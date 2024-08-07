What is a portable garden? Here's how to recreate the hot new gardening trend at home

Ah, the portable garden. Much like all of our favourite container garden ideas, it's one of those brilliant non-permanent gardening solutions for renters – or anyone who fancies bringing their garden with them when they move, in fact.



The concept has become incredibly popular, largely because it shaped Zoe Claymore's gold medal-winning 'Renter's Retreat' at the Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival. And it could prove a valuable addition to your garden landscaping , if you nail the finer details.



'A portable garden is what it says on the ticket – a garden that can move or grow with you, perfect for renters or anyone with limited space such as balconies, rooftops and terraces,' explains Zoe simply.

Zoe Claymore Social Links Navigation Garden designer Zoe Claymore is a multi award-winning garden designer based in London. She focuses on creating outdoor places with emotional connection and ecological integrity for her private and commercial clients.

'It's a way of helping think about gardens as living changeable ecosystems so that you make good long-term decisions for yourself and the planet,' she adds, noting that a portable garden can be 'both functional and aesthetically pleasing'.

What are the benefits of a portable garden?

A portable garden is so much more important than the sum of its easily transportable parts; they're also a fab eco friendly gardening option, too.

'From having a window box to an entire semi-permanent park, they are a way of improving the here and now with mindful thoughts to the future and overall consumption,' says Zoe, who adds that portable gardens are 'essential for bringing the joy and benefits of gardening (mental health, urban biodiversity etc) to those who might otherwise be unable to have a garden'.

Noting that 1 in 3 people rent their homes in the UK, Zoe explains that portable gardens 'provide flexibility and ensures that even renters or people with transient lifestyles can enjoy a green space'.

'Additionally, these gardens promote environmental sustainability by reducing waste and promoting resource efficiency,' she continues. 'By encouraging the purchase of items (and designing those that can be reconfigured and reused in many ways), you can minimise waste associated with traditional gardening methods and patio ideas .'

Portable garden ideas

From using pots and planters to building your own hugelkultur, here are some easy tips and tricks for creating your own portable garden at home...

1. Assess your space

Before you start your portable garden, it's important to measure the area and suss out the property access.

'Consider the standard UK internal door as your benchmark for item sizes,' advises Zoe.

'This means that, if you move, chances are you'll be able to fit all your new garden with you through into the new property. Consider bulky items that come apart so if they don't fit in one space can be easily stored till you move again.'

2. Use containers

It's a good idea to learn how to arrange pots in a garden before you begin your portable garden in earnest.

'Choose a variety of planters, such as pots, raised beds, and vertical gardens, which can be easily moved. If you can move a double bed, why not a raised bed? Get one that is designed to last and comes apart and goes back together multiple times for long term lower consumption,' says Zoe.

'Consider portable features, too, like a curvaceous pond that can be tipped on edge and moved through standard door frames, as well as trees in pots that can go with you on the move,' she adds.

3. Use movable hard landscaping

Gravel garden ideas are not only pretty, cheap (prices for a bag start at £8 at B&Q) and low-maintenance, they're also great for a portable garden.

'Foldable or transportable garden furniture provides seating and can be easily relocated and moved, as does gravel and other materials that can be laid on boring concrete and bagged up to go with you into a new shape at the next place,' says Zoe.

'Be sure to choose items that can be reused or recycled.'

4. Focus on biodiverse blooms

It's a good idea to think a little harder about which plants you might like to grow in your portable garden; you want plants that don't mind being grown in pots, such as wisteria, lavender, sunflowers, and even ornamental grasses.

'Select easy-to-grow plants (I like the RHS award for gardening merit), and incorporate a mix of perennials that can take a beating, as well as annuals for year-round interest and support for wildlife,' says Zoe.

'Trees in containers, climbing plants, and container ponds contribute to a vibrant and eco-friendly garden.'

5. Keep sustainability in mind

The portable garden trend is all about sustainability, so be sure to use peat-free compost (try Sylvagrow peat-free organic compost from Crocus), and keep your attention on recyclable and more naturally occurring materials.

'If possible, install a water butt to start rain harvesting or use greywater to sustain your plants,' says Zoe, who advises you 'run a hose from this to your beds and pots to help water in the summer months'.

She also advises you 'invest in a small-space hot compost bin that is sealed so (much like a kitchen bin) it can move with you. There are also several small products or wormeries to create soil nutrition on a small scale'.

FAQs

How do you make a portable garden?

Keen to make a portable garden of your own? Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries, says that 'containers are your friend'.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

Don't forget to look at vertical garden ideas as well because there are many ways to plant all around from hanging baskets to green walls and even shelving with pots.

'Growing in containers means they can be easily lifted and moved at a later date. Consider the size and weight because a large ceramic planter with compost and a tree will be heavy to move but doable,' he continues, noting that you should 'place larger containers with trees and shrubs at the back and graduate your pots and containers so at the front are lower growing plants, giving your space a really nice feel of privacy'.

Morris adds that 'using pot feet is also useful, where pots can be moved on trays with wheels and hanging garden accessories such as wind chimes or a mirror so they are easy to move when you need to is a good idea'.

'Choose furniture that can be transported easily and you’ll have a portable garden with ease,' he finishes.

Is a portable garden expensive?

While a portable garden requires some spending, it's best to consider it an investment.

Garden designer Zoe Claymore says that you should focus on the following areas:

Save... 'on small plants, taking the time to grow from seed annuals and spring bulbs for quick and inexpensive colour. Pick up containers from second hand shops and furniture from places like facebook marketplace or freecycle'.

Spend... 'on sealable and movable Water butts and compost bins are worthwhile investments to improve your eco credentials and ecosystem. Consider these as standard in any design.'

Splurge... 'on quality items that will stand the test of times - vertical garden frames, raised beds and furniture that will last more than a few trips - as you would for your indoors. UK made and recyclable materials for bonus points.'

And just like that, a portable garden is within your grasp! We'll be fighting you for the last few planters at the garden centre, we guess...