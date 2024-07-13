6 things you should know before buying an egg BBQ - is this premium product worth the high price tag?

Let’s be honest; egg BBQs are having a real moment. All you have to do is scroll through social media to see professional chefs, influencers, and celebrities firing up their egg-shaped grills. But if you want to join the club, there are some things the experts want you to know before buying an egg BBQ.

Yes, while the best BBQs come in so many different shapes and forms, egg BBQs are becoming increasingly popular. And while it’s worth your time to weigh up the Big Green Egg vs Kamado Joe debate (i.e. the two biggest names in the egg BBQ world), it’s also worth understanding the pros and cons of these grills.

After all, egg BBQs don’t suit everyone. And when you’re paying a premium price for a premium product, you must choose something that will suit you, your needs, and your budget. So, this is everything you should know before buying an egg BBQ.

1. They’re very versatile

While there are some definite downsides you need to consider before buying an egg BBQ, we thought we’d start with a positive - and that’s the fact that egg BBQs are extremely versatile. In fact, that’s the reason why so many professional chefs use them.

Dennis Littley, a fine-dining chef and owner of askchefdennis.com , says, ‘I personally love the versatility of egg BBQs, like the Big Green Egg. These grills can do it all: grill, smoke, bake, and even act as an oven. Whether you’re searing steaks, smoking brisket, baking pizza, or roasting vegetables, an egg BBQ can handle it. It’s like having an entire outdoor kitchen in one unit.’

This can definitely work in your favour if you’re looking to build an outdoor kitchen but can’t quite afford a BBQ and one of the best pizza ovens at the same time. With an egg BBQ on its own, you can cook it all.

Of course, if you’re someone who wants to cook up the odd sausage and leave it at that, an egg BBQ may be a bit too much of a BBQ for you. But that’s for you to decide.

(Image credit: Big Green Egg)

2. They can be fiddly

Thanks to their ceramic construction, egg BBQs are famed for their heat retention, heat distribution, and overall cooking quality. This is largely due to the BBQ's overall design but also because of the various air vents that can be opened and closed depending on your cooking requirements.

And while you can certainly take advantage of that when you’ve mastered the art of using an egg BBQ, you first need to that point - which can take a while.

Dennis says, ‘Just be prepared for a bit of a learning curve as you get the hang of adjusting the vents to regulate airflow and temperature.’

So, if you choose to buy an egg BBQ, give it a few tries before making up your mind about your product, and always use a meat thermometer to ensure everything is fully cooked before eating.

3. They can be expensive

Egg BBQs are considered to be the cream of the crop, which is why they’re also some of the most expensive options on the market.

Brian George, AKA The GrillMaster, in association with National BBQ Week , echoes this. He says, ‘Probably the biggest barrier to purchase is that cost. Pretty much without exception, they are expensive, normally starting at a minimum of £500+ and rising to over £2.5k.’

In fact, the Big Green Egg Large from John Lewis (which is generally considered to be the best Big Green Egg on the market) comes in at just under £2,000.

However, it’s fair to say that this isn’t always the case - and there are always deals to be had if you look hard enough. Personally, I purchased the Ceramic Carbon Oven from Wilko when Thea Babbington-Sitt , the Ideal Home Managing Editor, spotted that it was heavily discounted . And that set me back just £74.99, which was an absolute steal.

While I'm sure it's not as good as the bigger and more expensive brands out there, it does the job for me and my veggie burgers. And it's pretty fun to use.

(Image credit: Kamado Joe)

4. The cooking space can be limited

Although some people love the egg shape of an egg BBQ, it’s fair to say that the shape also has the potential to be a nuisance. After all, round shapes typically mean less space, especially compared to square or rectangular BBQs.

Of course, there are larger options on the market, and Dennis says, ‘Make sure you choose a size that fits your cooking needs. If you often cook for large groups, you might want to opt for a larger model.’

Just remember that the larger you go, the more expensive the egg BBQ will be. Because of this, you might want to consider one of the best gas BBQs or one of the best charcoal BBQs instead.

5. They need quality fuel

One of the perks of an egg BBQ is that you can play around with the fuel. You could use it like a charcoal BBQ, or you could use it as a wood-fired BBQ if you really wanted to. But whatever you choose, you need to make sure that it’s quality fuel.

I found this out the hard way when my husband tried to use old (and cheap) charcoal briquettes we’d bought from the supermarket on our egg BBQ. No matter how hard he tried, he couldn’t get them to catch, so we eventually had to head off to the garden centre and buy good-quality (and slightly more expensive) lump charcoal instead to cook our dinner.

Thankfully, we’re not alone in this, and many people have the same problem when trying to light their egg BBQ. That’s why Dennis says, ‘I’d recommend using lump charcoal with these grills. It burns hotter and cleaner than briquettes, which means better flavour and easier cleanup.’

You should also avoid using chemical fire lighters or lighter fluid for this process, too. Opt for natural firelighters instead.

(Image credit: Future/Helen McCue)

6. They’re pretty heavy

Although the ceramic material and impressive construction of egg BBQs are what makes them so popular, this can also be a nightmare for those with dexterity issues. After all, egg BBQs are pretty heavy - which makes them difficult to manoeuvre.

This is echoed by Dennis, who says, ‘They can be quite heavy and fragile in terms of handling, so make sure you have a sturdy spot for it and handle with care during setup.’

In some cases, an egg BBQ may just be way too heavy to be a practical addition to your garden space. However, there are accessories you can buy to combat this. For example, you could buy this Quantfire Rolling Nest for Large Big Green Egg from Amazon - but be prepared to shell out some extra cash for these kinds of extras.

FAQs

Is an egg barbecue worth it?

If you’re a keen griller and want a high-quality product, an egg BBQ is definitely worth it. These BBQs are considered to be the best of the best, thanks to their impressive cooking qualities and versatility.

However, these grills are expensive, which is why you shouldn’t discount other non-egg BBQs on the market.

Ultimately, it all comes down to your own needs, requirements, and budget. If you’re confident that you’ll use all of the features and have wriggle room in your budget to splash the cash, we’d say that an egg BBQ is the way to go.

How long does an egg BBQ take to heat up?

Although egg BBQs aren’t as rapid as gas BBQs, they don’t take too long to heat up. First, light the charcoal (or wood chips) and keep the lid open for around 10 minutes while the flames burn.

When the flames die down, but the charcoal has caught fire, you can then close the lid and wait for the internal temperature of the BBQ to rise. This will normally take another 15 minutes.

Just remember that the quality of the fuel matters, and using poor-quality charcoal or wood can make this process even longer.

So, now you know everything you should know before buying an egg BBQ… what’s the verdict?