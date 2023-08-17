This Big Green Egg dupe is on sale for under £100 - and it is one of the best we've tested

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Technically, summer is almost over. But it’s fair to say that the current weather situation is giving us major whiplash. One minute it’s raining (yay for our plants), and the next minute it’s bright sunshine (also yay for our plants).

But if you’re trying to make the most of those sunny moments and looking for the best BBQ to enjoy, we’re here to tell you that the LANDMANN Mini Charcoal BBQ Kamado is currently on sale for just £99. That’s an incredible £100 discount from its RRP of £199.

The Kamado Mini is a dupe of the much beloved Minimax Big Green Egg , which retails at £795, and our Ecommerce Editor, Molly, even tested how well these two compare.

And considering she gave this dupe a 4-star review , we’d say that it was worth making the most of this limited-time discount on this standout kamado grill.

Not only did she find that the charcoal BBQ was a breeze to assemble, but she also loved the fact that the ceramic coating was incredibly sturdy and offered long-lasting heat that cooked her chicken wing skewers to perfection, offering the delicious grill flavour you look for from a charcoal barbeque.

‘These were by far the most delicious thing I've ever cooked on a BBQ (and I've tested a fair few at this point), with the smokiness from the Kamado adding so much to the flavour,’ she raved.

(Image credit: LANDMANN)

Of course, this pint-sized BBQ wouldn’t be right for you if you’re planning on hosting a party for your friends, family, neighbours, and your neighbour’s neighbours. But this BBQ will comfortably cook four burgers at a time - making it perfect for romantic evening barbecues and smaller gardens , patios, or balconies.

But we can’t guarantee how long this dupe will stay at this price. So, even if you don’t get around to grilling this year, why not take advantage of the discount and get ahead for next year’s BBQ season?