This £65 Argos Home rattan outdoor bistro set has over 3,000 reviews singing its praises – it’s an ideal choice for tiny gardens, balconies and courtyards

If you’re looking for a bistro set for your small garden, patio or courtyard, may I suggest Argos Home’s 2 Seater Rattan Effect Garden Bistro Set in brown (£65) ? Not only does it look stylish, but it also has over 3,000 five-star reviews.

If you haven’t already got your hands on the best garden furniture , now is the time to do so, and the forecast is finally starting to heat up again this week. And what better way to enjoy a sunny morning in your garden than with a lazy coffee at your bistro set?

If you’re looking to upgrade your current garden seating ideas , but want assurance on quality, a bistro set such as this has *literally* thousands of glowing reviews to back it up. So you can rest assured that it is a strong choice for a garden. Here’s everything you need to know.

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This isn’t the only five-star Argos Home garden furniture buy that has caught our eye. Last year, I was suitably impressed by the brand’s rattan garden sofa set , which had also racked up thousands of positive reviews.

Now it’s also evident that Argos is one of the best places to buy rattan-effect garden furniture . The 2 Seater Rattan Effect Garden Bistro Set in brown is ideal for small, compact gardens. It consists of two chairs and a small, frosted glass-topped table, making it an ideal choice for couples to take their coffee, meals or even an evening tipple together.

Available in brown or grey, each neutral shade is well-suited to any garden, happily blending in with the space’s greenery. The rattan-effect material is handwoven to add natural style to your space, while the chairs stack on top of each other neatly, making it a space-saving choice for balconies and small courtyards.

The table legs are also removable, making this bistro seat easy to store away during winter. The frosted glass is easy to clean after use, and the set comes with a 1-year manufacturer's guarantee.

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(Image credit: Argos Home)

But while all this sounds impressive, it is the 3022 glowing reviews that seal the deal.

‘Absolutely perfect little garden set. Easy to assemble, the chairs stack nicely on top of each other. It looks great in the garden, good sturdy set and perfect for 2 people,’ said one customer.

‘Recent buy for a small patio and was surprisingly pleased with the purchase. Reasonable price and perfect for the space. Well packaged and extremely easy to follow instructions for assembly of the table, Chairs quite comfy for us oldies,’ said another.

Some reviews do mention that their chairs were not properly packed when delivered, which resulted in some paint chipping. Because of this, it may be worth opting for a Click & Collect option instead. But for just £65, I do still think this bistro set is great value for money. Alternatively, I’ve rounded up a few more options you can shop online.