Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan vs Shark ChillPill – I’ve tried both this summer, and this is the one I'd buy again to keep cool on the go

Having experienced one of the hottest summers on record, it's no wonder that we're all looking for ways to ensure our comfort levels wherever we are.

While many of the best fans have sold out due to unprecedented demand, two huge names in the world of appliances like this — Shark and Dyson — have both released handheld fans this summer. The Shark ChillPill came out first, offering a 3-in-1 cooling solution, while the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan came slightly later, offering the most powerful airflow I've ever experienced in a handheld device.

But with both names hugely popular, which should you buy? To help you decide, I've tried both and compared them on the factors that matter.

How do the Shark ChillPill and Dyson Mini Hushjet Cool Fan compare on design?

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Sarah Handley)

As the Shark ChillPill and Dyson Mini HushJet Cool Fan are both handheld designs, they do have their similarities, but also some stark differences.

Firstly, both are available in multiple colourways that allow you (if stock levels allow) to pick one that suits your personality and tastes the best. After all, these fans are designed to be with you on the go, to be seen.

The Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan comes in three different two-tone colour varieties — Ink/Cobalt (dark blue and bright blue), Stone/Blush (a beige and soft pink combo) and Carnelian/Sky (a poppy red and light blue combination).

The Shark ChillPill, on the other hand, comes in seven different colourways, including Iced Latte (light brown), Rose Gold (golden pink), Carbon (dark grey), Haze (blue), Glacier (turquoise), Dragon Fruit (hot pink) and Matcha (green).

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The Dyson has a longer, more slimline design than the ChillPill, measuring 18cm in length and just under 4cm in diameter, with an on-off switch, + and - buttons plus indicator lights on the front, with no display screen to speak of.

Conversely, the Shark ChillPill is shorter at 11.2cm tall and wider at 8.4cm, effectively made up of two tubes that can twist to 90°. There is a lock switch on the body of one of the tubes, but most operation is conducted via the screen. Push the screen to turn it on, then twist it to cycle through speed settings.

How do the Shark ChillPill and Dyson Hushjet Mini Cool Fan compare on accessories?

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future PLC/ Sarah Handley) (Image credit: Future PLC/ Sarah Handley) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan comes with a travel bag, neck dock and a charging stand included, which is all you need to be able to use it at home or on the go.

The Shark ChillPill comes with three different fan heads (one for fan, one for misting, and a cooling plate), a little storage pouch and a set of replacement wicks for the misting pod. There are a range of accessories, including wristlets, neck sleeves and straps, as well as clip attachments for bikes or prams, but you'll need to buy them separately as they aren't included when you buy the main fan.

Which is the easiest to use?

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Neither the Dyson nor the Shark handheld fan is complicated to use, but one definitely requires a little more involvement than the other.

The Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan has the simpler functionality, in that it only operates in fan mode. Besides turning it on and off and selecting the wind speed, there's not much else needed.

On the other hand, the Shark ChillPill takes a little more effort, in terms of swapping the fan heads, and in the case of using the misting pod, filling it with water and replacing the wick when necessary.

The control screen on the Shark takes a little more getting used to than the controls on the Dyson, and feel slightly less intuitive on first use.

When in use, the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan is by far the most powerful, reaching a top speed of 7 metres/second in the highest wind setting. The ChillPill achieves a top speed of 4.8m/s.

But while the Dyson is a high powered fan, it is just that, a fan. The ChillPill offer additional functionality that sets is apart from all other handheld fans on the market. The misting pod means it can double up as a misting fan, which can be especially cooling on a hot day compared to a fan alone, while the cooling plate offers a skin-contact cooling solution that feels gloriously ice cold.

How do the Shark ChillPill and Dyson Mini Hushjet Cool Fan compare on price?

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Sarah Handley)

While neither could be described as a budget fan, there is a fair price difference between the two.

The Dyson has an RRP of £99.99, making it the brands first and only sub-£100 fan. With the added functionality of a mister and cooling plate, the Shark ChillPill has an RRP of £129.99.

In both cases, I think the price tag is warranted. The fans feel premium, with thoughtful design features, and both offer gamechanging tech, whether that's powerful airflow or the InstaChill cooling plate, that sets them apart from other handheld fans you can buy.

How do the Shark ChillPill and Dyson Mini Hushjet Cool Fan compare on noise?

As you would expect, where there is a difference in windspeed, you can expect a difference in noise level, especially in a handheld device.

While the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan is the most powerful handheld fan I've ever used, it's also pretty noisy at top speed, reaching a noise level of 87dB (according to my decibel meter).

On the other hand, the Shark ChillPill hits 78dB at top speed.

How do the Shark ChillPill and Dyson Mini Hushjet Cool Fan compare on battery life?

Battery life will ultimately depend on the setting you use. With the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan, you can get around six hours use on the lowest power setting, dropping to just 53 minutes if you use it on the highest speed.

With the ChillPill, if you use the fan mode on it's lowest setting, you can get about 11 hours run time on a single charge. But switch to the InstaChill cooling plate and this drastically reduces, giving you less than two hours use off a single charge.

When it comes to charging, the Dyson will recharge in three hours, while the ChillPill takes about 30 minutes longer.

Which should you buy?

When it comes to which you should buy, it depends on what you want from your fan. I've tried both and each impressed me in different ways, but at a push, I'd say the Shark ChillPill edges slightly in front, largely due to the cooling plate, which is heavenly on a hot day.

When it comes to the one I think you should buy, it depends on what you are looking to achieve.

If a powerful fan is what you are after, then the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool is the one for you. Its top wind speed is guaranteed to knock your socks off. While it's not silent by any stretch, if you are out and about when it's hot, I doubt you will care much about the noise level. The Dyson was also my favourite in terms of ease of use, and overall design.

However, no matter how powerful a fan is, it can't actually cool the air. So if you want something that can actually cool, this is where the Shark ChillPill steps up. In addition to the fan, you get two additional cooling solutions. The misting pod releases an ultra fine spray that feels cool but doesn't leave you drenched, while the InstaChill cooling plate is something of a revelation. On a hot day, running the cooling plate over warm cheeks and your pulse points is deliciously effective.