You can now rent the Queen's Garden House on Airbnb

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Her Majesty the Queen’s Garden House is now available to reserve on Airbnb, at a relatively affordable price. The charming four-bed, two-bath property is located close to the royal family's very own Sandringham House, where they're known to spend Christmas each year.

Formerly home to the Queen's head gardener, guests can expect the peace and quiet of the British countryside, plus stunning views of the regal gardens for between £237 and £354 a night. With a red brick exterior covered in ivy and both a relaxed and formal garden, it could be the ideal spot for a royally good long weekend away.

The Queen's Garden House on Airbnb

(Image credit: Airbnb)

The Queen's Garden House on Airbnb is nestled within the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk and can house up to eight guests. It's furnished with pieces from the Royal Collection, and has two bedrooms with king-sized beds, and two with twin beds.

The interiors are spacious, bright and traditional: as well as the two bathrooms, there's a dining room, reception room, a country living room overlooking the garden and a large kitchen equipped with an Aga oven. But really, it's all about the garden ideas that greet you as you step outside, from the carpet of lawn to the 200-hectare Royal Park beyond.

Visitors are also a short walk from Sandringham cafe and country park for an obligatory afternoon tea and a gentle stroll. The North Norfolk beaches and Nature Reserves are also close by, perfect for walking and cycling, and visits to cosy pubs of quintessentially English villages.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

'We are delighted that the Garden House on Her Majesty The Queen's Sandringham Estate is now available to book on Airbnb,' says Amanda Cupples at Airbnb. 'This picturesque cottage set in the grounds of one of the Queen's most beautiful estates is a perfect hideaway for guests looking for a truly unique stay, and hopefully, they may even see a Corgi or two!

The Queen is no stranger to renting out her property, having a number of holiday homes at her Scottish estate, Balmoral. This royal listing is part of a growing trend among Airbnb users in the UK seeking historical homes and homes in more remote and rural locations.

The Queen's Garden House certainly fits the bill. View the listing on the Airbnb website (opens in new tab).