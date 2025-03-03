I tried this two-minute water-free hack to clean inside my windows — the impressive streak-free finish stunned me

The (one and only) downside of this Spring sunshine is that it highlights all of the dirt and grime on our windows. But if you’re looking for a quick and easy way to clean the inside of your windows this week, you might be intrigued to know that you can do so without water.

In theory, cleaning windows is easy-peasy. You just grab a bucket of water, the best window cleaning tools, and go to town in an effort to create a gleaming, streak-free finish. But in reality, this only really works when you’re cleaning the outside of your windows. In fact, using the same amount of water inside the home will result in a soggy mess that can lead to mould growth, carpet damage, and even, in extreme cases, window damage.

That’s why I went in search of a water-free window cleaning hack that would offer a dazzling finish without compromising the integrity of my home… and I found it. The surprising hero of it all? The humble Dishmatic, which you probably already have sitting under your sink.

The Dishmatic window cleaning hack

In my quest to find a way to easily clean my windows inside, I stumbled across a video from cleaning influencer @jessicamay_home and was instantly struck by the fact that she didn’t use ANY water. In fact, all she used was white vinegar, washing-up liquid, and a humble washing-up tool.

And while I already knew that cleaning with vinegar has more benefits than I can count, it was the fact that Jessica used a Dishmatic of all products to clean the inside of her windows that really intrigued me. So, I decided to give it a go myself, and I can honestly say that my windows have never been cleaner.

In the video, Jessica adds equal parts white vinegar and washing-up liquid to the Dishmatic - which you can buy on Amazon with a couple of refills, too - and gives it a good shake before lightly scrubbing her windows with it.

And while I wanted to do the same, I was a little dubious about the amount of washing-up liquid she used as I know from the window condensation washing up liquid hack that some experts advise not to use this sticky substance on windows.

Plus, Laura Harnett, founder of eco cleaning brand Seep told me, ‘White vinegar is the best thing for a streak-free window finish. Also, if there is any black mould around your window sealant or window sill, then white vinegar will remove this gently if scrubbed with an old toothbrush.’

So, I opted for more of a 70/30 split of white vinegar and washing-up liquid instead, and found this to be the perfect concoction. The cleaning solution was slightly foamy (but not too foamy), it didn’t result in a huge barrage of liquid drenching my window sills, and the slight abrasive nature of the Dishmatic head meant that it could scrub away every layer of dust and grime that’s built up over the winter months.

And while my old windows did need a bit of tough love, it’s worth noting that you could also use the Dishmatic Wonder Washee from Amazon instead, as it has a slightly softer cleaning head that won’t pose any risk to your glass.

In her video, Jessica also used a squeegee to remove the cleaning solution from the windows and reveal the gleaming results. But as someone who loves a window vacuum, I decided to use that instead. This way, it left even less of a mess as I could suck up the solution in seconds without having to use an extra microfibre cloth to wipe up the lingering moisture on my window sills.

All in all, the Dishmatic window cleaning hack took just minutes to complete and offered results I’ve struggled to achieve in the past - especially on the inside of my windows. So, it’s no wonder Jessica swears by this hack.

She told me, ‘I use this hack nearly every day! It’s the easiest way to clean windows and mirrors around the home. It leaves everything sparkling and streak-free.’

FAQs

What is the easiest way to clean the inside of windows?

One of the easiest ways to clean the inside of windows is to spray the glass with a mixture of white vinegar and wipe it with a microfibre cloth. You can then squeegee the excess moisture for a streak-free finish.

However, if you want a quicker and slightly more efficient way to clean the inside of windows, you can fill a Dishmatic with white vinegar and washing-up liquid and use that to scrub your windows instead. Then, suck up the excess moisture with a window vacuum.

Why are my windows still smeared after cleaning?

There are many reasons why your windows are still smeared after cleaning. So, it could be one (or more) of the following:

You used too much cleaning solution and haven’t cleaned it all off.

Your windows are still dirty (often due to environmental factors or change in seasons), and need to be cleaned again.

You live in a hard water area and the minerals dry on the glass.

You’ve used the wrong product to wipe your windows and fluff or lint has been smeared on the glass.

So, will you be trying this Dishmatic window cleaning hack? I can vouch for it!