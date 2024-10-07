How to style outdoor fairy lights like Nigella Lawson – the secret to her whimsical garden setup

Last week, Nigella Lawson took to Instagram to showcase her magical garden setup, and one feature swept us away: fairy lights. Everywhere.

It's no secret that Nigella is a fan of fairy lights – they're a staple in the kitchen of her cooking shows and last year we swooned over Nigella's cosy winter garden. And if there's one thing we love about autumn, it's cosy garden ideas.

In the Instagram snap, Nigella's garden seating area is nestled beneath a pergola strewn with hundreds of warm white fairy lights, creating a magical twinkling canopy effect.

The focus is certainly on going big with this lighting style. 'More fairy lights needed, though, I rather think…' Nigella wrote in the caption. And actor Richard E. Grant agreed, 'More is more is MORE. Magical view.'

Instagrammers were just as impressed with the look as we were. 'You've truly built a cosy haven, brimming with quiet magic,' said one follower, while another labelled the scene 'enchanting'.

Although fairy lights are often seen as a Christmas decoration or university dorm staple, Nigella enjoys them year-round. One follower wondered about bringing the lights in, to which Nigella replied, 'They never come down!'

And luckily, you can buy outdoor fairy lights which are made to stay in the garden.

We're all about creative garden lighting ideas, so we checked in with the experts to learn how to style outdoor fairy lights like Nigella.

How to style outdoor fairy lights like Nigella

When we asked garden lighting and design experts what they thought of Nigella's fairy light scheme, they agreed that it perfectly captures the cosy, magical look.

'Nigella’s dazzling lighting design is a masterclass in creating a cosy outdoor dining area with fairy lights without them looking too juvenile,' says Brian Davenport, co-founder of The Solar Centre. 'She weaves her lights throughout the natural pergola structure, creating a sparkling overhead canopy that is both intimate and whimsical.'

We've rounded up some tips to help you achieve the look in your own garden.

1. Style with climbing plants

Nigella's fairy light masterpiece is centred on a pergola, but there are a few extra details which make the look even more special.

'The same effect can be achieved by weaving fairy lights around any pergola structure and vine of choice,' says Brian. 'Wisteria, for example, is a perfect choice for those who want a beautiful flowering vine, while clematis may be a better solution for those who prefer greenery even in winter.'

There are plenty of fast-growing climbling plants which can quickly form a canopy of greenery on overhead structures like pergolas.

2. Choose the right style

You'll want to make sure you've chosen fairy lights which are appropriate for the outdoors and won't stand out like a sore thumb against the more natural feel of a pergola.

'You need a lot of length for a scheme like this,' says garden designer Harriet Worsley. 'I’d use lights backed on a dark green, brown or black covered wire or black – definitely not white, as it stands out too much during the day.'

Make sure the fairy lights are weatherproof and intended for outdoor use, and consider whether you want a wired style that plugs into the mains or a battery-operated collection.

'To be able to withstand the UK’s wet weather conditions, the lights should have an IP rating of at least 65,' says Jon Saeed, managing director of Lighting Legends . 'If the seating area is far from your house and you're plugging the lights into the mains, make sure to use waterproof outdoor plug sockets and extension cords.'

Choosing the right hues is also key to nailing the cosy look. 'To create a relaxing ambience, opt for warm white LED lights, as cool-toned lights can feel too harsh in a natural setting,' Jon adds.

3. Think about spacing

There's no shortage of fairy lights in Nigella's garden, but it's important to be strategic with placement to achieve the same effect.

'You want your fairy lights to feel natural and organic, so you don’t need to approach this in too structured a manner,' says Brian from The Solar Centre. 'However, you should spread the lights evenly to avoid overcrowding or being left with any dark patches.'

Nigella's fairy lights aren't restricted to the main canopy, either – some of the lights are trailing, adding to the whimsical look. 'You may also wish to layer multiple strands at varying heights to mimic Nigella’s enchanting ‘starlit’ ceiling effect,' says Brian.

Styling outdoor fairy lights like Nigella is easier than it looks – and by using these tips, you can achieve the magical look in your own garden.