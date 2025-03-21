Is a deep clean better than a spring clean? Experts outline the difference so you can decide which one your home needs

Spring has officially sprung and (whether it's something you look forward to or not) odds are you're probably planning to declutter, reorganise and refresh your home on some level to welcome the new season. But before you consult your spring cleaning checklist and dive in, it's worth understanding if your home needs a deep clean vs a spring clean.

If you're not clued up when it comes to deep clean vs spring clean, you're not alone. The two cleaning routines are easily confused, but they each serve a distinct purpose and bring their own benefits when it comes to stepping up your cleaning regime.

We consult the experts to weigh up the deep clean vs spring clean debate, and ultimately find out which method is better.

Deep clean vs spring clean - are they the same?

Whilst the two share similarities, spring cleaning and deep cleaning are not the same. Which one your home needs will depend on a number of factors, including the level of dirt and grime that's accumulated, how much time you have to dedicate to the job, and the time of year.

Let's start with a spring clean, which essentially involves taking your cleaning to-do list up a notch. It tends to be the first thing you'll tick off on your cleaning calendar at the start of spring and involves decluttering and cleaning areas of your home that have likely been neglected during the winter months.

Queen of Clean and Ideal Home expert Lynsey Crombie says, 'A spring clean typically includes tasks like moving large furniture, such as sofas, beds, and cabinets, to clean underneath, getting rid of dust particularly in hard to reach areas like curtain rails and extractor fans, and tackling hidden dust traps behind TVs and tangled wires. The goal is to refresh and reset your living space, making it feel lighter and more organised,' she says.

(Image credit: Katie Lee)

A deep clean, on the other hand, is much more thorough than a spring clean, explains Roisin Smith, professional cleaner at Wecasa. 'It involves scrubbing, disinfecting, and reaching every nook and cranny, such as cleaning grout, inside kitchen appliances, and washing walls or skirting boards. Spring cleaning has a seasonal emphasis, while deep cleaning can be done any time and targets built-up dirt and grime.'

When it comes to how to deep clean your house, it's worth bearing in mind that as a deep clean goes beyond a standard spring clean, you'll need to be armed with stronger cleaning solutions and specialist equipment, and it may even require and some professional expertise. Don't panic though if you are tackling a big deep clean as there are easy cleaning jobs for every room you can start with, and there's plenty of cleaning hacks to help along the way.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only is a deep clean key to maintaining a clean home, did you know it's crucial for a healthy home too?

If you have children, pets or suffer with allergies, a deep clean is going to be more effective than a spring clean, recommends cleaning and textile expert at Ottoman Textiles Barbara Stern.

'A deep clean goes beyond making a home beautiful, it keeps it hygienic as it removes allergens, bacteria, and pollutants that can't be caught by routine cleaning. A build-up of dust and mould can be associated with respiratory problems and allergies which is why a deep clean is important,' Barbara advises.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Phil Barker)

Is a deep clean worth it?

The expert verdict on this is unanimous - a deep clean is totally worth it!

Roisin from Wecasa says, 'A deep clean is absolutely worth it, especially if your home hasn't been cleaned thoroughly in a while. It helps remove hidden dirt, dust, and bacteria, creating a healthier home. A deep clean also prevents wear and tear on your home’s surfaces, making it easier to maintain in the long run.'

A deep clean is one of those things you might not think about, but once it's done you really notice the difference, believes Sophie Lane, product training manager at Miele GB. 'Getting rid of built-up dust, allergens, and bacteria can make a big difference, especially for households with pets or allergy sufferers.,' she says.

Instagram cleaning guru, Lynsey Crombie adds, 'Deep cleaning your home at least once a year can transform your space. It not only enhances cleanliness but also improves indoor air quality, removes allergens, and extends the life of your furnishings, carpets, and appliances.'

Deep cleaning essentials

Scrub Daddy Scrub Daddy Multi-Pack £8.50 at SkimLinks - ocado.com Scrub Daddy is ideal for tougher scrubbing jobs, such as cleaning stubborn burnt debris, limescale and soap scum Elbow Grease Elbow Grease All Purpose Degreaser Spray £2.29 at Amazon UK You may need a degreaser to tackle built up grime. Elbow Grease is a lifesaver when it comes to removing grease and oil from from kitchens, bathrooms and fabrics. Miele Miele Complete C3 Cylinder Bagged Vacuum £249 at Currys A good vacuum with a HEPA filter, such as this Miele one, is great for picking up fine dust and allergens

How often should you spring clean your house?

Knowing how often to clean your house can be confusing enough, not to mention how frequently you need to be giving it a spring clean! It is typically done once a year, and it's worth noting that if you want to get the best results there is an exact date you should start spring cleaning.

Barbara from Ottoman Textiles advises, 'I'd recommend a big spring clean once a year, then more of a targeted deep clean every three to six months, focusing on particularly germ-sensitive areas such as kitchens and bathrooms.'

Lynsey Crombie concurs; 'A deep clean should happen at least once every season to keep your home fresh, hygienic, and well-maintained all year round. Carpets, upholstery, and high-traffic areas shouldn’t be left for just one deep clean a year, giving them attention every few months helps keep dust, allergens, and everyday dirt at bay.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

Final verdict: deep clean vs spring clean - which is better?

If you're still feeling none the wiser when it comes to the deep clean vs spring clean debate and which cleaning approach is right for you, those in-the-know say the choice ultimately comes down to your home's needs - as they both play their own role in keeping your home well maintained.

If you've not got as much time to devote, a spring clean is typically less time consuming. But you should opt for a deep clean if your home needs a serious reset and you need to tackle deep-seated dirt and grime.

Sophie from Miele GB says the two cleaning methods should ideally go hand-in-hand. 'Doing both at different times of the year is the best way to keep your home looking and feeling its best.'

'For best results, you can combine both: start with a deep clean, then maintain it with a spring clean and regular upkeep,' agrees Roisin from Wecasa.

Deep cleaning top tips