Mariah Carey's Atlanta home is up for sale - so of course we had to take a tour

If there's anyone to own a Fantasy of a home, of course it would be Songbird Supreme herself, Mariah Carey.

But, for once (or at least since the days of MTV's Cribs) we don't just have to imagine what luxury this diva lives in. Her Atlanta, Georgia home is currently up for sale, giving us the perfect opportunity for a little snoop around.

The nine (yes, nine) bedroom house is listed at a whopping $6.5 million (nearly £5.6 million), and boasts just about every amenity could hope for from tennis court to gym, cinema room to recording area.

(Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate/Jon-Michael Sullivan)

Inside Mariah Carey's Atlanta home

The detached and gated (obviously - can't see Mariah chatting over the garden fence in a terrace) house is set on a private hilltop over 4 acres of land and 12,575 sq ft of interior space.

The exterior shows of classic Southern architecture, with red brick walls and traditional white columns.

(Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate/Jon-Michael Sullivan)

The glam starts right away with this property with large hallways and chandeliers a plenty. All around there are crafted details like crown moldings, coffered ceilings and arched doorways.

(Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate/Jon-Michael Sullivan)

The dreamy kitchen is in the centre of the home, perfect for cooking or, we assuming, sipping champagne in a ball gown.

The ginormous marble island is a showstopper, but there's also every premium appliance you could wish for and a pretty (yes, chandelier-topped) breakfast nook, too.

(Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate/Jon-Michael Sullivan)

The large main living room is something of a Heartbreaker. Who wouldn't want to recline here and gaze out the wall of French doors onto the pristine grounds beyond? Or, you know, just use the acoustics to practise the whistle note. Either or.

This floor also offers a state-of-the-art home theatre, gym, private guest suite and access to a large outdoor entertaining area.

(Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate/Jon-Michael Sullivan)

Fit for a true diva, the master suite on the first floor has everything we could want and more. And well as the bedroom itself, there's a dressing room, private balcony, morning bar (us neither), fireplace, wardrobes and bathroom.

(Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate/Jon-Michael Sullivan)

The master bathroom is one of nine full baths and four half baths, and it's certainly our favourite. The mirrors reflecting the chandelier make the space even more glamorous.

We would say that's a perfect place to apply makeup but, come on. It's Mariah. She's not doing her makeup in the bathroom.

(Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate/Jon-Michael Sullivan)

Oh the glam room. I'm pretty sure that We Belong Together. It's a girly girls paradise, with pink walls, chaise longue and the mandatory Old Hollywood lit mirror. Plus, there's plenty of floor space for the glam squad to get to work without getting in the way.

Head up another level and you can find a recording booth in case you're inspired, as well as more spacious en-suite bedrooms.

(Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate/Jon-Michael Sullivan)

Outside is just as glam and extra as in. There's a heated pool, tennis court, multiple gardens and a three car garage. Plus, there's more than enough room to throw parties galore and host all your A-lister friends.

(Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate/Jon-Michael Sullivan)

To top things off there's also a pool house and entertainment pavilion so, really, you have no choice but to be the host with the most (quite literally, on this occasion).

This property is listed Ansley Atlanta Real Estate (opens in new tab), affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate.

Now, if only we could see what it looks like over the holidays. That's All I Want For Christmas, anyway.