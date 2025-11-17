I added these 4 ‘unkillable’ houseplants to my home – and yes, they lived up to the hype!

It may have taken years of careful experimentation, but I've added four unkillable houseplants to my home at long last... and, honestly? It's made such a difference!

Confession: I love houseplants, but they don’t always love me back. I have a handful of fussy divas that behave like my dog, constantly demanding attention, hydration, misting sessions, and (in one plant’s case) emotional support.

These unkillable plants, though? They’re different. These are the cats of the plant world. Meet their basic needs, and they look after themselves. Ignore them for a week or two? They barely notice.

In return, they wax air-purifying magic, and help me achieve that peaceful, greenery-filled aesthetic of my dreams, in spite of the day-to-day chaos in my house (I have two very small children; it’s not my fault!).

If you’re looking to green up your space without adding another item to your “daily care” list, then, these are the four unkillable houseplants I swear by...

1. ZZ Plant

(Image credit: Getty Images/Natalia Gdovskaia)

When I say the ZZ plant thrives on neglect, I'm not exaggerating; it's the ultimate low-maintenance plant, and the one I recommend to anyone who insists they 'kill everything'.

This unkillable houseplant is the kind that shrugs off low light, dry air, inconsistent care and accidental forgetfulness; they can even go 2-3 weeks without watering.

Honestly, I’ve gone on holiday and come back to mine looking better than when I left, which feels mildly insulting. So grab yourself a glossy, architectural, and deeply unfussy Zamioculcas zamiifolia from Crocus. You won't regret it.

2. Peace Lily

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I always had the peace lily pegged as a drama queen. When I was at university, I had one (which I lovingly dubbed Barry), and it visibly wilted whenever I forgot to water it. And yet...

Well, and yet this is also another of my top-rated unkillable houseplants. Why? Because that drooping quality is actually incredibly helpful for working out how to care for a peace lily; mine droops, I water it, and 10 minutes later it’s back to its perky, elegant self, like nothing happened.

This plant is actually now the barometer by which I decide when to water my fussier plants, because if the peace lily is thirsty, everyone probably is. It's also tolerant of even very low light, and only really needs its leaves dusted every so often to keep it happy.

If you pick up a peace lily from Crocus, stick it in the bathroom so it gets a lovely misting from your shower steam, and you'll be golden.

3. Snake Plant

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

When I decided to add a bevy of unkillable houseplants to my home, you'd best believe there was a snake plant in the mix!

Snake plants are legendary for a reason. It is unbelievably easy to care for a snake plant. They tolerate low light, bright light, bone-dry soil, forgetful owners, and the occasional “oops, I watered you twice” mistake (did I mention already I have two small children? Don't judge me). They are basically impossible to offend.

If you live in a darker home, travel often, or simply forget to care for things, this is the plant for you; it can survive a month between waterings and is an excellent houseplant for purifying your air like a pro.

4. Golden Pothos

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A classic overachiever that always looks good? Yeah, the golden pothos is basically my role model in life.

This unkillable houseplant trails, climbs, cascades, fills awkward corners, and makes your home look instantly more lush (I've hung mine from the curtain rail in my bedroom, and it's made things look instantly more designer-chic).

Even better than all of that? It's also one of the best plants for improving indoor air quality, which feels like a bonus prize for doing almost nothing. Pick up your very own Epipremnum pinnatum 'Golden Pothos' from Crocus and relax.

What is the most unkillable indoor plant?

I used to think the spider plant was the ultimate low-maintenance queen, but now I have one of my own, I know that the snake plant is the most unkillable indoor plant. It can handle low light, very sporadic watering sessions, and rarely gets pests... and it does it all while looking amazing. Win!

elho Vibes Fold Round Flower Pot With Self-Watering Insert £25.99 at Amazon UK If you are struggling with a fussier plant a self-watering plant can help turn a demanding houseplant into something much easier to handle Soil Ninja Premium Monstera & Philodendron Houseplant Soil Blend 5l Bag £15 at Amazon UK Many other plants can be unkillable if you get the foundations right, and that starts with a good potting mix. I love the Soil Ninja houseplant soils.

If your home is ready for plants but your schedule isn’t, I promise that the four unkillable houseplants I added to my home will make you feel like a competent plant parent again.

They’re forgiving, rewarding and just independent enough to make you wonder why you ever bothered with the drama queens in the first place.

Sometimes the best plants are the ones that listen to The BeeGees and simply… stay alive. And these? These are ah, ah, ah, ah staying alive, no matter what I do to them. Promise.