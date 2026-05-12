Versatile, multipurpose pieces of furniture are a must in any small space, whether it’s indoors or outdoors. And Habitat clearly got the memo as it’s currently selling one of the most clever pieces of garden furniture I’ve seen this season, the Habitat Malta outdoor day bed, available at Argos for £350.

You’re probably wondering what makes this garden day bed so special. What makes this one of the best garden furniture designs? That would be the convertible function. As the product comes as a compact two-seater outdoor sofa, perfect for any small outdoor spaces like a balcony or a tiny garden. But it can easily be transformed into a day bed by pulling out a hidden section from underneath the base frame. It’s so simple yet genius, if you ask me.

Habitat Habitat Malta Rattan Effect Garden Day Bed £350 at Argos

Last month, I came across a similar product – B&Q’s Atar outdoor corner sofa which could also be turned into a day bed using a similar pull-out method as Habitat’s Malta day bed. But the Atar was much larger, while Habitat’s day bed is more small garden ideas-friendly. Nevertheless, it turned out to be so popular that it sold out within a few days.

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And given the feedback from the existing shoppers of the Habitat Malta day bed, you might find the same happening to this one – sooner rather than later, might I add.

(Image credit: Argos)

One customer wrote, ‘Best garden furniture we’ve bought, just love it.’ While another further elaborated, ‘This item turned out to be a great purchase and good value. Thick comfortable cushions and sturdy framework. Only had to put the legs on from the packaging which was also extremely well presented. All round fantastic quality and looks stylish.’

Several of the customers mention the high levels of comfort which is obviously very important – so much so, that several of the Malta outdoor day bed regularly fall asleep on it. It’s like the best sofa bed for your garden!

(Image credit: Argos)

Built on a steel frame, the day bed comes with plump removable cushions which can handle light rain as they’re shower proof. The day bed is part of a larger Habitat Malta outdoor furniture range, all of which features the same woven rattan-effect design. So if you want to invest in matching pieces like the Malta 2 seater garden bistro set, you can.

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This product is quite unique, especially given its affordable price point. But I’ve found a few flexible day bed alternatives that you can peruse.

Atkin & Thyme Celia Daybed Was £1049 Now £879 at Atkin & Thyme This two-piece design can either be used as an outdoor sofa with a matching ottoman - which can also be used as a coffee table - or by combining the two pieces, it becomes a day bed. Multigot 3 in 1 Outdoor Convertible Daybed £205.75 at Amazon If you were after something even more budget-friendly, this two-seater outdoor sofa can have its armrests lowered and that way turns into a single day bed. Cox & Cox Ravenna Versatile Daybed £1495 at Cox & Cox This design is the most modular and therefore the most versatile of the bunch - but it's also reflected in the price. This set includes two corner chairs, two ottomans and a side table which can be configured however you like.

Are you thinking of adding a convertible day bed to your garden or balcony?