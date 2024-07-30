I'm an interior stylist and these are the 5 things I always see in the most stylish outdoor living rooms

Being able to enjoy our garden when the weather is nice is made all the easier if it's as cosy and welcoming as your indoor living room. I'm not just talking about adding the best garden furniture either – it's more than that. Think about all the things you have inside that make your room feel stylish, from the cushions and artwork to lighting and rugs.

So, whether you're after some small garden ideas to make the most of outdoor living or want to transform your garden into a spot to spend time with friends and family, these are the five things that I always see in the most stylish outdoor living rooms and will instantly help transform a standard seating area.

1. Comfortable furniture

Consider the furniture you'd pick for your living room and then apply that to your garden. Sofas to lounge on, comfy armchairs and even coffee and side tables for drinks and accessories – they'll all help transform your garden with a 'living room' look. Of course, you'll want to make sure they're weatherproof, but these days there's a great deal of choice with many pieces looking as good inside as they do out.

Don't forget that you don't have to have everything matching either – just as you would inside, combine materials, shapes and colours with your furniture to create a scheme that's interesting to look at.

2. Outdoor rugs

Anchor all your furniture pieces together with a large rug underfoot and your seating area will instantly feel more homely. Rugs are a great way to add some extra colour and pattern into your garden too and will inject a softness to the look, especially if your furniture is on a hard patio or decking. Be careful not to go for a size that's too small – ideally you want your rug to be wider than your seating and large enough that everything can fit on it comfortably with room to spare.

Decide if you want an outdoor rug that you can leave out, or an indoor design that you'll have to bring in and out as weather permits.

3. Wall mirrors

Just as you'd decorate the walls in your living room with a mirror or art, you can do the same in the garden by adorning your fence or exterior walls with accessories. Whether you choose one large window-pane-style mirror or a few smaller round designs, garden mirrors can add depth to your outdoor space by reflecting some of the greenery, while a large outdoor clock can help improve a large expanse of brick wall.

Don't forget you can also buy outdoor art that's designed to be left out, as well as wall planters and shelving to help transform your outdoor living area.

4. Firepits or fireplaces

Inside we'll often face our furniture towards a focal point, whether it's a TV or a fireplace or wood burner, and you can do the same in the garden. Group furniture around a firepit idea or attach a fireplace to your exterior wall for interest. The mantle will provide a surface for accessories, and you could add some outdoor lights to the spot where you'd normally have the fire.

5. Lots of accessories

Is it even an outdoor living room if you haven't thought about the accessories and dressed it with cushions, plants, lanterns and even a canopy for shade?

You'll also want to think about the lighting ideas, whether you go for bistro lights overhead, along with a few solar-powered lamps to give a glow to your garden seating area.

Finish with a few heaters to ensure you don't get chilly in the evening and you'll have a beautiful outdoor living room you'll be proud to show off.