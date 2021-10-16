We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A DIYer has given her dark and narrow landing a gorgeous pink makeover. Using a tin of paint and striking lighting fixtures, she has totally transformed it.

Previously, it was certainly in need of some creative and characterful landing ideas to bring it to life. Now, guests won’t just ‘pass through’ on the way to the bathroom – they’ll be pausing a moment to admire the warm and welcoming space.

Before

Emma, who shares her renovation projects on her Instagram account @homeonthegrove, lives in an Edwardian house. The characteristically narrow landing receives little natural light.

‘When we first moved in I was really keen on having a stripey runner and grey walls,’ Emma tells us. ‘However, on reflection, it was just too dark and gloomy.’

After living with it for a couple of years, Emma was spurred on to give this area a brand new look. Having tried some different tester pots out on the walls, Emma decided the landing was going to be pink.

After

‘It was the only colour that seemed warm enough and light enough for this space. I painted the whole hall, stairs, landing and ceiling in this shade,’ she says.

Emma used delicate pink Calamine from Farrow and Ball. She made the decision to go up and over the ceiling, which works so well, enveloping you in the blush pink hue.

It goes to show just how transformative a tin of paint can be. ‘Now the light bounces around and it’s so different!’ says Emma.

The flooring is also a key element of the transformation. Instead of opting for a different carpet, Emma decided to give the space a more pared-back feel.

She pulled up the carpet and painted the floorboards and stairs. This was her top tip from the renovation, as she found some inexpensive floor paint that has proved to be really durable in this high traffic area.

As for the woodwork, it’s been painted white to keep the space feeling light and fresh. We also love the family photos, prints and addition of some greenery through some houseplant ideas.

Pink rooms feel modern and inviting, and the traditionally feminine tone has long since shed its ‘girls only’ associations. Because Calamine pink has a dose of grey, we think it injects just the right amount of warmth, while still feeling very calming.