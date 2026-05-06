IKEA's affordable retractable pergola is the ultimate way to fake the luxe hotel look in your garden this summer

If you're looking for an easy, stylish and affordable way to carve out a dedicated outdoor living zone, IKEA's garden shade collection is full of really clever designs, and their HAMMARÖN pergola, £319, is one of those rare finds that punches well above its price point.

With its clean lines, neutral colourway and generous footprint, it taps into that outdoor room trend without veering into overly bulky or permanent territory, which is perfect as a small garden idea. It's ideal for anyone looking for a pergola idea that provides instant shade without making an outdoor space feel enclosed.

With so many things to consider when building a pergola, the HAMMARÖN takes away the guesswork, as unlike wooden structures, it is designed as a non-permanent solution. For anyone wanting an affordable, low-commitment garden shade idea, it offers easy style and shade when you need it, without all the major renovation work. Here's why.

Article continues below

IKEA HammarÖn Pergola - Grey-Beige/dark Grey-Beige 300x300 Cm £319 at IKEA Whether you're working with a compact patio, a narrow terrace or a larger garden, its slimline, open-frame makes it easy to fit into any space without overcrowding it. OUTSUNNY Metal Pergola Gazebo Patio Sunshelter Retractable Canopy £159.80 at Debenhams If you're working with a more compact patio or want something a little neater at a bargain price, this OUTSUNNY pergola is a great alternative and still gives you flexible shade and shelter.

At 3m x 3m, it is surprisingly generous, easily accommodating a full outdoor dining table set or a relaxed lounge setup. What stands out immediately for me is its minimal, Scandi-style frame in a light colour, which feels unobtrusive, making it ideal if you are working with a smaller outdoor space and want to maintain that feeling of openness.

And one of the most desired features of a pergola is a canopy, and this one features a retractable canopy, which allows you to easily switch between sunshine and shade depending on the weather. It's the ideal pergola roof idea. The machine-washable canopy is made from UV-protective fabric that helps block harsh rays, and the neutral colourway gives it a soft, airy look that suits most garden styles.

The power-coated steel frame is designed to resist rust and corrosion, too, which makes it a surprisingly clever, low-maintenance option for a seasonal outdoor structure. From a style and usability perspective, it ticks a lot of boxes, such as instant zoning, a high-end look, its flexible design and lightweight feel. However, there are a few things to consider before you buy.

(Image credit: IKEA)

This isn't a fully weatherproof pergola structure. IKEA recommends removing the canopy during strong winds and heavy rain to prevent damage, so it wouldn't be the best option as a way to keep a garden party going in the rain.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And while it's really only for fair-weather use, IKEA says it still needs to be securely fixed to the ground for stability. And while IKEA includes plastic pegs to secure it on a lawn, fixing devices for other materials, such as a patio, are not included.

So if you did want to place it on your patio, you would still need to invest in more heavy-duty masonry bolts or anchor crews to drill into your slabs or the ground. However, for a less permanent option, if you want to keep it a flexible garden feature, weighted planters or sandbag-style pergola weights, like these MASTERCANOPY weights, £17.95 from Amazon, can also help anchor the structure.

This stylish summer upgrade is one of the easiest ways to create a shaded, sociable spot for summer without spending a fortune or committing to a permanent fixture. It's one seriously smart buy that blends style, flexibility, and practicality.

I've tracked down some other equally helpful flexible pergola solutions to shop now, if this isn't the size, colour or price isn't exactly what you need.

Klickstrom Alizé Rectangular Pergola, (W)3.95m x (D)2.9m x (H)2.33m £400 at B&Q Ideal for larger patios and outdoor dining zones, with its oversized footprint, the Alize creates a luxurious outdoor room look that's great for summer hosting. Outsunny 3 X 2m Metal Outdoor Pergola With Retractable Roof £168.99 at Amazon Featuring a chunkier frame and a drainage-focused roof design, OUTSUNNY's pergola is a smart choice for entertaining outdoors, whatever the weather. VonHaus Pergola With Retractable Roof 3 X 3 X 2.2m £179.99 at Amazon This is such a great, affordable option if you want a sleek, grey look with a retractable canopy that lets you easily switch between sunshine and shade.

For a quick, affordable garden transformation that delivers both function and style, IKEA's HAMMARÖN pergola proves you don't need a full overhaul to make your outdoor space look great this summer.

If you enjoyed reading this, sign up for the Ideal Home newsletter for all the latest home decor trends and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox