IKEA's affordable retractable pergola is the ultimate way to fake the luxe hotel look in your garden this summer
IKEA's latest garden buy is a summer style essential
If you're looking for an easy, stylish and affordable way to carve out a dedicated outdoor living zone, IKEA's garden shade collection is full of really clever designs, and their HAMMARÖN pergola, £319, is one of those rare finds that punches well above its price point.
With its clean lines, neutral colourway and generous footprint, it taps into that outdoor room trend without veering into overly bulky or permanent territory, which is perfect as a small garden idea. It's ideal for anyone looking for a pergola idea that provides instant shade without making an outdoor space feel enclosed.
With so many things to consider when building a pergola, the HAMMARÖN takes away the guesswork, as unlike wooden structures, it is designed as a non-permanent solution. For anyone wanting an affordable, low-commitment garden shade idea, it offers easy style and shade when you need it, without all the major renovation work. Here's why.Article continues below
At 3m x 3m, it is surprisingly generous, easily accommodating a full outdoor dining table set or a relaxed lounge setup. What stands out immediately for me is its minimal, Scandi-style frame in a light colour, which feels unobtrusive, making it ideal if you are working with a smaller outdoor space and want to maintain that feeling of openness.
And one of the most desired features of a pergola is a canopy, and this one features a retractable canopy, which allows you to easily switch between sunshine and shade depending on the weather. It's the ideal pergola roof idea. The machine-washable canopy is made from UV-protective fabric that helps block harsh rays, and the neutral colourway gives it a soft, airy look that suits most garden styles.
The power-coated steel frame is designed to resist rust and corrosion, too, which makes it a surprisingly clever, low-maintenance option for a seasonal outdoor structure. From a style and usability perspective, it ticks a lot of boxes, such as instant zoning, a high-end look, its flexible design and lightweight feel. However, there are a few things to consider before you buy.
This isn't a fully weatherproof pergola structure. IKEA recommends removing the canopy during strong winds and heavy rain to prevent damage, so it wouldn't be the best option as a way to keep a garden party going in the rain.
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And while it's really only for fair-weather use, IKEA says it still needs to be securely fixed to the ground for stability. And while IKEA includes plastic pegs to secure it on a lawn, fixing devices for other materials, such as a patio, are not included.
So if you did want to place it on your patio, you would still need to invest in more heavy-duty masonry bolts or anchor crews to drill into your slabs or the ground. However, for a less permanent option, if you want to keep it a flexible garden feature, weighted planters or sandbag-style pergola weights, like these MASTERCANOPY weights, £17.95 from Amazon, can also help anchor the structure.
This stylish summer upgrade is one of the easiest ways to create a shaded, sociable spot for summer without spending a fortune or committing to a permanent fixture. It's one seriously smart buy that blends style, flexibility, and practicality.
I've tracked down some other equally helpful flexible pergola solutions to shop now, if this isn't the size, colour or price isn't exactly what you need.
For a quick, affordable garden transformation that delivers both function and style, IKEA's HAMMARÖN pergola proves you don't need a full overhaul to make your outdoor space look great this summer.
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Jenny is Senior Digital Editor and joined the team in 2021, working across Ideal Home, Real Homes, Homes & Gardens, Livingetc and Gardeningetc. Since getting on the property ladder, her passion for interior design and gardening has taken on a new lease of life. She loves collecting and salvaging unique items (much to her other half's despair) but sniffing out stylish home bargains is her one true love.