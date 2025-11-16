I got my hands on a game-changing appliance that promises to make the dark winter mornings easier – it’s my new bedside table essential

If I’m being totally honest, I’ve been struggling with the darker, colder mornings. I wake up feeling groggy and tired, and often feel bunged up as a result of the many germs making the rounds right now. But I’ve just got my hands on the Blueair Mini Restful Sunrise Alarm Clock Air Purifier (£169 at Amazon), and I can already tell that it’s going to make my mornings brighter.

Of course, as Ideal Home’s air quality expert, I’m no stranger to the best air purifiers. It’s quite literally my job to test new models each month, and I’ve always got at least one air purifier working its magic to remove airborne pollutants from my house. But Blueair’s new model isn’t your average air purifier; it also doubles up as a sunrise alarm clock to support healthier habits and improve your winter wellness.

For the past couple of days, I’ve been waking up to a sleek design, gradual sunrise light, and soothing soundscape - and not to mention healthier, more breathable air in my bedroom. Plus, I’ve already experienced a noticeable difference in my morning routine.

Blueair Mini Restful Sunrise Alarm Clock Air Purifier £169 at Amazon This 2-in-1 sunrise alarm clock and air purifier is smart connected and comes with a USB charger for your smart devices. Plus, the HEPA filter lasts nine months before it needs to be replaced.

Similar to a SAD alarm clock, the Blueair Mini Restful Sunrise Alarm Clock Air Purifier is designed specifically for bedrooms - and this particular model, which is part of the brand’s new Sleep Collection, is suitable for rooms up to 13 m². And while it offers a simple Scandi-inspired design, the effects are impressive.

Thanks to the gradual sunrise that gets brighter 15-30 minutes before your alarm and the customisable soundscapes, you can wake gently and naturally with the sun, which isn’t always present during the autumn and winter months. This helps to balance your circadian rhythm, which often goes out of whack when the seasons change.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

As I’ve always found it particularly difficult to get up in the mornings (and I’ve currently got the lurgy that everyone seems to have), I like that the app allows me to customise my wake-up. So, I’ve opted for a 30-minute sunrise, and the happy chirping of birds as my alarm soundscape.

I also keep the air purifier on all night to combat dust and germs, and as a light sleeper, I was over the moon to hear - well, not hear - that the 18dB noise level is virtually silent.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Its Quiet Mark certification is impressive given its credentials, too. The air purifier aspect of the Blueair Mini Restful Sunrise Alarm Clock Air Purifier can capture up to 99.97% of airborne pollutants down to 0.1 microns, whereas many other air purifiers can only do so down to 0.3 microns.

The aim is to help customers sleep better and prevent wake-ups through the night, which are often caused by seasonal germs, sore throats, coughing fits, or sneezing due to dry air from central heating systems.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

However, I need to note that the Blueair Mini Restful isn’t as high-tech as other air purifiers out there - especially other Blueair air purifiers, which have consistently landed themselves at the top of our best air purifiers guide.

Unlike standalone air purifiers that continuously monitor your air quality and provide regular PM readings, the Mini Restful doesn’t do that. It also doesn’t have an ‘Auto’ mode that adjusts the fan speed based on your home’s air quality. Instead, it’ll just run in the background for as long as you need it to, but you can adjust the fan speed setting yourself if you want to.

For the everyday user who just wants to breathe easier during the drier winter nights, this should still be more than enough - especially if you don’t already have an air purifier in your bedroom.

But if you have specific breathing difficulties and really want to monitor your air quality, I’d suggest opting for a separate sunrise alarm clock and air purifier with more features and a built-in sensor.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

Alternatively, you could opt for another product within Blueair’s new Sleep Collection - the DreamWell Room Humidifier (£169 at Amazon), which uses an invisible mist to clear sinuses, tackle dry skin and create a soothing environment for restorative sleep.

Talking about this collection, Andy Lu, CEO of Blueair, says, ‘We’ve spent decades pioneering air wellness, and the Sleep Collection is a natural evolution of that mission. By combining our trusted purification and humidification technologies with thoughtful design solutions built specifically for the bedroom, we’re helping people not only breathe healthier air, but also wake up feeling more rested and restored.’

And so far, I have to say that I’ve been impressed!

Winter sleep essentials

If the Blueair Mini Restful doesn't quite float your boat, there are many other products to help you wake up when it's still dark. These are some of my favourites.

With this new sunrise alarm clock air purifier in tow, I know it's going to be so much easier to wake up in the dark this winter.