6 picks from Søstrene Grene that will transform a small patio or balcony for under £20 – it’s the perfect balance between whimsy and practicality
Transform your small space
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Small garden dwellers, listen up! Danish homeware brand Søstrene Grene has unveiled its gardens range for summer this year, and it’s perfect for owners of small gardens, patios and balconies to give their garden a glow-up on a budget.
There is a treasure trove of small garden ideas to explore, and these latest designs from Søstrene Grene will help you take these ideas into reality, whilst also fulfilling your budget garden ideas as well.
From comforting garden furniture to whimsical design details to add to your flower pots, here are my top six picks from Søstrene Grene’s latest garden collection to make your small garden look amazing this summer.Article continues below
Embrace vertical planting this summer with these stylish balcony boxes. Simply hang from balcony railings to add a burst of colour to your space.
Just because you have a small garden doesn't mean you can't attract birds. This sleek bird feeder not only looks good, but will encourage vital wildlife to your garden.
Søstrene Grene isn’t the only retailer suitable for making small gardens look fabulous. Here are a few more retailers serving up serious style for small spaces.
It's actually incredibly easy to make your small garden, patio, or balcony look good when you know where to shop. Søstrene Grene is a great budget choice if you want both style and affordability.