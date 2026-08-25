Is it really worth spending more on a handheld fan, or should you stick with a budget option? I’m a fan expert, and this is what I think you should do

While the most intense heat of the summer may have passed, it's being reported that we could see warmer weather return in September, so don't pack away your cooling solutions just yet.

While the many of the best fans around remain out of stock, handheld varieties are still available and are ideal for those who commute (that tube journey can still feel hot well into the ber months), spend a lot of time outdoors, or simply want a portable way to stay cool whenever they need to.

But when you can spend less than £15 or in excess of £100 on a handheld fan, how do you know what's worth your money? Luckily, I've tested loads of portable fans over this hot summer and this is what you'll get for your money.

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What you get with an under £20 handheld fan

You can definitely get a handheld fan for less than £20, and while it'll get the job done, it won't offer the best in terms of wind speed, functionality, cooling potential or design.

I've had a budget handheld fan from Amazon for a good three years, and it's seen me through some roasty toasty times. But would I say it's the best handheld fan I've ever tried? Sadly, no. It has just four ok wind speeds, is quite noisy, and it's quite bulky to fit in my bag. I also unsuccessfully tried to use it as a desk fan, but when I do, the vibrations cause it to slowly spin around, so I was constantly turning it back towards me.

What you get with a £21-60 handheld fan

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Sarah Handley)

If you are prepared to pay a little bit more, then you definitely see the aesthetics of the handhelds fans kick up a notch. I've been using Blueair's AlwaysCool Portable Handheld Fan over the summer and love it's clever design, which incorporates a tiltable head so it can easily be adapted from a handheld to tabletop design.

It's also considerably quieter than my budget fan, especially in the lower fan settings. It also has 100 speeds which tops out at 3.8 metres per second (although I couldn't tell a difference between many of them). However, that broader scope of speed settings allows for better personalisation to specific comfort levels. And it is very comfortable to use.

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Blueair UK Alwayscool Portable Handheld Fan - Cloud Linen £59 at Blueair UK I've enjoyed the Scandi-inspired design of this Blueair fan, and the fact that it can be used as a personal table top fan too. John Lewis John Lewis High Power Handheld Fan With Aluminium Casing, Black £25 at John Lewis For a similar look, I like this John Lewis version that (unlike the yellow version above) has an aluminium casing that feels more premium. Bearwind Portable Handheld Turbo Fan £25.99 at Amazon UK With more than 3,000 5* reviews, this Bearwind handheld fan reportedly has a great battery life and is effective even in a heatwave.

What you get with a £61-100 handheld fan

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Sarah Handley)

Being prepared to pay a bit more still, this is where you start seeing some really impressive windspeeds that will offer better relief from sweltering heat whenever you need it. And for me, this is the sweet spot between price and effectiveness.

I've been using the new Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan over this roasting hot summer and it's been one of my favourites thanks to its very impressive wind speeds (officially the strongest of any handheld fan I've ever used). I also liked how slimline it was, which meant it was the easiest to fit into my bag, plus I love the dark and bright blue colour combo.

It's really thoughtfully designed too, something that warrants the higher price point. It comes with a neck dock that has little cut-outs for the control buttons, as well as a charging stand with a notch cut out for the cable. I also love that you can twist the fan head from pointing forwards (which is ideal when holding it in your hand), to pointing upwards which is perfect when you use the neck dock.

What you get with a £101+ handheld fan

(Image credit: Shark)

At the top end of the price spectrum, coming in at £129.99, you have the Shark ChillPill. But if you think that's an outrageous price for a handheld fan, the fan is actually only one of three functions of this nifty portable device.

As well as a handheld fan, you get two other uses that do much more than move the air around you. Firstly, there is a misting head that allows you to aim an ultra fine mist at your face, which when it evaporates, makes the air feel much cooler than a fan alone can achieve.

Secondly, it comes with an InstaChill cooling plate that is designed for direct skin contact. The cooling plate feels like it's just come out of the fridge and offers incredibly effective cooling when swiped across your face and pulse points.

So how much should you spend on a handheld fan?

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Sarah Handley)

Obviously your available budget will dictate how much you spend on a handheld fan, but this is definitely the kind of appliance where you get what you pay for.

If you are just looking for a handheld fan for the odd day out, or for a child to take to school with them, then a budget friendly sub-£20 option will get the job done.

However, if the unprecedentedly hot summer we've had is a sign of things to come, then I think it's worthwhile investing in something that performs better and ideally has dual purpose (as, say, a handheld and personal desk fan). That way you can maximise the use you get from it, especially if you have paid more for it.

It's also worth understanding how the functionality differs as the price changes. If you want something with impressive wind speeds or active cooling capacity, then you are very unlikely to find that in a budget device. However, if you don't want that, then you can save your money and opt for a more affordable design instead.

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