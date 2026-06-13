Only laundry pros know how handy this clever clothes line from Argos is – it’s perfect for tiny gardens

You can’t beat the fresh scent of washing that has been dried outside. And with Argos Home’s retractable clothes lines (£11) , even the smallest of gardens and balconies can get in on this action - not to mention the 1790 positive reviews backing it up.

Now that we’re finally forecasting some warm weather, it’s time to put away your best heated airer and embrace drying your clothes outdoors. But for those of us with small gardens , courtyards or balconies, it can be a little harder to make use of the sunshine and dry washing outside.

While you can always squeeze your airer outside if you don’t have a rotary airer (£25, John Lewis) , a more practical and space-saving solution is to invest in a retractable clothes line. At just £11, with thousands of good reviews, Argos Home’s retractable line is perfect for your drying needs. Here’s why.

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Argos Home 2 x 15m Retractable Clothes Lines £11 at Argos Perfect for small gardens, patios and balconies, this clothes line retracts when not in use - keeping your small space neat and tidy.

There’s something about laundry that has been dried outside that smells and feels much fresher than laundry dried inside the home (although Fairy Outdoorable, £5 at Amazon , does an excellent job of replicating the freshness).

And for small home and garden dwellers, it can feel like you don’t have the space to put a washing line. And this is where a retractable clothes line comes in incredibly handy.

The Argos Home 2 x 15m Retractable Clothes Lines is brilliant at drying laundry without taking up permanent space in your garden. This is because when you’re finished, the lines retract back into the box. This makes it a great choice for gardens and patios where a clothes line will take up too much space or get in the way.

The two lines offer 30m of drying space and hold up to 15kg, so it’s perfectly capable of handling the washing needs of a busy family. It also comes with fittings, making the installation process easy, too. It will need to be screwed to a wall, so that it is strong enough to hold a full line of washing. Meanwhile, the lines work a little like a tape measure and can be pulled out and hooked into place.

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(Image credit: Argos Home)

And don’t just take it from me, many of the reviews mention how brilliant this clothes line is for small gardens.

‘I’ve had a few of these, with only having a small garden, they are ideal. They last a few years, and I leave them out all winter. Always put the lines in after each use. I would certainly recommend it,’ says one.

‘Bought this a few weeks ago in time for the sunny weather....great price and good product, I didn't want a clothes line taking up space in my small garden, so this is perfect as it's retractable,’ said another.