When to plant fritillaria bulbs - the best time to add these incredibly pretty blooms to your garden
Learn when to plant fritillaria bulbs and treat yourself to an array of beautiful blooms come spring
Knowing when to plant fritillaria bulbs is a must, especially if you want to create a garden bursting with blooms this spring.
Thankfully, the answer to 'when to plant fritillaria bulbs' is very similar to most other spring-flowering bulbs. So if you already know when to plant bulbs for spring, then it'll be no surprise to hear that fritillaria bulbs should be planted in autumn.
When adding fritillaria to your garden border ideas, it is also important that you know how to plant bulbs for the greatest chance of a beautiful display come April and May.
When to plant fritillaria bulbs
As with when to plant alliums and when to plant daffodils, fritillaria bulbs are best planted between September and November, advises Julian Palphramand, Head of Plants at British Garden Centres. This should ensure flowers between April and May.
There are three main types of fritillaria bulbs:
- Snake's-head fritillary (Fritillaria meleagris) which are characterised by white or purple bell-like flowers that feature distinctive chequerboard markings
- Crown imperial (Fritillaria imperialis) which are significantly larger (reaching up to 5ft) and have orange or yellow blooms.
- Persian lily (Fritillaria persica) which have tower-like stems of bells not too dissimilar to lupins.
All of these types of fritillaria bulbs should be planted in autumn and can be planted in the garden or in containers. Why not try the bulb lasagne technique for a beautiful layered display?
If it's too early for you to plant out fritillaria bulbs, then experts at J Parker's advise that you 'store the bulbs in a cool and dry place until it’s time to plant them out.'
Why should you plant fritillaria bulbs in autumn?
Planting fritillaria bulbs in autumn gives the bulbs time to establish a strong root system before the depths of winter hit. This way, the fritillaria bulbs can get a head-start on their growth and be ready to erupt in beautiful blooms once spring arrives.
Can you grow fritillaria from seed?
Bulbs are one of our favourite easy garden ideas but you can also grow fritillaria from seed. It is worth noting, however, that doing so will require patience. Fritillaria grown from seed will take several years to flower whereas bulbs will flower in the first year after planting. According to experts at Chiltern Seeds, Frtiliaria seeds can be sown undercover between March and September or under glass between October and February.
Where to buy fritillaria bulbs?
Fritillaria 'Spring Bells'
These beautiful native flowers bloom in an array of shades from greens to purples and whites and will reach a height of 30cm.
Fritillaria Imperialis Duo
Available in orange and yellow, Crown Imperial Fritillaria create a bold statement in the garden, blooming between April and May.
FAQs
Is it too late to plant fritillaria?
So long as it's before November, then it is not too late to plant Fritillaria bulbs.
If you plant your fritillaria out much later than this, the bulbs may not flower their best this year. However, since the bulbs don't need to be uprooted at the end of the season, the bulbs will be all ready to produce a stunning display the following year.
If you've missed the autumn planting window, then it is still worth planting them out, even if they don't perform brilliantly this year.
What is the best time to plant fritillaria?
The best time to plant fritillaria is between September and November. They can even be planted as late as December so long as the soil is still soft enough to dig.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Holly is one of Ideal Home’s content editors. Starting her career in 2018 as a feature writer and sub-editor for Period Living magazine, she has continued this role also adding regular features for Country Homes & Interiors and the Ideal Home website to her roster. Holly has a passion for traditional and country-inspired interiors – especially kitchen design – and is happiest when exploring the countryside and hills of the Lake District. A keen gardener, she is a strong believer that you can never have too many houseplants.
-
You should never store these 5 things in your shed over winter - now is your last chance to move them
Do you have any of these in your shed?
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Can colour of your home affect SAD? The experts says yes, and these are the colours you should be using
When the winter blues are in full swing, your home should become your sanctuary
By Kezia Reynolds
-
8 speedy and stylish lighting ideas to update a rental kitchen—no electrician necessary
Give your rental kitchen a lighting upgrade
By Linda Clayton
-
You should never store these 5 things in your shed over winter - now is your last chance to move them
Do you have any of these in your shed?
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to store a strimmer for winter - from protecting the power source to choosing the perfect location
How will you be storing your strimmer this winter?
By Lauren Bradbury
-
October lawn care tips – 5 tasks to do before the temperature drops
Give your lawn a boost before winter arrives
By Sophie King
-
When to repot monstera for a happy houseplant with huge, glossy leaves
This is the time to get your soil matter out
By Kayleigh Dray
-
How to change lawn mower oil - and why now is your last chance to do it, according to experts
When was the last time you changed your lawn mower oil?
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to grow holly - it's the perfect security hedging for a home with some festive flair
Holly bushes are a beautiful addition to any garden – not to mention ideal for keeping intruders at bay!
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Can you store a lawn mower on the wall? Experts urge gardeners to proceed with caution when choosing this space-saving storage hack
You can store *some* lawn mowers on the wall, but not all of them
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Experts issue shed rot warning – 3 ways to protect your garden buildings over the winter
Here's our guide to preventing shed rot
By Sophie King