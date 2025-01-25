These homeowners took their time renovating this West Sussex Victorian property with stunning results

Sometimes, it pays to take time renovating or decorating a property, rather than rushing in. Living in a home for a while allows you to experience spaces through the seasons, getting a better feel for what will work. This was the case for the gradual transformation of this home.

Having already tackled an extensive renovation of their previous home, the homeowners were looking for somewhere that needed less work. This three-storey Victorian property was the perfect move.

It is located in a tranquil spot in West Sussex, with beautiful views from every window. Like most period properties though, the house has eaten up more time and money than expected, but the pace has been gentle.

‘Despite fewer urgent repairs and mainly cosmetic work, we’ve adopted a more relaxed approach, living in the house as we discover what changes we want to make,’ they say.

Kitchen renovation

The house had undergone significant renovations by the previous owners, leaving its structural integrity intact. However, the kitchen renovation was the focal point for Hannah and Luke’s improvements.

Strategically positioned at the heart of the house, it draws light from adjacent spaces, including a combined front room and a conservatory. With their plans to start a family and a passion for cooking, remodelling this space became a priority for the pair.

The couple had long envisioned a freestanding kitchen and had been hunting for antique furniture pieces for some time.

Among their finds was a large shop counter, which they intended to repurpose as a kitchen island, providing workspace, storage and a striking visual centrepiece.

‘We set up a utility room with floor-to-ceiling storage to accommodate bulkier cooking equipment, allowing the island to showcase more aesthetically pleasing items like vintage glass cake stands and eclectic crockery.'

Large floor-to-ceiling cupboards, painted in Verdigris Green by Farrow & Ball, provide storage for coats, shoes, logs and cleaning equipment.

During the process, they decided to replace the flooring with terracotta tiles, extending the same flooring into the conservatory, which is used as a dining space.

'The floor needed to be levelled and stripped back to the joists, uncovering a mishmash of original Victorian flooring, linoleum tiles and concrete.’

The new floor tiles, given an antique beeswax finish, now unify most of the ground floor space.

Feminine living room

They have created a feminine look in the living room with walls painted in the soft Broderie Pink by Craig & Rose, and the Luca Grande sofa in pink from MeliMeli..

Antique kilim cushions and mounted butterfly taxidermy add interest. To keep the look soft linen café curtains have been added to the sash windows.

A wonderful rocking horse made by one owner's grandfather is both a delightful focal point and a favourite plaything for the owners' two young daughters.

Colour drenching

The colour-drenched hallway makes a real impact. Sanded and varnished floorboards, walls and woodwork are all painted in Little Greene’s Pea Green, creating a fresh-looking space.

Main bedroom

The journey upstairs leads to a series of light-filled bedrooms on the first and second floors painted in bold colours.

The main bedroom plays host to some carefully selected preloved and antique furnishings. A bed sourced from Ebay is topped with The White Company bedding.

Bidding at auction and visiting antiques shops have become favourite pastimes for the owners. ‘I love the story behind older pieces, and that they were used and loved by people before me. I find it romantic and intriguing.' This linen press was found at auction.

Bold use of colour

Situated at the top of the house, in the eaves, is a green guest bedroom painted in a vibrant hue. With its double aspect, it catches beautiful views across the village and the sound of the church bells as they chime.

‘We dream of one day refinishing the floorboards upstairs, but that will have to wait for now,’ they say, acknowledging the demands of being busy working parents.

They are happy to be patient and continue to build up the interiors gradually.