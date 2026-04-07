Small garden dwellers, listen up! Danish homeware brand Søstrene Grene has unveiled its gardens range for summer this year, and it’s perfect for owners of small gardens, patios and balconies to give their garden a glow-up on a budget.

There is a treasure trove of small garden ideas to explore, and these latest designs from Søstrene Grene will help you take these ideas into reality, whilst also fulfilling your budget garden ideas as well.

From comforting garden furniture to whimsical design details to add to your flower pots, here are my top six picks from Søstrene Grene’s latest garden collection to make your small garden look amazing this summer.

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Søstrene Grene isn’t the only retailer suitable for making small gardens look fabulous. Here are a few more retailers serving up serious style for small spaces.

It's actually incredibly easy to make your small garden, patio, or balcony look good when you know where to shop. Søstrene Grene is a great budget choice if you want both style and affordability.