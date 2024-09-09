This Arts and Crafts home is a masterclass in calming simplicity

With its chalky white walls, timeworn pieces and verdant views, this grade II-listed Arts and Crafts home near the coast in North Wales has an air of calm that makes you feel instantly welcomed and relaxed.

‘This house – and 23 others in the village, now a Conservation Area – was designed by Arts and Crafts architect Herbert Luck North in the early 1900s. His granddaughter lived here at one point, while Herbert lived in the main house in the park,' explains owner Hayley Morris.

Hayley grew up in the area and had always wanted to live in one of the houses so she was thrilled when this one came on the market. Together with her husband Craig, they have restored original features, replaced modern additions and introduced a simple decorating scheme that lets the character of this ideal home shine.

Light and bright decorating scheme

‘It’s the perfect family home,’ says Hayley. ‘The open-plan layout downstairs is ideal for our son's huge train sets that span from the living room, through the hall and into the dining room.’

The double-fronted house was designed with partition doors to separate the reception rooms, with a hallway running between them. ‘It works well during the colder months when we want to keep the spaces cosy,’ says Hayley. ‘Or the doors can be fully opened to give us one huge living space and let the air – or party guests – circulate.’

To enhance this light feeling, the couple repainted the red and blue walls of the living room and dining room with the same soft white as the rest of the house. They also lightened the woodwork, sanding the floorboards and treating them with a pale wash as a wood flooring idea.

They preserved the original fireplace tiles and Hayley made a feature of them by painting the surrounds white.

A mix of vintage, modern and upcycled furniture, such as upcycled wooden crates serving as a rustic coffee table, creates a unique and relaxing scheme. Hayley scours charity shops for interesting pieces.

Old-style fixtures

The couple replaced modern radiators with salvaged ones. ‘Craig was also adamant about hiding all the pipework and electrics,’ says Hayley. ‘When the previous owners had modernised, they hadn’t taken the time to bury them. Craig dug channels for the electrics and replastered; and when he fitted the old-style radiators, he went into the cellar to lay the new pipework under the floorboards.’

Craig also restored all of the original casement windows throughout the house. 'It's an ongoing job but one that is totally worth it, says Hayley.

Kitchen transformation

The kitchen was another challenge for multi-talented Craig, who fitted new units to complement the original dresser.

‘As the kitchen is nestled in our sloping garden, we kept to a white colour scheme as it was quite dark when painted green,’ explains Hayley.

She added colour to the small white kitchen in other ways, such as with colourful café chairs from Not On The High Street and picture frames.

Chipping away the plaster to reveal the original brickwork around the stove and installing a new range cooker completed the kitchen transformation.

Bathroom refit

The bathroom also needed a little more attention than anticipated thanks to some rotten floorboards that had to be replaced, and new plumbing was added to make the most of its diminutive size.

‘We understand that Herbert Luck North didn’t believe in big bathrooms,’ explains Hayley. ‘He would rather add an extra bedroom than waste space on a luxurious bathroom, but Craig still managed to squeeze in a slipper bath with a shower above. He also fitted tongue and groove wall panelling that we plan to paint sage green.’

Vintage bedroom schemes

The bedrooms were treated with stripped floors, white-painted walls, and traditional radiators. Pre-loved pieces complete the vintage bedroom look. ‘I love rummaging around in charity shops, brocantes and vintage fairs,’ says Hayley.

She has added hints of colour to the rooms with salvaged furniture pieces and added characterful accessories for added charm.

‘When I was a little girl, I used to love styling my room and I’d go for playdates and tidy up my friends’ rooms, too,' says Hayley.

‘Now I have my own home,’ she continues, ‘I can change things around as often as I like. I never get bored – I never feel the need to move home for a change and I honestly couldn’t be happier.'