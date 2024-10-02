Dobbies has announced the closure of 17 stores - here is the full list of garden centres affected

Dobbies, the largest chain of garden centres in the UK, will be closing 17 of its 77 stores before the end of the year, the garden retailer has announced.

In a move that will affect 465 jobs, the closures come as Dobbies' new owners try and bring the brand back to profitability. It has been announced that 11 garden centres as well all six Little Dobbies will close, however, all sites will operate as normal until Dobbie’s restructuring plan comes into place.

When looking for garden landscaping ideas, Dobbies was always on our radar, but was does the future of the brand look like?

(Image credit: Dobbies)

The announcement comes following a difficult year for garden centres across the country. In fact, just last week, Homebase announced the closure of 10 of its stores.

A cold, wet, spring coupled with inflation and the cost of living crisis all had a huge impact on the business last year, causing Dobbies to rack up £130 million in losses.

Dobbies enjoyed a boom during the pandemic, as we all shopped for easy garden ideas and family garden ideas as having an enjoyable garden space came to the forefront of our minds.

But post-pandemic, the company fell into a loss. It fell to £105.2 million pre-tax loss in the year running up to March 2023, following a £7 million loss a year prior to that.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The closures are part of a wider restructuring plan which hopes to get Dobbies back in the green.

‘The restructuring plan and other strategic initiatives are expected to return Dobbies to sustainable profitability through site rationalisations, rent reductions, and other tangible cost savings , securing its long-term future and allowing access to future investment,’ a spokesperson said for Dobbies.

‘Thereafter, Dobbies will operate 60 stores and continue to play a key role in the market, working constructively with stakeholders and suppliers, and having an active and committed role in the communities in which it’s based.’

But which stores are closing?

(Image credit: Dobbies)

Which stores are closing?

The closing garden centres:

Altrincham

Antrim

Gloucester

Gosforth

Harlestone Heath

Huntingdon

Inverness

King’s Lynn

Pennine

Reading

Stratford-upon-Avon

The closing 'Little Dobbies':

Cheltenham

Chiswick

Clifton, Bristol

Richmond upon Thames

Stockbridge

Westbourne Grove, London

For gardening fans up and down the country, the news is likely to come as a bit of a shock. But hopes to keep it's remaining 60 stores open and ready for our gardening needs.