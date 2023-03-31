Surprising things you can cook in a pizza oven - and things you definitely can't

I’ve recently been reviewing some of the best pizza ovens and was amazed at how versatile they are. Contrary to what’s suggested by the name, these fiercely hot outdoor ovens are not just for pizza, they can be used to create all sorts of tasty dishes. So if you’re thinking of getting a pizza oven, or if you have one that you’ve only ever used for pizza, take note.

First though, don’t start throwing food directly onto your pizza stone. Most foods work best when cooked in a cast iron skillet or on a sturdy tray. You wouldn’t want your pizza stone to become saturated with meat fats, what’s more, smaller foods like vegetables would be too tricky to handle if not contained.

So, if you’re serious about cooking in your pizza oven, I’d suggest investing in some of the best cast iron cookware, namely a skillet, that can handle the intense heat. Additionally, a very good fire proof or heat proof glove is essential. Your usual oven glove won’t cut it when removing the super hot skillet from the pizza oven.

So, what foods can you cook in a pizza oven?

Meats



You can cook all sorts of meats in a pizza oven. Just like a barbecue it can create a deliciously gnarly charred and crispy exterior while leaving the inside pink, which is perfect for red meats like steak and lamb. Skin-on chicken legs or thighs also work well, just be sure to check they’re cooked thoroughly inside.



Vegetables

Even delicate vegetables like tenderstem broccoli can be successfully cooked in your pizza oven. Most vegetables benefit from a light coating of oil, salt and pepper before you add them to the hot skillet. The key is then to keep an eye on them and turn regularly - they won’t take long.

Potatoes

If you’re looking for crispy potatoes, I’d highly recommend trying them in a pizza oven. The very high heat creates a great texture, but they don’t take long to crisp up and brown, so I like to boil them first. That way, you can focus on creating the perfect crispy exterior without worrying whether the inside is cooked.

Bread

There are lots of recipes and videos online for pizza oven bread rolls as well as fancier breads like sourdough baguette or focaccia. Baking perfect bread might require some trial and error, but it stands to reason that flatbreads and naans should work well in a pizza oven, so if in doubt start with these.

Fish

Robust fish like salmon that benefits from being seared will work well in a pizza oven, but keep a keen eye on it and don’t put it too close to the flame.

Desserts

An obvious starting point is dessert pizza, which just means switching up your pizza toppings and adding things like nutella and marshmallow. But if you’re feeling more adventurous, a big skillet cookie is worth a try, especially as it doesn’t matter if it’s a bit undercooked and gooey in the centre.

What foods should you avoid?

Anything that requires a long slow cook

The great thing about pizza ovens is the intense heat, so avoid foods that work best when cooked low and slow like casseroles.

Big joints of meat

Even if you can fit it into your pizza oven, It’ll be difficult to get enough heat into the centre of a large roasting joint or whole chicken. You’re likely to end up with something that’s cremated on the outside and raw in the middle.

Foods that burn easily

Be careful with very sugary foods like chocolate. But also very delicate foods, super thin and delicate fish fillets will be tricky to get right in this intense heat.

My advice is have fun with it, check online recipes and experiment. The worst that’ll happen is your creation goes wrong and you learn for next time. The resources available on Ooni's website (opens in new tab) and Gozney's website (opens in new tab) are also fab places to start.

