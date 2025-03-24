IKEA's mini greenhouse has just launched in a stunning on-trend colourway – and it's only £15

The striking new blue colourway is perfect for seeing in the spring in style

ÅKERBÄR greenhouse in blue on a outdoor bench.
(Image credit: IKEA)
Growing season is upon us and if you’re looking to give your seedlings the best start or just jazz up your houseplant display, run don’t walk to IKEA as their classic ÅKERBÄR mini greenhouse has had a stunning new update for the season - and it’s just £15.

Arriving on the shelves in a new sleek navy blue colourway, the ÅKERBÄR mini greenhouse is perfect for kickstarting your planting this year, and its table-top size means it is perfect for any small garden ideas.

The new blue colourway makes it one of the most stylish (and cheapest) mini-greenhouses I’ve seen. A rich blue hue, paired with a matte finish it will look beautiful both indoors and outdoors.

ÅkerbÄr Greenhouse - In/outdoor Dark Blue 45 Cm
ÅkerbÄr Greenhouse Dark Blue

For just £15 this mini greenhouse is perfect for your small garden and will fit comfortably in on tabletops and windowsills. It's perfect for growing your favourite house plants, herbs or seedlings.

It has to be said that when dreaming up greenhouse ideas, it’s not often colour is something you consider. More often than not classic white or natural wood are the obvious choices. But not including a shot of colour is such a missed opportunity, after all, if you’re going to an effort to create beautiful and vibrant blooms then the house that holds them should be pretty, too.

Joining the classic black and white colourways, the new blue colour is a standout in the collection. At just £15 it won't break the bank for any windowsill or balcony gardeners.

The ÅKERBÄR mini greenhouse is just 45cm in length and 35cm in height and suited for both indoor and outdoor use. The greenhouse provides a good environment for seeds to sprout and grow. The front can be opened with one hand and with the included rod, you can keep it open whilst working or give your plants fresh air as and when needed.

ÅKERBÄR greenhouse in blue on a windowsill.

(Image credit: IKEA)

You may be wondering are greenhouse worth it - especially mini ones. But investing in a mini-greenhouse means you can start on your seedlings early and extend the growing seasons, especially if the weather is growing through a cold snap. You can even bring the ÅKERBÄR mini greenhouse inside during winter to maintain your crops all year round. Plus it just looks super cute.

If the ÅKERBÄR mini greenhouse isn't for you I have rounded up some more budget-friendly options to choose from.

Mcgregor Garden Mini Balcony Greenhouse
McGregor
Mcgregor Garden Mini Balcony Greenhouse

Keep your seedlings and young shoots safe from cold weather, with this greenhouse that will comfortbaly sit on your small patios, balconies or windowsills.

House Terrarium
Crocus
House Terrarium

With an antique brass finish, this tabletop greenhouse has a stunning vintage look. But it's not just a pretty face - it has a black powder-coated tray to protect indoor surfaces and help maintain a warm, humid microclimate.

Uyova Mini Greenhouse in Glass & Brass
LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS
Uyova Mini Greenhouse in Glass & Brass

This gold-rimmed mini greenhouse is simply stunning to look at. The roof opens for easy access and it's perfect for growing bonsai and cacti all year round.

