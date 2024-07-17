Argos is selling this top-rated Dyson vacuum for £100 off – it's made me forget about Amazon Prime Day

Despite Amazon Prime Day being in full swing, you'll be hard-pressed to find an impressive Dyson vacuum deal; however, even the available few are slim pickings with limited quantities in stock. Luckily, Argos has got us covered as they're offering a £100 off code for the highly-rated Dyson V10 Total Clean Pet cordless vacuum cleaner.

That's right. Although a handful of our Dyson favourites among the Ideal Home team's ranking of best vacuums aren't currently on offer for Prime Day, we've been fortunate enough to come across another notable vacuum cleaner deal worth shouting about elsewhere. You can consider us extra lucky as it's a Dyson deal out of everything, too.

This deal takes the powerful Dyson V10 Total Clean from £450 down to £350 when you use the code 'DYSON100' at checkout on the Argos website. However, the offer is only available until the 28th of July, so we suggest acting pretty fast if it has taken your fancy.

Dyson V10 Total Clean Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | was £450 now £350 at Argos with code 'DYSON100' Engineered for deep cleaning and boasting powerful suction power, the V10 Total Clean offers up to 60 minutes of run-time and cord-free versatility to clean freely and conveniently.

Although we haven't tested the Dyson V10 Total Clean, our Ideal Home expert reviewers have tested and put many other Dyson models through their paces over the past few years so we suppose it's safe to say we know a thing or two about their capabilities and where they sit as far as the best cordless vacuums go.

The Dyson V10 Total Clean is designed for true deep cleaning, anywhere, because of its cordless build. With up to 60 minutes of fade-free suction and equipped with a complete filtration system, this vacuum especially excels at hair pick-up, making it a perfect fit as a capable vacuum cleaner for pet hair.

The vacuum has three cleaning tools: a reach-under tool allowing flexible wand adjustment of up to 90 degrees, a combination tool for simple switching between tasks, and a crevice tool to clean surfaces, edges, and narrow gaps.

Our former Ecommerce Editor turned Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly Cleary, would compare the V10 Total Clean to the top-rated V15 Detect Absolute (which we rated 4.5 stars in our review) if you want the power and convenience of a cordless Dyson model at a more affordable price point.

(Image credit: Argos)

Reviews of the Dyson V10 Total Clean are overwhelmingly positive, as it boasts a 4.9/5 rating across the board by verified shoppers. Many shoppers say they're particularly impressed with the suction power, ease of use, and convenience it offers.

A handful of the reviews even note how the V10 Total Clean is their first step into the world of cordless vacuums, saying they don't know why it's taken them 'so long to switch to cordless', as this Dyson vacuum has pleasantly surprised them.

Considering it's the best Dyson vacuum deal we've seen this Prime Day (and mind you, it's not even on Amazon), we think it's definitely one worth considering snapping up while the price is right.