9 of the best window cleaning tools – everything you need to ditch the professionals and do it yourself
Your windows will look better than ever
Ugh, window cleaning. For years, I opted to pay a professional to do the job for me as I just couldn't bear to tackle it myself. But now that I’ve been introduced to the best window cleaning tools, I’ve sacked my window cleaner (sorry, pal) and started cleaning them myself.
After all, knowing how to clean windows is one thing, but actually doing it is a whole different story. It seems as though there’s a new window cleaning hack every day (anyone fancy using tea bags?!), and cleaning windows from the outside can be daunting for those who are scared of heights or don’t own a ladder. But that shouldn’t stop you from doing it yourself - and sometimes, you just need the right tools to help you along the way.
All of the best window cleaning products below have either been tried and tested (and very highly rated) by the Ideal Home team or picked as some of the top-reviewed window cleaning tools on the market. So, without further ado, say hello to your new window cleaning essentials…
The best window cleaning tools
When I say that the Kärcher is an Ideal Home favourite, I mean it. Almost every member of the team owns this window vac, and we all consider it THE best window-cleaning tool out there. Sure, it can also be used to get rid of condensation on windows, but this rechargeable handheld vac does everything you need it to when cleaning windows. You can wipe them down with the spray bottle that has a microfibre cloth attached and then suck up the residue with impressive suction power. It’s a one-stop shop.
This Lakeland window cleaning tool comes very highly recommended by happy customers, and I can certainly see the appeal. With this extendable pole, you can clean the inside, outside, lower floor, and top floor of your home with ease. It also has a spring-loaded, rotating head to ensure you’re always hitting the right spots, and the squeegee blade at the back means you’re leaving minimal residue (i.e. the main culprit for streaking) on your windows.
I know a few people who live in upper-level flats where cleaning the outside of their windows is impossible to do the traditional way - unless they fancy hanging out of the window and attempting to defy gravity. So, they use this instead. It’s also ideal for those who want to get up close and personal with their upper-level windows, as the magnetic double-sided window cleaner can be manoeuvred from the inside to clean both at the same time.
Cleaning the cobwebs around your windows is a vital step when cleaning windows, right? And even if you know how to get rid of spiders, you may still have some residual webs hanging around. When that’s the case in her house, Ideal Home’s Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young, always reaches for this trusty OXO duster. It's extendable and retracts for easy storage, and the microfibre head traps both cobwebs and dirt to ensure dirt-free frames and panes.
There are so many things you probably didn’t know you could clean with a steam cleaner, but it’s well worth having one of the best steam cleaners in your cleaning cupboard. And while some of them aren’t efficiently designed with windows in mind, Ideal Home’s Senior Digital Editor, Jenny McFarlane, found the Vax Steam Fresh Total Home Steam Cleaner to be ideal for such a task during testing. In fact, her exact words were, ‘Steam really helped get right into the nooks and crannies for a thorough clean.’
When I clean my windows, I also like to clean my UPVC front door - and it requires a little more hands-on action to get into the corners. So, I bought this squeegee and microfibre window scrubber set recently, and it’s been a game changer. The scrubber is ideal for working in soap suds, and you can use the squeegee to wipe everything down. Of course, it’s not just limited to front doors. This set is specifically designed for windows - so you can have at it on the rest of your house.
In the past, I’ve found that cleaning my windows with certain microfibre cloths has led to leftover fluff residue and streaking. And although it’s taken me a while to find the perfect alternative, I've finally found it in the form of this E-Cloth. Well, there are two cloths, actually. The first is a waffle-weave cloth that can be used with water to clean your windows, and then you finish with a smooth-weave cloth that dries and polishes your panes. The end result is crystal clear.
One thing I’ve learned as an adult is that you can basically clean everything with white vinegar (although there are a few things you should never clean with vinegar) and that white vinegar is ideal for a streak-free finish on your windows. Personally, I always choose a spray bottle of vinegar and wait until I’ve used half before filling it up with water and then spraying directly onto my windows. Then, you can wipe it down with a microfibre cloth to create the window cleaning team of dreams.
I recently tested three blind cleaning tools to see how they’d fare on the shutters in my house, and in doing so, I fell in love with the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster. Since then, Ideal Home’s Deputy Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight, has become equally as obsessed. And while you can use this versatile product in many ways, it’s also one of the best window cleaning tools out there. You can clean everything with this, from the window panes themselves to the seals and your window sills. You just need to hold it under running water first.
FAQs
What should you not use to clean windows?
When cleaning your windows, you should avoid anything too abrasive or filled with chemicals. Not only will they do a poor job, but they could also damage your windows in the process.
In fact, while you may be tempted to use traditional cleaning products such as bleach, multi-purpose cleaner, or cleaning alcohol, these can all have an adverse effect on your windows and make them look worse than they did before.
Instead, opt for gentler cleaners that won't leave any sticky residue on your windows or result in streaking or damage. If you can, it's also a good idea to use filtered water to avoid harsh mineral deposits - but this isn't always possible.
Why do my windows look smeared after cleaning?
There are a few reasons why your windows still look smeared after cleaning. These include:
- Using too much product.
- Using the wrong product (probably one filled with chemicals).
- Improper technique.
- Not wiping/drying the windows properly.
- Dirty tools.
- Mineral deposits in your water.
Because of this, you should always do your research and understand how to properly clean windows and use the best window cleaning tools to get a proper job done.
So, do you think any of these window cleaning tools could help you out?
