How to clean a velvet chair and remove stains in 5 easy steps - expert tricks to get it looking like new in no time

Knowing how to clean velvet chairs is essential in keeping your upholstery looking its best.

Just as when cleaning a velvet sofa, the most important things are never to rub a stain and don't let the velvet get too wet – these can both cause irreparable damage to velvet chairs and velvet sofas.

Whether you've just purchased one of the best armchairs or are looking for ways to breathe fresh life into an older velvet sofa – then knowing how to clean velvet chairs is essential.

'Velvet has a reputation for being hard to clean and difficult to maintain, however, this isn’t entirely true. With proper care and regular cleaning your velvet armchairs will look good as new for years to come,' says Kellie Wyles, head of upholstery at DFS.

How to clean a velvet chair

Velvet is one of our favourite living room sofa ideas and is a beautifully tactile material that instantly elevates any living room – however, it can be daunting to clean or stain treat. For example, dust can quickly make your velvet chairs look dull, old and neglected.

However, if you regularly clean your sofa and armchairs then you will keep it looking elegant and the star of your space.

'Vacuuming a velvet armchair at least once a month is best practice; however, I recommend households with allergies or pets use the vacuum cleaner more often. This will keep the fabric in top condition and ultimately improve the room’s stylish appearance and overall cleanliness. Avoid using high-suction attachments as these can damage the fabric,' advises Paulina Wojas, furniture specialist at Stunning Chairs.

If your chair has removable cushions, take these off and vacuum both sides, as well as vacuuming the base. For day-to-day cleaning, the best handheld vacuum cleaner will make it easier for you to keep your sofa looking great.

How to remove stains from velvet chairs

1. Treat stains with speed

'As and when spillages occur, the main thing is to act fast,' advises Gisela Lancaster, Sofology's head of buying. Use a a clean, dry cloth to dab the stain – do not rub as this can damage the fabric.

If the liquid is sitting on the surface of the fabric, use the cloth to move it towards the centre of the stain. Blot away the excess liquid – use a clean cloth if needed.

2. Treat the stain

'Spot cleaning is perfect for treating stains and keeping a velvet armchair in top condition. Avoid using harsh products such as alcohol or hard-bristle brushes, as these can damage the fabric,' says Paulina Wojas, furniture specialist at Stunning Chairs.

Dedicated cleaning kits can be bought from some sofa companies – though they aren't readily available online. 'For those without a cleaning kit suited to their armchair, use warm, soapy water on the affected area,' advises Gisela Lancaster, Sofology’s head of buying.

Simply dip a cloth in the solution and gently dab at the stain until it lifts – you may need to use several cloths as the stain will transfer from the armchair to the cloth.

3. Use baking soda for tougher stains

For tougher stains, baking soda which you can easily buy on Amazon, is an excellent solution.

'Baking soda can be used to treat tougher stains; however, I recommend testing the solution on a hidden area before applying it to visible fabric. Mix baking soda with water to create a paste and apply the solution onto the affected area with a damp cloth, gently dabbing to lift the stain. Rinse the area with a fresh, damp cloth and leave the fabric to completely dry,' adds Paulina Wojas, Furniture Specialist at Stunning Chairs.

As seen in this baking soda sofa cleaning hack, baking soda can be used to combat unwanted smells, too.

4. Let it air dry

Blot the stain to absorb any leftover water – try to avoid using too much water as this can cause serious damage.

'Don't use any hairdryers as this may damage the material,' adds Kellie Wyles, head of upholstery at DFS.

5. Brush into shape

'Once the velvet upholstery is dry, you can vacuum again, then brush the textile into shape with a velvet brush or clothes brush,' says Julia Cussins, Sales Director at Sofas & Stuff.

'Use a soft-bristled brush and gently brush the velvet pile in the direction of the nap. This will help to restore the texture and sheen of the fabric,' adds Kellie Wyles, Head of Upholstery at DFS.

Korbond Double Sided Clothes Brush £5 at Amazon

For serious stains turn to technology...

If you have a busy family home, or several pets, then stains will be a common occurrence and having the right device on hand can make cleaning them a breeze. Electric upholstery cleaners spray a cleaning product onto the fabric and then uses a strong vacuum to suck up the water and with any dirts and stains.

While they do present a significant financial outlay they can be used across all upholstery and carpets and can extend the life of your furniture.

Shark Stainstriker Stain & Spot Cleaner £170 at Amazon

FAQs

Are velvet chairs hard to keep clean?

Synthetic velvet chairs are not hard to keep clean.

'Synthetic velvets with a high polyester or other man-made fibre composition can be one of the most hardwearing and resilient fabrics, stain resistant and can often be wiped clean, making them idea a very good choice for families or those with pets. Natural velvets, which are very much luxury fabrics, require a little more care and maintenance and are not so easily cleaned,' explains Julia Cussins, Sales Director at Sofas & Stuff.

How do you look after velvet chairs?

The best way to look after velvet chairs is to vacuum them regularly. 'Vacuum the armchair, using a soft brush attachment, making sure not to press too hard on the furniture,' advises Kellie Wyles, head of upholstery at DFS.

If you keep on top of regular cleaning and treat any stains immediately, your velvet chair should last for years to come.