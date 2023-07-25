10 cosy garden ideas for a truly warm and inviting outdoor space

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Summer solstice has been and gone, so you better believe we're making cosy garden ideas the be-all and end-all of our Pinterest boards right now.

That's right: while we're still in high summer, the days are slowly set to get shorter (and chillier) from... ooh, basically from now onwards. Is it any wonder, then, that social media trends show a 197% increase in searches for all of those garden ideas that make us feel warm and snug and at peace with the world?

Modern garden trends have prompted many of us to transform our outdoor space into an extension of our homes, which means plenty of us dream of sitting around a fire pit on a crisp summer evening. Or a misty autumnal evening. On a snowy winter's night, even!

As such, demand for cosy garden set ups is up, with many of us doggedly tracking down the best fire pits and solar lighting ideas to transform our backyards into the magical chillout zone of our dreams.

Cosy garden ideas

Of course, there's more to a hygge garden than just that. And so, in a bid to help you on your quest for extreme R&R, we've asked some of our favourite garden designers for their top cosy garden ideas.

1. Transform your greenhouse

(Image credit: Future Publishing Ltd/Polly Eltes Photography)

A greenhouse doesn't just have to be a greenhouse, you know: you can transform yours into a show-stopping dining area.

Zoe Claymore, who recently won a gold medal at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, says: 'Get yourself a greenhouse with space for a bench or chair and table set. This means even on wet or cooler days you can have somewhere with a pleasant temperature that is dry to sit outside and feel connected to your garden.'

'If you have the space, get a greenhouse big enough for a few people and then you can entertain friends and family outside the balmy summer nights in your garden,' adds Zoe.

Zoe Claymore Social Links Navigation Garden designer Zoe Claymore is a multi award winning garden designer based in London. She focuses on creating outdoor places with emotional connection and ecological integrity, for her private and commercial clients.

Your greenhouse doesn't have to be a huge dining space: instead, you can pop in a garden bench (or even just a wicker chair or two), so you can sit out there for warm drinks between gardening sessions.

'Honestly, one of my favourite things in life is tea inside my greenhouse,' says Zoe. 'Especially when taken with friends.'

Hear, hear! Tea always seems to taste better when it's accompanied by birdsong and the heady scent of dried lavender cuttings, doesn't it?

2. Build a pergola

(Image credit: Future PLC/Claire Lloyd-Davies)

It's time to dig out those pergola ideas you've been pinning nonstop, as garden designer Jacquie Felix-Mitchell has this beloved wooden structure pegged as a cosy garden must-have.

'Build a pergola so that you have a cosy place to sit even on the rainiest of summer's days,' she says.

To really ramp up the snug vibes, Jacquie suggests you 'place your pergola in a spot with views of pretty planting, keep seating lovely and relaxed, and maybe throw in a blanket or cushion or two.'

Jacquie Felix-Mitchell Social Links Navigation Garden designer Jacquie Felix-Mitchell specialises in oasis-style gardens (hence the name of her garden design consultancy), and often works hard to blend architectural plants with a sense of the tropical – hinting at her Caribbean heritage – with well-loved English cottage garden favourites, creating something modern and exciting in the process. Jacquie also delivers virtual and in-person talks at events and for various clubs and societies, not to mention runs design workshops for small groups on request.

3. Relax in a hot spa bath

(Image credit: Mark Anthony Fox / Indigenous)

'For anyone wishing to have "everyday luxury", a (wood fire) spa-bath is a great place to relax in the garden, and gather as a family, to look up at the stars on a clear evening,' says garden designer Annika Zetterman.

Whether it's a tin bath (like the one seen above, available for £2,630 at Indigenous), or a classic hot tub, taking a bath 'in the fresh air is an excellent stress relief, a cosy place, which takes your mind away from daily routines and tasks,' adds Annika.

Annika Zetterman Social Links Navigation Garden designer Annika Zetterman is a Swedish garden designer, as well as the author of the book 'New Nordic Gardens: Scandinavian Landscape Design'. She is also the founder of Zetterman Garden Design, and regularly gives lectures on garden design in both Sweden and abroad.

4. Create a plant hug

(Image credit: Future Publishing Ltd/Photoworld Ltd)

You don't need to splurge on an outdoor structure: instead, let your plants create a shelter for you.

'You can create a plant hug by positioning pots and raised beds/planters around a seating area to make a secluded space,' says Zoe.

'Select containers so that planting is at eye height to give you a sense of seclusion and "cosiness". Be sure to choose some transportable garden lighting, too, and keep any chills at bay by investing in an outdoor blanket or two for you and your friends!'

5. Invest in a fire pit

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

All of our garden designers are in agreement: adding a fire pit idea is an instant source of cosiness for any garden.

As Natalie Carton, furniture and home accessories buyer at Fenwick, explains: 'There are a number of benefits to having a fire pit, including bringing the comfort and cosiness of an open fire to the garden and adding a focal point to your garden where you can sit, relax and lap up the heat from the flames.'

Of course, an important thing to consider when adding a firepit to your garden is the design scheme. Natalie adds, 'if you’re redesigning your garden or fully landscaping the space, it can be a good idea to build around your firepit.'

'If your fire pit is the focal point of your seating area, make it comfortable and homely with garden seating that encourages you, family and friends to spend plenty of time relaxing around the fire.'

DAWOO Fire Pit | £79.99 on Amazon One of the bestselling fire pits on Amazon, we have this stylish design pegged as one of the best fire pits of the year – not least of all because it moonlights as a BBQ, too.

6. Or try a corten steel bowl

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

Not convinced by a traditional fire pit? Try a corten steel fire bowl instead.

'It is a great addition to your garden if you are hoping for extra warmth on colder days, and a more stylish option,' promises Jacquie.

'Plus, it gently rusts over time, so will give your outdoor space an instant up-to-the-minute feel.'

7. Light up the garden

(Image credit: Lights4fun)

Gently twinkling fairy lights or rustic festoon lights are a brilliant way to inject some serious hyggelig charm into your outdoor space.

'Solar lighting, as well as several candles and lanterns, will give you a warm glow and a pleasant ambience to the space,' says Annika.

'Plan for lights in several places in the garden, as viewpoints, and add more informal lights, such as string lights and fairy lights, for a soft, dreamy glow.'

Lights4fun has a beautiful range of festoon lights, for add cosiness consider investing in some battery-powered candles too.

8. Build yourself a garden room

(Image credit: Jacquie Felix-Mitchell)

If you have the funds (and space), it's definitely worth considering whether or not an outdoor room is right for you.

'Go one better than a pergola by transforming your wooden structure into an undercover outdoor room,' says Jacquie, who created the cosy structure seen above at a property in Ashburton.

'Make sure you include a long table for outdoor dining, as well as relaxed seating for a warming drink or two,' she adds.

9. Layer up blankets

(Image credit: Future PLc)

You can create a cosy effect in your garden simply by investing in some gorgeous soft furnishings, such as blankets, rugs, and cushions.

'Add a cover to any pergolas, and bring out warm blankets and big, fluffy pillows that keep you warm and sheltered,' suggests Annika.

Layer up faux rug rugs on benches and chairs, topped with fluffy cushions and wool blankets. To make sure they stay in good condition make sure you have a dedicated storage box to keep them nice and dry in when not in use.

10. Invest in a patio heater

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jamie Mason)

Spending time outside shouldn't be dependent on the temperature: armed with the right jumper and an outdoor heating idea you can enjoy your cosy garden all year round.

There is a huge range of different ways to heat a garden: we've already covered the statement firepit, but a chimenea or the best patio heaters can be a more discreet option, especially for a family not keen on the idea of an open flame.

But we'd still recommend you make as the Swedish do, and 'wrap up, bring out both woollen socks, hats and scarfs, and a hot drink,' too.