You know what they say: prevention is better than the cure. And after numerous cold and wet winters, scrubbing mould off my walls and dealing with damp patches in my old Victorian home, I’ve decided to be proactive this autumn and future-proof my home from damp now to ensure this winter will be more comfortable than the last.

Of course, living in a 125-year-old house in the UK means that I’m never going to be able to get rid of damp completely (especially as we have a slightly leaky roof that no roofer seems to be able to fix), but I know that making changes to the way that I heat my home, dry my laundry, and even configure my furniture will put my Victorian terrace in good stead to withstand whatever the next few months throws at it.

I know I’m not the only one conscious of how much damp and condensation can dominate our worries during winter, either, which is why I’m sharing all of the changes I’m making right now to keep my home as damp-free as possible over the next few months.

1. Wiping my windows every day

Now that the outside temperatures have started to drop, I’ve started to wake up to condensation on my windows. And while I’m actively going to start taking steps to stop condensation from forming on windows, I’ve also started wiping my windows every day to remove this condensation. After all, condensation is excess moisture, and excess moisture leads to damp.

There are a few different ways to remove condensation from windows, from simply opening up a window and waiting for it to disappear on its own to using a squeegee like this Joseph Joseph Duo Slimline Squeegee with Hook (£6 at Argos) . Personally, though, I prefer using a window vacuum as I know that the excess moisture is sucked up instantly rather than simply spread elsewhere.

However, as my Victorian home has double-hung windows, my 5’2” height can’t reach the top of them to wipe off all the moisture every day. So, I’ve also started using the Kärcher Window Vacuum Extension Set (£44.99 at Amazon) with my Kärcher window vacuum to wipe off the top panes and ensure every inch is covered. The handy little gadget is ideal for cleaning windows in the summer, too.

I’m not the only one who uses a window vacuum to keep their home condensation-free, though. I can safely say that almost every member of the Ideal Home team has one of these bad boys, and we all agree that it’s a must-have if you want to keep excess moisture out of the home.

2. Keeping an eye on moisture levels

Many people associate high humidity with frizzy hair on holiday, but humidity can be a real issue in the UK during the winter months if you have a damp-prone home. That’s because it can be hard to maintain the ideal humidity level for a room when you’re trapping moisture from cooking, washing clothes, and even breathing.

That’s why I’m starting to monitor my moisture levels now, so I can keep on top of any big changes and use one of the best dehumidifiers to bring the humidity down. This will remove this excess moisture before it turns into damp over the coming months, but I also find that using a hygrometer, like this ThermoPro Small Digital Hygrometer (£10.99 at Amazon), is one of the best ways to monitor moisture levels.

Currently, I also use the Challenge D015B 12L Dehumidifier to future-proof my home from damp, which has an automatic humidity sensor to detect and maintain changes in the humidity level. But this year, I am on the hunt for a new dehumidifier that is a little more high-tech (and a little more stylish), so I’ll be inclined to use it even more.

As well as preventing damp, dehumidifiers can also prevent more serious problems. Appliance expert Simon Hughes at PriceYourJob.co.uk explains, ‘Mould and mildew thrive in moist environments. Dehumidifiers are highly effective at preventing the growth of mould on walls, ceilings, furniture, and other surfaces, which can cause significant damage and health risks.’

3. Moving my furniture

I definitely don’t have a big home (‘cosy’ is how I like to describe it), so the scope for moving furniture around isn’t huge. However, another thing I’m doing to prevent damp in my Victorian home is moving my furniture away from the exterior walls this autumn. This includes my sofa, wardrobes, and my bed. In fact, doing this small task is one of the best ways to prevent damp in a bedroom.

Sam Tamlyn, managing director at window shutter suppliers Shutter Store, urges all of us to do this, too. He says, ‘Moving furniture even just an inch from the wall encourages airflow, allowing the moisture to evaporate instead of just being trapped behind furniture.’

Personally, I’ve had to clean mould off my bedroom walls and behind my wardrobes too many times for my liking, so allowing for this extra airflow will then prevent the build-up of mould and mildew, which is often so prevalent behind these larger pieces of furniture.

In bigger problem areas where furniture can’t be easily moved around - like in my bathroom and kitchen - I’m also going to go the extra mile and invest in some anti-mould paint for an extra layer of protection. It’s worth noting the differences between anti-condensation and anti-mould paint for your specific home, though.

4. Opening windows

I’m someone who is always cold, and these chillier winter mornings make me want to stay in bed and shut out the outside world for good. But I’m also done with dealing with damp each year, which is why I’m now making it my mission to open my windows every morning this autumn.

In fact, the Germans call this ritual ‘lüften’, while others may call this ‘burping’ your home, but the concept is simple. And Chris Houghton, Home Expert at HomeServe explains, ‘During the winter months, homes tend to have more humidity because we tend to keep windows closed to retain heat in our homes. But this also traps the moisture that is produced from activities like drying clothes, cooking and cleaning.’

He adds, ‘The best way to prevent mould in the first place is to ventilate your home as much as possible. Open windows every day to let fresh air in and moisture out, and close the door of the room you’re ventilating to keep the rest of the house warm and prevent moisture escaping to other parts.’

On warmer days, I’ve found that putting my windows on the latch is enough. But on particularly cold, condensation-filled days, I keep my windows open for an hour or two in the morning to remove any excess moisture. However, depending on your windows, you may also be able to install some trickle vents - like these Premium Trickle Slot Vent for uPVC Double Glazing Window (£5.39 at Amazon) - to ensure you have constant airflow in your home (without it getting too cold).

5. Using a heated airer (with a twist)

I know first-hand that drying clothes indoors during the winter months is a mammoth task. Without sunshine and outdoor washing lines, it can take days for clothes to dry - and they always seem to have a lingering musty smell. That’s why I’ve already started using my heater airer.

But while using one of the best heated clothes airers offers one of the quickest and easiest ways to dry clothes when the weather is miserable, the reality is that this process can also lead to a build-up of condensation, mould and damp. After all, the moisture from wet clothes has to go somewhere.

Because of this, I will now only use my heated airer while also using a dehumidifier at the same time, as this handy appliance will suck up the excess moisture that’s produced during the drying process. As a result, the room I’m using them in will stay dry and won’t suffer from any damp that could then spread elsewhere.

This is especially important in a Victorian house like mine, as they’re more susceptible to damp than newer, more modern homes - and the ventilation tends to be poorer, too. That’s why I also keep my window on the latch when I’m drying my washing indoors.

6. Keeping a steady temperature

At the moment, the weather is warm enough that I’m able to heat myself rather than my whole home using one of the best electric heaters or oil-filled radiators. But in a few weeks, I know I’ll have no choice but to turn the heating on properly. I also know how important it is to maintain a steady temperature to avoid damp and mould.

As Adam Knight, a Lead Engineer at heating and cooling experts, BOXT, explains, ‘Going below 18°C means you risk cold, damp and condensation. That’s not just uncomfortable - it can also encourage mould. Keeping a steady baseline helps maintain the building fabric and lets your system run efficiently.’

I’m also considering installing TRVs on my radiators, so I can control the heating in each of my rooms individually. That’s because I often find that my bedroom and living room - which are south-facing - are generally warmer than the north-facing aspect of my house. So, I can let the winter sun warm them up and maintain this temperature, rather than running my heating full-blast.

I’m also taking steps to draught-proof my home to make it easier for me to maintain this steady temperature both now and throughout the winter months. This should enable me to keep damp at bay and prevent the problems I normally experience. But if you have any other tips for me, I’d love to hear them!

Will you be damp-proofing your home this autumn?