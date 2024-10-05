When to plant fritillaria bulbs - the best time to add these incredibly pretty blooms to your garden

Knowing when to plant fritillaria bulbs is a must, especially if you want to create a garden bursting with blooms this spring.

Thankfully, the answer to 'when to plant fritillaria bulbs' is very similar to most other spring-flowering bulbs. So if you already know when to plant bulbs for spring, then it'll be no surprise to hear that fritillaria bulbs should be planted in autumn.

When adding fritillaria to your garden border ideas , it is also important that you know how to plant bulbs for the greatest chance of a beautiful display come April and May.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When to plant fritillaria bulbs

As with when to plant alliums and when to plant daffodils, fritillaria bulbs are best planted between September and November, advises Julian Palphramand, Head of Plants at British Garden Centres. This should ensure flowers between April and May.

There are three main types of fritillaria bulbs:

Snake's-head fritillary (Fritillaria meleagris) which are characterised by white or purple bell-like flowers that feature distinctive chequerboard markings

(Fritillaria meleagris) which are characterised by white or purple bell-like flowers that feature distinctive chequerboard markings Crown imperial (Fritillaria imperialis) which are significantly larger (reaching up to 5ft) and have orange or yellow blooms.

(Fritillaria imperialis) which are significantly larger (reaching up to 5ft) and have orange or yellow blooms. Persian lily (Fritillaria persica) which have tower-like stems of bells not too dissimilar to lupins.

All of these types of fritillaria bulbs should be planted in autumn and can be planted in the garden or in containers. Why not try the bulb lasagne technique for a beautiful layered display?

If it's too early for you to plant out fritillaria bulbs, then experts at J Parker's advise that you 'store the bulbs in a cool and dry place until it’s time to plant them out.'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why should you plant fritillaria bulbs in autumn?

Planting fritillaria bulbs in autumn gives the bulbs time to establish a strong root system before the depths of winter hit. This way, the fritillaria bulbs can get a head-start on their growth and be ready to erupt in beautiful blooms once spring arrives.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Can you grow fritillaria from seed?

Bulbs are one of our favourite easy garden ideas but you can also grow fritillaria from seed. It is worth noting, however, that doing so will require patience. Fritillaria grown from seed will take several years to flower whereas bulbs will flower in the first year after planting. According to experts at Chiltern Seeds, Frtiliaria seeds can be sown undercover between March and September or under glass between October and February.

Where to buy fritillaria bulbs?

FAQs

Is it too late to plant fritillaria?

So long as it's before November, then it is not too late to plant Fritillaria bulbs.

If you plant your fritillaria out much later than this, the bulbs may not flower their best this year. However, since the bulbs don't need to be uprooted at the end of the season, the bulbs will be all ready to produce a stunning display the following year.

If you've missed the autumn planting window, then it is still worth planting them out, even if they don't perform brilliantly this year.

What is the best time to plant fritillaria?

The best time to plant fritillaria is between September and November. They can even be planted as late as December so long as the soil is still soft enough to dig.