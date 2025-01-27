How to get nail polish out of carpet – 2 fool-proof methods carpet experts swear by to get rid of this stubborn stain

Painting your nails is a small act of self-care we all like to do to make ourselves feel good. After all, there’s nothing better than settling down for the evening with a glass of wine to have a little pamper session. But when you knock your varnish bottle over, what feels like a peaceful experience quickly turns stressful.

We’re sure everyone has had the misfortune of spilling their nail varnish onto a carpet - and then dealing with the stubborn stains after. Luckily, cleaning experts have revealed two fool-proof ways to get nail polish out of carpet and leave it looking like nothing happened.

According to experts the best way to clean carpet after a nail varnish accident is by using white vinegar or acetone.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why is nail polish tricky to remove from carpet?

First things first, it’s important to understand my nail polish is such a pain to clean.

‘Nail polish is a tricky stain to remove from carpets as it hardens and bonds to other materials quickly, as this is what it’s designed to do with our nails. Therefore, if dropped onto surfaces, it can quickly seep and attach itself to carpet fibres, making it incredibly difficult to tackle,’ explains Liam Cleverdon, flooring expert at Flooring King .

Nail polish also dries incredibly quickly, making this bonding process happen even faster. Because of this, as soon as you notice a spillage, you should act quickly to help remove the stain - these are the best stain removal tips you need to do it.

1. Use white vinegar

White vinegar is a cleaning staple and something the Ideal Home team like to keep in their cupboards to help solve any cleaning woes. It’s also incredibly cheap to pick up - we like the Miniml Eco White Vinegar Spray which is just £1.66 on Amazon.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Phil Barker)

‘I recommend using white vinegar, as it can target these pesky stains quickly without damaging the carpet underneath,’ says Liam.

‘To do this, simply apply white vinegar onto the affected area, leaving it to soak for 10-20 minutes. Once this time has passed, I recommend using a clean but damp cloth to address the stain and blot it before leaving it to air dry. This process can be repeated if necessary, but once typically does the trick.

‘As white vinegar is slightly acidic, it’s able to break down the nail polish with ease, helping to remove any stains and return the carpet back to its original state. As such, this is why white vinegar remains a popular cleaning tool for many different stains, such as wine and coffee.’

2. Use acetone

‘In line with Wool Safe guidelines, you can remove nail polish from your natural carpet by applying a small amount of acetone (free of any oil) to a cloth. Gently place the cloth on the stain, leaving it for no more than two minutes, and then continue to blot the area until the stain no longer repeats on the cloth,’ says Kirsty Barton, Brand Storytelling Manager at Alternative Flooring .

(Image credit: Future/Anna Stathaki)

Acetone is a strong solvent and can be beneficial to remove paint from clothes . As you would use it to remove nail polish from your fingernails, it also works to break down the polish in your carpet fibres. It effectively dissolves the molecules in the nail polish, allowing it to be lifted from your carp as you blot the stain.

You can pick up acetone in any supermarket or pharmacy such as Boots, or it is available to buy online (I spotted the Mylee polish remover for £7.99 on Amazon). However, you should use this method with caution as using too much acetone could damage your carpet fibres.

You can now settle down for a pamper night without here - if the bottle accidently tips, you'll know exactly what to do.