5 things people with a tidy autumn garden always have – experts say these tools help them achieve a neat, organised outdoor space

My garden is practically bursting with leaves and debris this week, and it’s got me wondering what things people with a tidy autumn garden always have.

A lot of those, of course, are leaf-busting tools, but there are other ways to keep your autumn garden looking prim and proper before winter arrives. People with a tidy outdoor space always have handy outdoor storage, for example, as well as other tools that keep plants and prunings neatly tucked away.

So, what are the four key things people with a tidy autumn garden always have? I’ve spoken to the experts and rounded up the biggest game-changers.

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1. Leaf blowers and collectors

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

I thought I’d start with one of the most obvious things people with tidy autumn gardens have: a leaf blower, vacuum or collector.

Autumn is the season of leaf fall, and you should never leave fallen leaves sitting on your patio and other parts of your garden. Not only are they an eyesore, but they can become a dangerous slip hazard – so it’s best to invest in a high-quality leaf blower (the FLYMO PowerVac 3000 Garden Vacuum & Leaf Blower, available at Currys, can tackle wet leaves, too), or even a leaf collector like the GARDENA Leaf and Grass Collector from Amazon to make the task easier.

‘A tidy garden is a safer garden, particularly in autumn,’ says Olly Peabody, CEO at Envii . ‘Keep paths, patios and decking free of leaves and twigs, which can become slippery underfoot or create trip hazards.’

FLYMO FLYMO PowerVac Corded Leaf Blower and Garden Vac - 3000W £88 at Argos A powerful leaf vacuum like this one will tackle wet leaves, too. GARDENA GARDENA Leaf and Grass Collector £125.88 at Amazon A highly rated sweeping leaf collector that makes light work of fallen leaves. AMOS Eezy Leaf Grabber £19.99 at Amazon A long-handled leaf collector to sweep up leaves and debris.

2. A compost bin

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

You’ll need somewhere to put all of that debris, and luckily, there are plenty of ways to use fallen leaves in the garden. One of the most popular examples is throwing them in a compost bin, which is another thing that people with tidy autumn gardens always have.

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‘If you have the space, add a compost bin to turn fallen leaves and debris into next year’s mulch,’ says Olly.

That way, you’ll be able to tip any prunings into your compost bin, too, and keep the mess out of sight. Just make sure you discard any diseased plant material so you don’t accidentally infect next year’s plants!

The Verve Beehive Composter is just £34 from B&Q, and can hold up to 220 litres of compost.

Verve Verve Beehive Composter 220l £34 at B&Q This budget-friendly composter comes ready-assembled with a windproof lid and an easy-access bottom hatch. Lacewing Primrose 328L Wooden Compost Bin £69.98 at Amazon Or, go for a wooden compost bin with a beehive style. It's got a little bit more room for extra compost. Thompson & Morgan Garden Gear Bio-Heat Composter From £29.99 at Thompson & Morgan A hot compost bin can produce compost in as little as 30-90 days.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

Speaking of pruning, there are several plants you should cut back in November to encourage healthier growth next year – but in order to do that, you’ll need a clean, sharp pair of secateurs. They’re a staple for people with tidy autumn gardens.

‘You don’t need a lot of equipment to keep a garden tidy in autumn, but a few essentials make the job easier, like clean, sharp secateurs for pruning without spreading disease,’ says Olly Peabody, CEO at Envii.

‘Efficient gardeners will use a sharp, clean pair of pruning shears or secateurs to ensure any climbing roses or woody shrubs which are close to a fence are tidied up,' adds Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Harvst . 'That way, air can easily circulate around shrubs, and weaker branches won’t be torn in high winds.'

For hedges, you'll need a trimmer like the Terratek Cordless Hedge Trimmer from B&Q. It comes with an extendable pole, two batteries and a battery charger.

4. Outdoor storage

(Image credit: Future PLC /David Giles)

You’ll also need plenty of garden storage to protect your gardening tools from cold weather, wind and rain.

‘This can be a garden shed if you need to store large items like lawn mowers, folding garden chair, barbecues and their accessories,’ says Lucie. ‘Or, for smaller items, patio cupboards or outdoor storage boxes can be used to keep garden garden tools tucked away, hosepipes safe from cold temperatures, and chair cushions neat and tidy and protected from the weather.’

This Keter Store It Out Max 1200L Garden Storage from B&Q is ideal for storing tools, equipment and even wheelie bins. It'll free up space inside your shed, too – unless you're on top of the things people with tidy sheds always have.

5. A lawn mower

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

If you're wondering when to stop cutting your grass for the winter, we aren't quite there yet – especially after the relatively mild autumn we've had so far (temperature-wise, anyway).

Keeping your grass neatly mown while it's still growing can make your autumn garden look a lot tidier. For the best results, you'll need a decent lawn mower, or even a robot lawn mower if you prefer a hand-off approach (and you're short on time!). The Gtech SLM50 comes with a grass trimmer from B&Q, and the whole bundle is just £119.99!

According to Lawnsmith's lawn expert, Jonathan Davis, the final cut of the year should be around mid-November – so don't neglect your grass just yet!

With these tools and equipment on-side, you'll be able to maintain a tidy autumn garden.