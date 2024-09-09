This Arts and Crafts home is a masterclass in calming simplicity
With its chalky white walls and timeworn pieces, this Welsh home is instantly relaxing
With its chalky white walls, timeworn pieces and verdant views, this grade II-listed Arts and Crafts home near the coast in North Wales has an air of calm that makes you feel instantly welcomed and relaxed.
‘This house – and 23 others in the village, now a Conservation Area – was designed by Arts and Crafts architect Herbert Luck North in the early 1900s. His granddaughter lived here at one point, while Herbert lived in the main house in the park,' explains owner Hayley Morris.
Hayley grew up in the area and had always wanted to live in one of the houses so she was thrilled when this one came on the market. Together with her husband Craig, they have restored original features, replaced modern additions and introduced a simple decorating scheme that lets the character of this ideal home shine.
Light and bright decorating scheme
‘It’s the perfect family home,’ says Hayley. ‘The open-plan layout downstairs is ideal for our son's huge train sets that span from the living room, through the hall and into the dining room.’
The double-fronted house was designed with partition doors to separate the reception rooms, with a hallway running between them. ‘It works well during the colder months when we want to keep the spaces cosy,’ says Hayley. ‘Or the doors can be fully opened to give us one huge living space and let the air – or party guests – circulate.’
To enhance this light feeling, the couple repainted the red and blue walls of the living room and dining room with the same soft white as the rest of the house. They also lightened the woodwork, sanding the floorboards and treating them with a pale wash as a wood flooring idea.
They preserved the original fireplace tiles and Hayley made a feature of them by painting the surrounds white.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
A mix of vintage, modern and upcycled furniture, such as upcycled wooden crates serving as a rustic coffee table, creates a unique and relaxing scheme. Hayley scours charity shops for interesting pieces.
Old-style fixtures
The couple replaced modern radiators with salvaged ones. ‘Craig was also adamant about hiding all the pipework and electrics,’ says Hayley. ‘When the previous owners had modernised, they hadn’t taken the time to bury them. Craig dug channels for the electrics and replastered; and when he fitted the old-style radiators, he went into the cellar to lay the new pipework under the floorboards.’
Craig also restored all of the original casement windows throughout the house. 'It's an ongoing job but one that is totally worth it, says Hayley.
Kitchen transformation
The kitchen was another challenge for multi-talented Craig, who fitted new units to complement the original dresser.
‘As the kitchen is nestled in our sloping garden, we kept to a white colour scheme as it was quite dark when painted green,’ explains Hayley.
She added colour to the small white kitchen in other ways, such as with colourful café chairs from Not On The High Street and picture frames.
Chipping away the plaster to reveal the original brickwork around the stove and installing a new range cooker completed the kitchen transformation.
Bathroom refit
The bathroom also needed a little more attention than anticipated thanks to some rotten floorboards that had to be replaced, and new plumbing was added to make the most of its diminutive size.
‘We understand that Herbert Luck North didn’t believe in big bathrooms,’ explains Hayley. ‘He would rather add an extra bedroom than waste space on a luxurious bathroom, but Craig still managed to squeeze in a slipper bath with a shower above. He also fitted tongue and groove wall panelling that we plan to paint sage green.’
Vintage bedroom schemes
The bedrooms were treated with stripped floors, white-painted walls, and traditional radiators. Pre-loved pieces complete the vintage bedroom look. ‘I love rummaging around in charity shops, brocantes and vintage fairs,’ says Hayley.
She has added hints of colour to the rooms with salvaged furniture pieces and added characterful accessories for added charm.
‘When I was a little girl, I used to love styling my room and I’d go for playdates and tidy up my friends’ rooms, too,' says Hayley.
‘Now I have my own home,’ she continues, ‘I can change things around as often as I like. I never get bored – I never feel the need to move home for a change and I honestly couldn’t be happier.'
Naomi has been writing about homes and interiors for 20 years. She was the features editor of Period Living magazine for several years, commissioning and directing photographers and stylists, and has been a freelance writer, stylist and art director since 2012.
- Rachel CrowSenior Content Editor
-
5 IKEA hallway ideas to help you create a stylish and functional entryway on a budget
How to turn the likes of BILLY bookcases and TRONES shoe cabinets into standout hallway features
By Sara Hesikova
-
September lawn care tips – 5 ways to give your lawn a boost before the cold weather arrives
Get your lawn in shape this month
By Sophie King
-
Why is my asparagus fern turning yellow? 7 possible causes and how to fix them
Stop your asparagus fern turning yellow with these seven quick fixes and expert houseplant care tips
By Holly Reaney
-
You'd never believe this home was once a squash court
This amazing transformation shows what can be achieved with a bit of imagination and vision
By Karen Darlow
-
This pretty thatched cottage is full to brimming with vintage finds
The interior of this pretty thatched cottage is as captivating as its exterior
By Alice Roberton
-
An English village home with an American colonial vibe
Resourceful decoration and furnishing of this cottage captured memories of the owner's childhood in the States
By Karen Darlow
-
This glamorous Cotswolds cottage is filled with genius space-saving designs that look incredible
It's country cottage meets hotel chic
By Karen Darlow
-
This Victorian cottage is a lesson in pale perfection
Delicate shades allow the period features of this pretty home take centre stage
By Pippa Blenkinsop
-
This short-term rental became a forever home
What was intended as a temporary move became permanent when the owners fell for the charm of this 16th-century home
By Annabelle Grundy
-
The sensitive renovation of this Tudor house revealed exciting discoveries
Bringing this historic merchant's house back to life has uncovered its fascinating history
By Alice Roberton
-
Blue and white reign supreme in this modern Victorian home
The coastal palette of this Brighton terrace is inspired by its seaside location
By Alice Roberton