Looking to dry your clothes faster? We've found your next secret weapon for laundry day

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With the British summertime well and truly British summertiming (could it rain any harder?), trying to dry clothes fast has become somewhat of a military mission. But if you’re not prepared to sprint back and forth from your washing line every time the heavens open, Lakeland has released a new foldable heated clothes airer that can do the hard work for you.

Adding to their quick and convenient Dry:Soon collection, which also boasts the sell-out Dry:Soon Mini 3-Tier Heated Airer (£129) and the equally as impressive Dry:Soon Deluxe 3-Tier Heated Airer (£199), the new The Dry:Soon Foldable Heated Airer offers something the others don’t; portability.

Dry:Soon Foldable Heated Airer | £119.00 from Lakeland Whether you live in a small flat and are looking for a heated air that folds away to nothing, or looking for a portable solution for drying clothes fast this could be your next best friend

Retailing at £119, this new heated airer is perfect for those who want to dry their clothes fast but don’t want it taking up too much space in their home. At full height, the 150cm-high airer offers enough space to dry five items of hanging clothing at once. But when it’s finished, you can collapse it down into a 28cm-high carry case, complete with a handle for easy portability.

This dive into the world of foldability is ideal for customers looking to go on soggy weekends away, want ease of storage, or just want to put on a small load of washing - something that’s been missing in their earlier models.

(Image credit: Dry:Soon)

The is even an in-built fragrance dispenser to eliminate damp smells, a problem many of us struggling without a tumble dryer will be familiar with. It was the price though that truly suprised us, at £119, this model sits alongside the Dry: Soon drypod and Dry: Soon heated cabinet in terms of affordability, and we can’t help but think that it’s also way more attractive than some of the other airers on the market.

(Image credit: Dry:Soon)

While we haven't had hands-on experience with the new portable heated airer yet, the original Dry:Soon 3-tier heated air is one of our favourites. Our Deputy Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight, has had hers going on 7 years now and it's still going strong. There is a reason it is among the sellout heated clothes airer that sold out last year.

But if over £100 for a heated airer is still more than you can stretch to, consider looking at Robert Dyas who has one of the most affordable heated airers that we've tested.

Once you've tried a heated clothes airer, trust us you'll never look back.