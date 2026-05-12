Habitat's £350 clever convertible outdoor day bed is already a sleeper hit with shoppers – this under-the-radar buy is a game-changer for tiny gardens
Customers have nothing but good things to say about it – ‘Best garden furniture we’ve bought’
Versatile, multipurpose pieces of furniture are a must in any small space, whether it’s indoors or outdoors. And Habitat clearly got the memo as it’s currently selling one of the most clever pieces of garden furniture I’ve seen this season, the Habitat Malta outdoor day bed, available at Argos for £350.
You’re probably wondering what makes this garden day bed so special. What makes this one of the best garden furniture designs? That would be the convertible function. As the product comes as a compact two-seater outdoor sofa, perfect for any small outdoor spaces like a balcony or a tiny garden. But it can easily be transformed into a day bed by pulling out a hidden section from underneath the base frame. It’s so simple yet genius, if you ask me.
Last month, I came across a similar product – B&Q’s Atar outdoor corner sofa which could also be turned into a day bed using a similar pull-out method as Habitat’s Malta day bed. But the Atar was much larger, while Habitat’s day bed is more small garden ideas-friendly. Nevertheless, it turned out to be so popular that it sold out within a few days.
And given the feedback from the existing shoppers of the Habitat Malta day bed, you might find the same happening to this one – sooner rather than later, might I add.
One customer wrote, ‘Best garden furniture we’ve bought, just love it.’ While another further elaborated, ‘This item turned out to be a great purchase and good value. Thick comfortable cushions and sturdy framework. Only had to put the legs on from the packaging which was also extremely well presented. All round fantastic quality and looks stylish.’
Several of the customers mention the high levels of comfort which is obviously very important – so much so, that several of the Malta outdoor day bed regularly fall asleep on it. It’s like the best sofa bed for your garden!
Built on a steel frame, the day bed comes with plump removable cushions which can handle light rain as they’re shower proof. The day bed is part of a larger Habitat Malta outdoor furniture range, all of which features the same woven rattan-effect design. So if you want to invest in matching pieces like the Malta 2 seater garden bistro set, you can.
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This product is quite unique, especially given its affordable price point. But I’ve found a few flexible day bed alternatives that you can peruse.
Are you thinking of adding a convertible day bed to your garden or balcony?
Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.