I will say is that you can expect the Lidl leaf blower to be a fairly basic model. It’s incredibly affordable, but because of this, don’t expect to have the same fancy features or level of power as other models on the market.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In fact, if you’re looking for a budget leaf blower that we’ve tried and recommend, you should consider the VonHaus 2-in-1 Leaf Blower, Vacuum and Mulcher, £44.99 . Used by Ideal Home’s Senior Digital Editor, Jenny McFarlane, she swears by its ability as an excellent blower, vacuum and shredder. It’s lightweight, ideal for average-sized gardens, and can hold 35 litres of leaves at once.

The Lidl Parkside Leaf Blower lands in store on Sunday (18 October) and will only be available to shop in-store. If you do not have a local Lidl, here are a few more options where you can shop online.

VonHaus Vonhaus Leaf Blower and Vacuum Corded 3000w – 35l Bag, 10m Cable, Wheels Check Amazon Was £44.99, now £33.99 at Amazon We've tried and this leaf blower and rate it for its affordability and power. Ryobi Ryobi One+ Leaf Blower 18v Obl1820s (tool Only) £68 at B&Q This is Ideal Home's best rated affordable leaf blower. It's powerful motor is great for blowing dry leaves from patios, driveways and decking. Argos McGregor Corded Leaf Blower Garden Vacuum - 2800W £35 at Argos Reviews say this affordable leaf blower is lightweight and offers powerful suction. It also has built-in wheels if you're struggling to move it around your garden.

Investing in a leaf blower can make tidying your garden easier in the autumn months.