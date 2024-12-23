'Simple ideas often make the most impact' – this home demonstrates how less really can be more
This homeowner opted for simplicity when decorating her 400-year-old cottage for Christmas
A private farm track winds up a steep Devon woodland incline leading to this prettiest cottage imaginable with its blue-painted shutters, arched Gothic windows and high apex roof.
It's no wonder the owners fell in love with this characterful gem at first sight. The couple have a shared interest in history, and this property certainly has plenty of that. But it required a huge amount of work to turn it into a comfortable home.
‘It has a chequered past,' they say of their home. 'There are some bars at one or two windows – a legacy of when one of the rooms was used as a holding cell. Rumour has it the cottage was also a cider store for the local apple farm and we know it was a garage at one point as the large window in our living room is big enough for a car to drive into. And although it has all the hallmarks of a chapel, we don’t have any hard evidence.'
Renovation plans
The historical speculation over the cottage’s origins, along with the attraction of its original squeaky floorboards, quaint old doorways, beams, Victorian fireplaces, and the many nooks and crannies which are part and parcel of a historic house, more than compensated for the work required.
Plus, the stunning views of Devon fields dotted with sheep and ponies made it an opportunity not to be missed.
‘When we first took over the cottage it had been lovingly lived in as a family home but it needed to be moved on from the magnolia walls and there was far more to mend and modernise than we’d initially thought,’ they explain. So they set about renovating it from top to bottom.
Attic bedroom suite
Their first job was to remove all the walls on the top floor to turn two attic bedrooms into one large main bedroom with a freestanding bath.
It now has a peaceful pastel pink, cream and old gold bedroom colour scheme and is furnished with a mix of new and vintage.
A gold Japanese screen gives a glitzy touch to the bathing space. The old floorboards were sanded lighter and finished in Annie Sloan clear wax.
Warm and welcoming
The couple installed a new heating system and wood-burning stoves that lend the cottage a wonderfully cosy atmosphere at this time of year.
In the dining room, a pre-lit fir swag from Lights4fun adds a festive touch. The French farmhouse-style dining furniture is laid with tableware in a simple red-and-white scheme.
Kitchen transformation
To make the small kitchen feel more spacious the units are confined to below worktop height.
They chose Allendale units in Dove Grey with antique brass handles and an oak worktop, all from Howdens.
In the kitchen diner is an ingenious wine rack made from terracotta chimney pots. The flooring is the whitewashed BoCoCa chevron wood tile from Walls and Floors.
Vintage living room style
The couple tackled the fun cosmetic, creative jobs themselves as their budget ran low. ‘Fortunately, some cherished pieces, like the chest in the dining room, were given to us by family.'
Sparkling antique crystal chandeliers and elegant vintage wall lights were sourced from local auctions and sit with fabrics and furniture found at local markets, alongside new pieces, such as the velvet Chesterfield-style sofa from Sofa.com. All work together beautifully to fit with the vintage living room theme.
Christmas decorations
At this time of year, friends and family get to appreciate the owner's subtle festive style, as the house glows with candlelight and the table is set for celebration. ‘Simple ideas often make the most impact. A fresh rose tied round a napkin or baubles to write names on instead of place cards.’
Christmas decor is kept to a stylish minimum but there is plenty of seasonal cheer. The house is surrounded by fir trees, with one growing conveniently near the house. ‘Draped with strings of outdoor lights it makes a sparkling welcome for our guests as they walk up the garden path.'
