Is a wet vacuum worth it? Experts explain whether this appliance is worthy of a spot in your cleaning roster

Wet vacuum cleaners have quickly risen in popularity because of their ability to quickly and efficiently tackle spills on all different kinds of floor types, making them a super useful addition to any home. However, if you've already got several cleaning appliances in your roster, is a wet vacuum really worth it?

It's true that the best vacuum cleaners today are continually advancing and offering bigger functionality than ever— but as more big-hitting brands introduce wet and dry vacuum cleaners to their floorcare ranges, it might leave you wondering whether your home would truly benefit from one.

What is a wet vacuum?

'A wet vacuum is a powerful appliance that combines the functions of multiple cleaning tools to save time and effort for those who prioritise efficiency and thoroughness in cleaning,' explains Valeria Velikova, a domestic cleaning expert at Fantastic Services.

'Wet vacuums are highly versatile because they can tackle a variety of messes that regular vacuums usually can't handle. They can clean up not only dry debris but also liquids, which is the specific quality that makes them more useful than traditional vacuums,' adds Valeria.

(Image credit: Argos)

Of course, there's always the option of investing in one of the best mops to treat those accidental spills, but the thought of having to get out a mop bucket every single time isn't as convenient as simply passing over it with a vacuum.

Admittedly, this added ease and convenience is exactly what makes the prospect of a wet vacuum for your home especially appealing as it can hit all those pain points in one appliance.

Is it worth buying a wet vacuum for your home?

'Whether a wet vacuum is worth the investment or not will depend on your specific cleaning needs and circumstances,' begins Nick Ee, product and training manager at BLACK+DECKER.

Here are some key factors that would justify making a wet vacuum a worthwhile investment for your home.

1. You have young children and pets

'If you're a household with messy kids and mucky pups you'll find a wet vacuum to be a life saviour for constant spills, pet accidents or other liquid messes,' says Nick.

As such, whatever your favourite vacuum cleaner for pet hair can't quite tackle, best believe there's a big chance that a wet vacuum will be able to achieve your desired results and more for those especially challenging cleaning jobs around the house.

'Owning such a vacuum in these situations will be worthwhile because you’ll usually have to clean up spills often. Spills from drinks, food, and pets can be swiftly and effectively cleaned to prevent stains and unpleasant smells,' assures Valeria.

(Image credit: Argos)

2. You're dealing with damp

If you're trying to get rid of damp in your home, Valeria explains that wet vacuums can work wonders to help 'thoroughly clean damp areas to remove mould and bacteria.'

This is because they offer a deeper cleaning than traditional vacuum cleaners.

3. You want cleaning versatility

Naturally, because wet vacuum cleaners are designed to be used both for the standard task of picking up dust, hair, and debris as well as spills and liquid messes, they offer pretty unmatched versatility.

If you're trying to downsize the number of appliances you currently have in your home and invest in quality products that offer multiple capabilities, then a wet vacuum will no doubt be a step in the right direction. However, it is worth noting that because of this dual-functionality, a majority of wet vacs tend to be on the heavier and bulkier side because they're so heavy-duty.

(Image credit: Karcher)

Shop wet dry vacuum cleaners

Kärcher WD4 Premium 13481530 £99 at very.co.uk Check Amazon This Kärcher wet and dry vacuum has a capacity of 20 litres and is solidly built in plastic with a stainless steel drum. We love it for its sheer simplicity and cleaning power. It's not too big or heavy for such a workhorse and it makes light work of dry and wet vacuuming alike. Numatic George GVE370-2 £249.99 at Amazon £299 at Hughes £299 at Currys Many professional cleaners swear by Henry, and these machines have reputations as workhorses and George promises to make light work of wet and dry cleaning. It's hard to fault because its performance, both wet and dry, is very impressive; and is best used for carpet. Nilfisk Multi II 22T £150 at Amazon £218.99 at Amazon This was the most affordable wet and dry vacuum cleaner we tested that felt professional. It only comes with two accessories: a crevice tool and a reducer. But there are optional convenience kits to help tackle multiple cleaning jobs.

If you tick the box for the above factors (and even more we didn't get a chance to mention), then it's likely safe to say that a wet vacuum would indeed be a worthwhile investment for your home and will supremely improve your cleaning routine.

'If your household often deals with liquid spills or if you want to keep on top of carpet and upholstery spillages, a wet vacuum is invaluable,' assures Emily Boulton, retail marketing manager at Numatic.

'If you need a versatile cleaning tool that can handle a variety of messes, including both wet and dry, a wet vacuum is a good investment,' she concludes.