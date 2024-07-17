Argos is selling this top-rated Dyson vacuum for £100 off – it's made me forget about Amazon Prime Day
Here's why it's the only deal I'd consider shopping
Despite Amazon Prime Day being in full swing, you'll be hard-pressed to find an impressive Dyson vacuum deal; however, even the available few are slim pickings with limited quantities in stock. Luckily, Argos has got us covered as they're offering a £100 off code for the highly-rated Dyson V10 Total Clean Pet cordless vacuum cleaner.
That's right. Although a handful of our Dyson favourites among the Ideal Home team's ranking of best vacuums aren't currently on offer for Prime Day, we've been fortunate enough to come across another notable vacuum cleaner deal worth shouting about elsewhere. You can consider us extra lucky as it's a Dyson deal out of everything, too.
This deal takes the powerful Dyson V10 Total Clean from £450 down to £350 when you use the code 'DYSON100' at checkout on the Argos website. However, the offer is only available until the 28th of July, so we suggest acting pretty fast if it has taken your fancy.
Dyson V10 Total Clean Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | was £450 now £350 at Argos with code 'DYSON100'
Engineered for deep cleaning and boasting powerful suction power, the V10 Total Clean offers up to 60 minutes of run-time and cord-free versatility to clean freely and conveniently.
Although we haven't tested the Dyson V10 Total Clean, our Ideal Home expert reviewers have tested and put many other Dyson models through their paces over the past few years so we suppose it's safe to say we know a thing or two about their capabilities and where they sit as far as the best cordless vacuums go.
The Dyson V10 Total Clean is designed for true deep cleaning, anywhere, because of its cordless build. With up to 60 minutes of fade-free suction and equipped with a complete filtration system, this vacuum especially excels at hair pick-up, making it a perfect fit as a capable vacuum cleaner for pet hair.
The vacuum has three cleaning tools: a reach-under tool allowing flexible wand adjustment of up to 90 degrees, a combination tool for simple switching between tasks, and a crevice tool to clean surfaces, edges, and narrow gaps.
Our former Ecommerce Editor turned Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly Cleary, would compare the V10 Total Clean to the top-rated V15 Detect Absolute (which we rated 4.5 stars in our review) if you want the power and convenience of a cordless Dyson model at a more affordable price point.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Reviews of the Dyson V10 Total Clean are overwhelmingly positive, as it boasts a 4.9/5 rating across the board by verified shoppers. Many shoppers say they're particularly impressed with the suction power, ease of use, and convenience it offers.
A handful of the reviews even note how the V10 Total Clean is their first step into the world of cordless vacuums, saying they don't know why it's taken them 'so long to switch to cordless', as this Dyson vacuum has pleasantly surprised them.
Considering it's the best Dyson vacuum deal we've seen this Prime Day (and mind you, it's not even on Amazon), we think it's definitely one worth considering snapping up while the price is right.
Jullia Joson is a Junior Writer at Ideal Home. She's always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham where her love for journalism blossomed following her internship at ArchDaily. Now focused on home tech, Jullia works on writing features and explainers to help people make the most of their home appliance investments. When she isn't writing, she loves exploring the city, coffee shop hopping, and losing hours to a cosy game.
-
Forget Prime Day, I’m a Sleep Editor and this Habitat bed frame is the only deal I’m considering shopping today
I've had ercol's Teramo bed frame on my wishlist forever – this Habitat alternative offers a similar look for over £800 less, plus, it's currently in the Argos sale
By Amy Lockwood
-
How to upgrade your air fryer this Prime Day – answers to every cooking conundrum you might have
Whether you're looking to size up or splash out!
By Molly Cleary
-
I tried Wet & Forget Mould, Lichen and Algae Remover to clean my path and driveway – the results were astounding and I’ll never use a pressure washer again
This wonder product made cleaning encaustic tiles effortless
By Sophie King
-
This 'genius' £6.99 Dyson vacuum accessory holds the trigger down for you – and you can buy it on Amazon
Transform the way you use your Dyson vac for good
By Jullia Joson
-
'I'm a cleaning guru and these are my top Amazon cleaning must-haves I can't clean my home without'
The 10 game-changing Amazon cleaning products that have earned Lynsey Queen of Clean’s royal seal of approval
By Jenny McFarlane
-
6 things professional organisers always buy on Amazon to double available storage and make tiding-up easier
We asked three professional organisers for the things they'll be stocking up on this Amazon Prime Day
By Rebecca Knight
-
Cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie swears by this £2 household essential for banishing bad washing machine smells
Say goodbye to unpleasant odours
By Jullia Joson
-
I put the Instagram viral Amazon rug grippers to the test – and now my rug finally stays in place on my lino kitchen floor
Struggling to get your rug to stay in place on your wooden or laminate floor? Then this Amazon buy is a must have
By Sara Hesikova
-
Will vacuuming get rid of carpet beetles? Pest experts reveal 6 ways to maximise your vacuum's effectiveness
How to get the most out of your vacuum for pest removal
By Jullia Joson
-
5 scents clothes moths hate - the essential oils, herbs, and spices to use to protect your wardrobe and jumpers
They’ll keep moths at bay… and your clothes fresh
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How much electricity does a home security system use? It all depends on what you choose, according to experts
There are ways to keep costs down, too
By Lauren Bradbury