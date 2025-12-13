I’ve just discovered that IKEA sell sleek wall-mounted bins, and they’re perfect for small spaces.

I love a trip to IKEA to find the best storage and organisation products that will make my life easier, and while kitchen bin ideas are not the most glamorous of topics, they are important, and often key to a clean and tidy kitchen.

IKEA’s GÅRDSBUTIK bin (£19) can be added straight to the list of helpful storage solutions. Decked out in a neutral beige colour, it fixes to your wall to make sorting waste easier, without you losing out on space.

IKEA GÅrdsbutik Bin With Lid - Grey-Beige 21 L £19 at IKEA

My flat is pretty small, and the standard-size Addis Kitchen Bin I picked up for £9 in Dunelm has never felt like it has a home in my poky kitchen. Not to mention my recycling, which currently consists of a plastic box by the bin. Yet, I never knew wall-mounted bins were an option, and now I’m seriously considering swapping it out for the IKEA GÅRDSBUTIK bin.

The GÅRDSBUTIK bin is a simple solution for waste sorting at home. It has a 21L capacity and is ideal for sorting recycling. You can easily mount several to a wall, with the bin itself easily lifting out of the wall bracket when it’s time for the recycling to go out.

At just 46cm high and 36cm across, these are compact waste containers perfect for small spaces, although admittedly less practical for big families. They also have a depth of 20cm, meaning that it’s easier to decide where to position your bin , as they really don’t take up much space.

I’m also a fan of the shelf on the bin, which gives you a little extra storage space to put things, such as bin bags, house keys or even a piece of home decor . The bin pulls out from a handle on the front, meaning the shelf is in permanent use, too.

The bin is well-reviewed, with customers praising its space-saving abilities.

‘Bought 3 for recycling bins. Easily assembled and easy to clean. Make my small kitchen appear larger as there are no bins on the floor anymore,’ said one.

‘I have recently bought GÅRDSBUTIK to use as my recycling bins in the kitchen. They hardly take up any room, and 2 have been stacked on top of each other. Really easy to empty as the individual bins can be removed very easily,’ said another.

Alongside investing in these handy bins, there are also practical steps to make more space in a recycling bin , such as ensuring you’ve flattened everything and using dividers, to get even more out of your bin.

But if the IKEA GÅRDSBUTIK bin is not to your liking, I’ve tracked down a few more that will save your extra kitchen space.

Warmiehomy Kitchen Bin £13.29 at Amazon These kitchen bins are really handy for food waste, while not taking any precious countertop space. Next Grey 45l Slim Soft Close Pedal Bin £80 at Next This stylish bin has been designed with small spaces in mind, and is the ideal size to slot into narrow gaps such as next to your worktops. Living and Home 9l Hanging Waste Bin Was £28, now £9.80 at Debenhams This bin has been designed with a clever lid that traps odours effectively, keeping your kitchen clean and free from bad smells.

If, like me, space isn’t really an option, choosing wall-mounted recycling bins can be a huge help.