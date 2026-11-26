If you’ve been thinking about swapping out your regular mower for a robot lawn mower, Black Friday seems like a sensible time to do it – but is it worth buying one this week?

I’ve tested a few of the best robot lawn mowers on the market so, naturally, I’ve kept my eyes peeled for any stand-out Black Friday deals. Robot mowers aren’t cheap, so sales are the perfect time to snatch one up.

So, should you buy a robot lawn mower over Black Friday? In short, now is a great time to buy. This is the exact advice I’d give to friends and family debating whether or not to invest.

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Are there any robot lawn mower Black Friday deals now?

I’ve been hunting through Black Friday sales to find out whether our tried-and-tested robot mower favourites are on offer, and I’ve already spotted a few unmissable deals.

I’ve actually seen better Black Friday deals on robot lawn mowers than regular lawn mowers this year. Buying a premium robot lawn mower like the Eufy E15 for almost half the price is an absolute steal, and I’ve never seen it so cheap – but it’s still £799. That’s expensive, especially if you’re only considering buying a robot lawn mower at a budget-friendly price.

However, my favourite budget robot lawn mower, the Bosch VISIMOW 18V-100, is even more affordable than it usually is. It’s just £289 at Currys , and that price includes the battery and charger. That’s a saving of £110 for the entire set.

There are various other Black Friday robot lawn mower deals at retailers like Amazon and B&Q , so it’s worth shopping around for a price that suits your budget and having a look at the reviews before you buy. You might find that a robot lawn mower is better for your garden than a normal lawn mower.

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When is the best time to buy a robot lawn mower?

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

Having spent the best part of this year researching and testing robot lawn mowers, I’ve managed to narrow down the best times of year to purchase one.

As luck would have it, Black Friday is the prime time to invest. Since we’re exiting peak gardening season, many garden machinery brands use the opportunity to sell off their robot mowers at stellar prices, offering up to hundreds of pounds in savings. It’s one of the things I wish I knew before buying a robot lawn mower.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

That said, many brands will slash the prices of their robot mowers during Boxing Day and New Year sales, too. Again, it’s a quiet time of year for the garden tool industry, so it’s wise to take advantage of any deals on offer.

Usually, your last chance to catch a good deal is right before spring hits, around February and March. Any time after that, and we’ve entered peak gardening season again; you’ll find offers are less common until much later in the growing season.

As a general rule of thumb, try to stick to out-of-season sales during the colder months for the best robot lawn mower deals. That’s why Black Friday is such a good time to buy one.