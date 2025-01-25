These homeowners took their time renovating this West Sussex Victorian property with stunning results
'We've adopted a relaxed approach, living in the house as we discover what changes we want to make'
Sometimes, it pays to take time renovating or decorating a property, rather than rushing in. Living in a home for a while allows you to experience spaces through the seasons, getting a better feel for what will work. This was the case for the gradual transformation of this home.
Having already tackled an extensive renovation of their previous home, the homeowners were looking for somewhere that needed less work. This three-storey Victorian property was the perfect move.
It is located in a tranquil spot in West Sussex, with beautiful views from every window. Like most period properties though, the house has eaten up more time and money than expected, but the pace has been gentle.
‘Despite fewer urgent repairs and mainly cosmetic work, we’ve adopted a more relaxed approach, living in the house as we discover what changes we want to make,’ they say.
Kitchen renovation
The house had undergone significant renovations by the previous owners, leaving its structural integrity intact. However, the kitchen renovation was the focal point for Hannah and Luke’s improvements.
Strategically positioned at the heart of the house, it draws light from adjacent spaces, including a combined front room and a conservatory. With their plans to start a family and a passion for cooking, remodelling this space became a priority for the pair.
The couple had long envisioned a freestanding kitchen and had been hunting for antique furniture pieces for some time.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Among their finds was a large shop counter, which they intended to repurpose as a kitchen island, providing workspace, storage and a striking visual centrepiece.
‘We set up a utility room with floor-to-ceiling storage to accommodate bulkier cooking equipment, allowing the island to showcase more aesthetically pleasing items like vintage glass cake stands and eclectic crockery.'
Large floor-to-ceiling cupboards, painted in Verdigris Green by Farrow & Ball, provide storage for coats, shoes, logs and cleaning equipment.
During the process, they decided to replace the flooring with terracotta tiles, extending the same flooring into the conservatory, which is used as a dining space.
'The floor needed to be levelled and stripped back to the joists, uncovering a mishmash of original Victorian flooring, linoleum tiles and concrete.’
The new floor tiles, given an antique beeswax finish, now unify most of the ground floor space.
Feminine living room
They have created a feminine look in the living room with walls painted in the soft Broderie Pink by Craig & Rose, and the Luca Grande sofa in pink from MeliMeli..
Antique kilim cushions and mounted butterfly taxidermy add interest. To keep the look soft linen café curtains have been added to the sash windows.
A wonderful rocking horse made by one owner's grandfather is both a delightful focal point and a favourite plaything for the owners' two young daughters.
Colour drenching
The colour-drenched hallway makes a real impact. Sanded and varnished floorboards, walls and woodwork are all painted in Little Greene’s Pea Green, creating a fresh-looking space.
Main bedroom
The journey upstairs leads to a series of light-filled bedrooms on the first and second floors painted in bold colours.
The main bedroom plays host to some carefully selected preloved and antique furnishings. A bed sourced from Ebay is topped with The White Company bedding.
Bidding at auction and visiting antiques shops have become favourite pastimes for the owners. ‘I love the story behind older pieces, and that they were used and loved by people before me. I find it romantic and intriguing.' This linen press was found at auction.
Bold use of colour
Situated at the top of the house, in the eaves, is a green guest bedroom painted in a vibrant hue. With its double aspect, it catches beautiful views across the village and the sound of the church bells as they chime.
‘We dream of one day refinishing the floorboards upstairs, but that will have to wait for now,’ they say, acknowledging the demands of being busy working parents.
They are happy to be patient and continue to build up the interiors gradually.
Alice Roberton is a writer and stylist, specialising in writing about period homes, antiques, vintage and salvage
- Rachel CrowSenior Content Editor
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Are you overlooking this one key factor in your hunt for a good mattress? Sleep experts say it's the key to a good night's rest
Sleep experts explain why the breathability of your mattress is a vital ingredient in getting a good night's sleep
By Zoë Phillimore
-
Is it too late to plant tulips in January? You'll be thrilled to know it's not – so long as you are mindful of these things
What you need to know when planting tulip bulbs in January
By Holly Reaney
-
Sofas are getting a micro update that will make a big impact in 2025 – what you need to know about the sofa piping trend
The latest statement-making living room trend that proves individualistic interiors are in
By Sara Hesikova
-
With this thatched cottage 'all practical thinking went out the window, and my heart won!’'
An all-white French farmhouse scheme enhances the beautiful original features of this home
By Alice Roberton
-
'Simple ideas often make the most impact' – this home demonstrates how less really can be more
This homeowner opted for simplicity when decorating her 400-year-old cottage for Christmas
By Maggie Colvin
-
‘People can be a bit afraid of using wallpaper for a kitchen, but I love seeing pattern'
This home is a masterclass in how to make festive decorations work with a room's wallpaper and fabric designs
By Karen Darlow
-
'Not many people could claim that Banksy paid for their kitchen'
A lifetime’s collection of vintage bargains, and a little help from a world-famous graffiti artist, created this unique home
By Karen Darlow
-
'The character was all there, it had just been buried under years of neglect'
Looking past the dark brown 1980s decor, the owners could see the potential in this once-dingy cottage
By Heather Dixon
-
'I opened the door and saw woodchip wallpaper and nicotine-stained ceilings everywhere!'
The owner could see the potential in an old and disused pub to become his ideal home
By Karen Darlow
-
'I'd always dreamt of this house' says the homeowner of this stunning Georgian farmhouse
This Georgian farmhouse was the perfect match for the dream home its owner had on her Pinterest board for years
By Karen Darlow
-
A 1920s seaside cabin transformed into a peaceful haven
This timber-clad cabin has been beautifully restored to become a wonderful weekend retreat
By Karen Darlow