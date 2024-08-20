How to clean a sofa bed – top hacks for tackling stains and everyday cleaning for an immaculate couch

Cleaning a sofa bed can feel like a workout session if you want to do it properly. Fishing forgotten items trapped in the crevices – coins, crumbs, the remote you thought you'd lost months ago, a random sock – can require adopting some interesting yoga poses. As can attending to mechanisms buried deep within. And that's even before you've reached for the vacuum cleaner or flipped the mattress.

Then there are the stains, from the pizza you dropped on it last movie night to the red wine or Ribena spills. How do you remove the evidence, as it were, without potentially marking your sofa bed for good?

We've asked experts, including Henry Paterson at cleaning company Housekeep and Lynsey Crombie, AKA The Queen of Clean, for their advice on keeping a sofa bed spick, span and stylish for years to come.

How to clean a sofa bed

To keep your sofa bed looking fresh and presentable, regular cleaning is essential. Start by checking the care instructions specific to your fabric when you first get your sofa bed. Here are some top tips:

(Image credit: Dreams)

1. Start by clearing the crevices

Before you get into the physical cleaning of your sofa bed, first deal with anything that shouldn't be there. Remove and cushions, fold out the bed, and start mining for anything that may have been lost in the body of the sofa, from loose change to your kids' or pets' toys. That way you can be sure nothing precious will get lost as you complete the next task.

2. Get the vacuum out

Now that you've rescued any items that shouldn't be there, you can get the vacuum cleaner out and run it over your sofa bed's surfaces.

'Regularly vacuum the sofa bed surfaces but avoid vacuuming the mattress directly as this could disturb the fillings,' says Rob Cole. 'Instead, use a soft brush to gently remove any dust or debris from the mattress.'

3. Tackle any stains

'Stains are inevitable, however, prompt techniques can work to effectively remove them,' says Monika Puccio, head of buying at Sofa Club. 'Begin by blotting the stain gently with a clean cloth to absorb any excess liquid, and avoiding rubbing it, as it may spread the stain further.'

'Follow up by using a mild washing-up liquid or a specialised upholstery cleaner,' she says. 'Apply it to the stain and gently blot until the stain fades away – although remember to test the cleaner on a more hidden area of your sofa first to ensure it doesn't cause any discolouration or damage.'

But what about older stains? 'If there are any stains that have built up over time, spotting them with a fabric-appropriate cleaner, and blotting gently without rubbing, should do the trick of bringing the sofa bed back to its original look,' says Stephany Aubrey, brand specialist at Zinus.

If you've invested heavily in your sofa bed, and are worried about stains in general, it may well be worth purchasing a protection plan, such as the Dreams Bedcover Service Plan, which costs between £15 and £99 depending on the item. This will allow you to arrange professional cleaning in the event of accidental spillages, free of charge.

(Image credit: Cotswold Company)

4. Deep clean the upholstery

How you clean your upholstery will depend on what it's made from, although Lynsey Crombie recommends bicarbonate of soda as a way of removing grime and embedded dirt in almost any sofa bed.

'Test the fabric first in an inconspicuous area, but bicarbonate of soda is safe for most types of upholstery,' she tells us. 'You will need a couple of cleaning cloths, a stiff brush, some bicarbonate of soda and your vacuum cleaner loaded with a small brush attachment.'

'Use the stiff brush (Lynsey recommends the Silverline hand brush, £5.60, Amazon) to brush away crumbs, dust, and other debris. Sprinkle the couch with bicarbonate of soda which you can also mix with an essential oil if you wish and let it sit for 20 to 30 minutes,' she advises. 'Use the brush attachment on your vacuum to thoroughly remove the baking soda or mixture.'

Alternatively, Henry at Housekeep has differing methods for cleaning cotton and leather upholstery.

For leather upholstery:

'It's best to use a microfibre cloth and a leather cleaning spray, which you can usually find in the supermarket,' says Henry. 'It's normally just a case of spraying and wiping – but always worth double-checking the product instructions. You can also buy leather cleaning wipes specifically designed for leather upholstery.'

'Always check your cleaning products on a discreet area first (e.g. the back) to confirm there's no adverse reaction,' he adds.

'It's worth investing in a leather upholstery protection cream, too, which you can periodically apply to keep upholstery in good condition.' Try Furniture Clinic's leather protection cream, £14.99, Amazon.

For woven cotton upholstery:

'Beyond your usual vacuuming routine, you'll want to have an upholstery cleaning product for spot cleaning and stain/odour removal, or just the occasional clean,' says Henry.

'These often come with a soft brush attachment making them super simple to apply, for example, Simoniz Upholstery & Carpet Cleaner 400ml, £4.39, Toolstation.,' he adds.

'Linen sofas are more delicate,' adds Henry, 'so it's worth checking the care instruction or manufacturer's instructions for specific instructions on this.'

5. Tackle any mechanical parts

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

'To keep the mechanical parts of your sofa bed clean and prevent rust, start by regularly dusting and wiping down the components with a dry cloth to remove any debris,' advises Monika Puccio at Sofa Club. 'For more thorough cleaning, you can use washing up liquid alongside a soft cloth to gently clean the metal parts. Ensure to dry the components once washed to prevent any buildup of moisture which could damage the components.'

'Any multi-surface spray should work for the mechanical parts of your sofa bed,' adds Henry. 'Apply conservatively to a soft cloth and then wipe the mechanical parts. Buff dry with another clean cloth to ensure no residue or risk of rust.'

6. Freshen up the cushions and covers

'Regularly machine wash the cushion covers if they're detachable,' says Henry. 'You can check the care instructions on the label for more information. Consider hiring a professional upholstery cleaning team to do a deep clean (using hot water extraction) every 6-12 months. You can also hire a Rug Doctor or a similar carpet and do this yourself.'

'To keep your sofa bed smelling fresh, regular hoovering and use of a fabric freshener can be a quick and effective approach to maintain a fresh-smelling sofa,' adds Monika. 'For a deeper clean, sprinkle baking soda liberally over the sofa, let it sit for 15 minutes to neutralise odour, and then vacuum.'

'If your sofa has removable covers, I would recommend hand washing with a diluted upholstery cleaner in lukewarm water, allowing it to dry naturally,' she continues. 'Flipping and rotating your cushions periodically alongside plumping can keep your sofa looking as fresh as possible.'

(Image credit: Sofology)

FAQs

How often should you clean a sofa bed?

'The frequency of cleaning depends on how often you use the sofa bed,' says Rob Cole, bedframes and sofa bed buyer at Dreams. 'But even if unused, sofas can gather dust quickly.'

Rob has given us a breakdown of his recommended daily and weekly sofa bed cleaning and care regime. On a daily basis, he suggests:

Plumping your sofa bed’s cushions to help them keep their shape.

Keeping the sofa bed away from direct sunlight to prevent colour fading.

Treating any spillages immediately.

On a weekly basis, you should:

Vacuum the sofa bed on and behind the cushions using a low setting.

Use a soft brush to clean the mattress if your sofa bed has one.

Consider steam cleaning for deeper stains, but always check the manufacturer’s instructions.

Clean any used sheets after guests leave, and wash throw blankets about once a month to keep them fresh.

How do I remove pet hair from a sofa bed?

'If you have pets you'll want to vacuum your sofa – or sofa bed – more often than you'd otherwise need to,' says Henry. 'To keep you ticking over between deeper cleans, use a lint roller or order a specialist pet hair roller online – these are pretty inexpensive and designed specifically for removing pet hair.'

'To remove pet hair from a sofa bed, I would advise using an upholstery brush to buff away the hair, dirt and dust. This, alongside regular vacuuming, will prove highly effective,' agrees Monika.

'To prevent pet hair build-up on your sofa, consider using blankets or throws to protect against the hair and marks,' she adds. 'This approach can extend the lifespan of the sofa and simplify cleaning, as you can easily put the throws in the wash.'