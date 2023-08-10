Front garden path ideas to up your kerb appeal

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While the inside of our homes often gets the most attention, getting your front garden shipshape can make your home even more welcoming. Decorative front garden path ideas is one way of giving your home that kerb appeal, especially when it comes to selling your home.

Garden path ideas can be as cheap or as expensive as you have budget for. 'Reusing and upcycling existing materials is both cost effective and a great environmental approach to take,' explains David Hadley, managing director of Creative Gardens and Driveways .

'If the path is being created as part of a wider garden project, look at existing materials around the home and consider whether items such as Yorkstone paving slabs from a patio can be repurposed to create a path. You could also ask friends or neighbours if they have any paving slabs or reclaimed bricks that are surplus to requirements.'

Front path ideas

Get creative with these front garden ideas and be inspired to give your front path a refresh.

1. Add a coastal vibe with sleepers

(Image credit: Jacksons)

If you live near the coast or love that style of garden, a combination of railway sleepers and gravel channels the look well for your front garden path ideas. 'Timber sleepers are ideal for crafting unique pathways. When laid between pebble bays they add a touch of natural beauty, setting them apart from conventional paving slabs,' says Megan Godden of Jacksons Fencing .

'To ensure lasting durability it's important to select sleepers specifically designed for ground contact, and that come with a long lifetime guarantee. By doing so, you can ensure these alluring pathways continue to delight for years to come.' You could include coastal style plants or succulents which will thrive in a drier garden scheme.

2. Lay stepping stones in your lawn

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

A cost-effective way to achieve front garden path ideas is by laying pavers among your planting scheme or lawn for a more subtle and natural effect. 'When working with stepping stones, pace out your new pathway beforehand to make sure you position them at a comfortable stride length,' advises Kelly Friel, Digital Product Manager at Zoro .

'If they feel a little unstable once in the ground, you can always add some leftover soil or sand back underneath to ensure a nice level surface. This path design requires as little equipment as possible, so it’s a great option if this is your first DIY project on a budget.'

3. Used mixed tiles for interest

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tony Timmington)

When playing with larger garden ideas, tiles will give the space a more upmarket look. For a subtle design, use shades that complement existing brickwork. 'Patterned pathways with a border are a great way to create a timeless look that will draw the eye to your front door,' explains Louisa Swannell, head of creative design at Walls & Floors .

'Ensure you select tiles that enhance the overall aesthetic, (think matching or complementing colours) for a cohesive look. Porcelain tiles are best for outdoor use as they are hardwearing and weather proof, look for those with a matt finish and high slip rating.'

4. Go for a monochrome effect

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Lewin)

Monochrome is one of the most timeless design combinations you can choose and it's one of the most stylish garden path ideas for a period home. For a fiddly design like this, it's best to get a professional in to do the job, but you could paint your front door black to complement the tiles.

5. Border a wooden path with natural planting

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

Simple staggered front garden path ideas made from reclaimed wood, decking boards or a composite material can be softened by pairing it with a natural style plant border.

Easy-to-care for plants like wild geraniums and daisies will come back again and again and will blur the edges of the path into the border as they grow around it. Ferns and grasses would also work well.

6. Set a winding path

(Image credit: Future PLC)

If you have a larger front garden, creating a winding path leading up to your front door will encourage visitors to take time exploring your garden and adds to the sense of intrigue.

Stepping stones can easily be made from scaffold boards cut down to the same size and nestled into a larger gravel path. Not only does it look great but it's a cost effective way of creating a unique path without spending a huge amount of cash.

7. Stick to simple gravel

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

When it comes to covering a big space, pavers or brick can be really costly, so gravel makes a budget-friendly option. It's also a lot easier to work with if you're planning on doing the work yourself. We've been fans of gravel garden ideas for a while, after all.

'One cost-effective option is to construct a simple gravel pathway, which not only fits a budget but also the sound of footsteps on the gravel offers the added benefit of alerting you to visitors approaching your home,' explains Georgina Read, director at Paving Superstore .

8. Make sure it fits the age of your property

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

The key thing to consider when choosing your front garden path ideas, is to make sure it suits the style of your home. While you may love contemporary design, if you have an older style property it could jar with the look.

Take a look around your local area at similar houses for inspiration and make note of ideas you like and dislike. For a traditional stone house like here, a natural stone path laid in a mismatched style suits the rugged look of the house.

9. Soften the look with plants

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Hard landscaping ideas can have a harsh effect on the look of your garden so it's a good idea to use planting to counterbalance the tough materials.

'To enhance the pathway's charm without significant cost, consider incorporating planting beds along its sides, seamlessly blending natural elements into the overall design,' says Georgina from Paving Superstore.

'This addition can elevate the appeal of the pathway without straining your budget.' Grasses look great as they sway in the wind and are a low maintenance option.

10. Take architectural details into account

(Image credit: Future PLC/Veronica Rodriguez)

Do research into the age of your home and choose tile designs that fit the style. 'Creating a stylish pathway involves considering the architectural style of your home and selecting materials that complement it,' explains Georgina from Paving Superstore.

'For instance, a traditional cottage can be enhanced by a brick-style path, while a Victorian home may be well-suited to a tile or mosaic-style paver. It's important to choose material colours that blend with the paint tones of your door and window frames, or the natural colours within your brickwork.'

What is the best inexpensive walkway? When it comes to budget-friendly garden ideas and materials to use, there are quite a few options to choose from. 'There are a couple of ways to create a front pathway for as cheap as possible, but one of the most popular methods is done by creating a pathway and filling it in with gravel,' explains Steve Chilton, garden expert from LeisureBench . 'You can place paving instead or even decking, but it's likely not to be as cheap or as easy to do as it is to use gravel. Gravel is the cheapest material to use as it's easy to find and buy, and placing it doesn't necessarily involve too many expensive materials or any extra cost/workmanship.'